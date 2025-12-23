SALISBURY — Kevin John Huber, 50, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 9, 2025. He was the beloved husband of Celina (Gonzalez) Huber and a devoted father to Timothy and Sara Huber. Kevin was born on Oct. 2, 1975, the son of Kevin George Huber and Peggy (Wernig) Kern.

He grew up in Blue Point, New York, where his love of sports started as soon as he could walk. He was a graduate of St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School in West Islip, New York. He attended the University of Bridgeport, where he was a four-year starter on the baseball team and forged friendships that would shape his future in the game. Following graduation, Kevin played professionally with the Zurich Lions of the Swiss Professional Baseball League before beginning a distinguished coaching career.

Kevin’s professional life was defined by his commitment to education, mentorship, and athletics. In 2001, Kevin founded the Connecticut Blue Jays, one of the state’s original AAU Baseball programs. For more than two decades, Kevin, with his business partner and close friend Patrick Hall, operated a highly successful baseball program that impacted hundreds of young athletes, including several who went on to play in Major League Baseball organizations.

Kevin’s coaching career spanned multiple levels, including positions as an Assistant Baseball Coach at the University of New Haven and Fairfield University. He ended his time in college coaching at Yale University, where he spent seven years on staff. Upon the birth of his children, he served for eight years as a Physical Education teacher at St. Theresa School in Trumbull, Connecticut, and at Our Lady of Fatima School in Wilton, Connecticut, where he inspired young students with his energy, humor, and emphasis on teamwork and personal growth.

In 2016, Kevin was named Head Baseball Coach at Salisbury School, where he proudly carried on a storied prep-school tradition. Under his leadership, the Crimson Knights captured Western New England Prep Baseball League Championships in 2018, 2022, 2023, and 2024, compiling an outstanding record of 113–33 over eight seasons. From 2023-2025, he spent the summers as Head Coach of the South Shore Clippers in the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League, further demonstrating his dedication to developing players and fostering a love of the game at the collegiate level.

In addition to baseball, Kevin was a dedicated member of Salisbury School’s Athletic Department, serving as Assistant Athletic Director, Assistant Basketball Coach and Head Cross Country Coach. His influence extended well beyond the diamond, as he was known for demanding excellence, fostering discipline, and building character in student-athletes across multiple sports. Kevin will be remembered for his exceptional baseball mind, his passion for mentoring young people, his humor, and the genuine relationships he built with players, colleagues, and friends throughout the New England athletic community.

Survivors, in addition to his wife and parents, include his son, Timothy Huber, and his daughter, Sara Huber of Salisbury; his brother, Brian Huber and his wife, Stacy, of Monroe; his sister, Nancy Tommasino and her husband, Matt, of Bayport, New York; nieces and nephews, Derek and Evan Huber and Grace and Lucas Tommasino; as well as many other family members, close friends, former players, and fellow coaches whose lives he profoundly touched.

A Celebration of Life memorial gathering will be held on Jan. 11, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Flood Athletic Center at Salisbury School, 251 Canaan Road, Salisbury, Connecticut.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association heart.org/donate in Kevin’s name (heart.org/donate).

