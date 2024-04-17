John Walter Preston

WEST CORNWALL —John Walter Preston (“Jack”), 84, of 294 West Cornwall Road, passed peacefully at his home. He was the husband of the late Patricia Ann (White) Preston. Jack was born Nov. 4, 1939, at Sharon Hospital. He was the son of the late Walter A. and Josephine (Cochrane) Preston.

Jack worked for the Connecticut Department of Transportation for 34 years. He began his career as a snowplow driver for the state and retired as the Manager of the Connecticut DOT. Jack served his community in many ways, most notably as an active member of the Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department for 63 years. He also enjoyed spending time at his home in East Falmouth on Cape Cod. But Jack’s true passion was providing for his wife, Patty, and their three daughters. A close second was the meticulous care he gave to his property, especially his lawn.

Jack is survived by his three daughters; Robin Preston of Ashford, Connecticut, Debra Preston of West Cornwall and Kim Preston Dube and her husband Norm of Charlottesville, Virginia. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Kyle Strong and his wife Taylor, Katherine Strong, Ryan Dube and his wife Margaret. Jack is also survived by his two great-grandsons; Bryson and John.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday April 16, 2024, at the Cornwall Cemetery Cornwall, CT. Memorial donations may be sent to the Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department 289 Sharon-Goshen Turnpike, West Cornwall, CT 06796 or charity of your choosing. Arrangements were under the care of the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St. Canaan, CT 06018.

SALISBURY — Hobart Clark Terhune peacefully passed away on April 2, 2024. He was born the only son of Elizabeth Hobby and Sidney Terhune.

Noble was a kind and thoughtful friend who lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed growing up in the Twin Lakes area in the town of Salisbury. Hobie was a graduate of Indian Mountain School in Lakeville where he started his love of skiing. He and his dad had many enjoyable skiing adventures together in several New England locations. Hobie won the Junior CT ski jumping championship twice and also won the slalom, downhill and cross-country state championship. Hobie enjoyed participating in the sports of football, skiing and golf. He was a true Giants fan, a lover of fast cars and he enjoyed having fun with friends.

SALISBURY — George Arthur Mortenson of Leominster, Massachusetts, passed away on April 1, 2024, at the age of 91.

George was born on Nov. 26, 1932, in Great Barrington to Arthur and Bertha Mortenson. He was raised in Amesville in the town of Salisbury. He grew up the eldest of five children. George graduated from Indian Mountain School and Hotchkiss. He left RPI to join the Marines, later transferring to the Navy to become a pilot and flight instructor. Following his military service, George became a computer programmer and systems analyst.

We were devastated to learn of Mary Graf’s sudden passing.

Shortly after Mary, a proud descendant of Sharon’s Hotchkiss family, and her husband Jack moved into the area some five years ago, she threw herself into the library. She volunteered at the Book Signing and at other events — never without a smile on her face. She underwrote holiday greenery for the library. She enthusiastically participated in any number of our programs and activities. Symbolic of her support is the wheelchair lift she donated. Thanks to Mary, the library, for which she had such affection, is now accessible to everyone.

Alex DuBois presented a lecture Saturday, April 13.

Leila Hawken

SHARON — Horace Greeley’s advice to the young man may have been valid later in the 19th century, but at the dawn of that century, when area families contemplated going west to the uncharted Western Reserve, mapped as “New Connecticut,” the going was not for the faint of heart.

During a talk titled, “To Certain Western Lands: Connecticut Stories from the Western Reserve,” Alex DuBois, Curator of Collections at the Litchfield Historical Society, described the realities faced by those who ventured west, leaving New England for a variety of reasons. The lecture was presented by the Sharon Historical Society on Saturday, April 13, following its annual meeting and election of officers.

