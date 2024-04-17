WEST CORNWALL —John Walter Preston (“Jack”), 84, of 294 West Cornwall Road, passed peacefully at his home. He was the husband of the late Patricia Ann (White) Preston. Jack was born Nov. 4, 1939, at Sharon Hospital. He was the son of the late Walter A. and Josephine (Cochrane) Preston.

Jack worked for the Connecticut Department of Transportation for 34 years. He began his career as a snowplow driver for the state and retired as the Manager of the Connecticut DOT. Jack served his community in many ways, most notably as an active member of the Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department for 63 years. He also enjoyed spending time at his home in East Falmouth on Cape Cod. But Jack’s true passion was providing for his wife, Patty, and their three daughters. A close second was the meticulous care he gave to his property, especially his lawn.

Jack is survived by his three daughters; Robin Preston of Ashford, Connecticut, Debra Preston of West Cornwall and Kim Preston Dube and her husband Norm of Charlottesville, Virginia. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Kyle Strong and his wife Taylor, Katherine Strong, Ryan Dube and his wife Margaret. Jack is also survived by his two great-grandsons; Bryson and John.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday April 16, 2024, at the Cornwall Cemetery Cornwall, CT. Memorial donations may be sent to the Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department 289 Sharon-Goshen Turnpike, West Cornwall, CT 06796 or charity of your choosing. Arrangements were under the care of the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St. Canaan, CT 06018.