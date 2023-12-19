COG names Jerram new chairman, moves trash dilemma to ‘front burner’

Latest News
AMENIA — On a recent Monday at 2:15 p.m., three high school students and a high school science teacher met in the middle school cafeteria of the Webutuck Central School District for wrestling practice.
The school established the wrestling club earlier this year in response to a proposal from Coach Thomas Monteverde and the interest of several students; the first meeting took place in late November.
Monteverde, who has been teaching high school science at Webutuck for six years, now runs and coaches the club.
Lucas Vallely, 15, Michael Johnson, 16 and Degan Bracey, 16, are just three of the 14 boys who have already joined the team (the boys rotate through sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays so that everyone gets a chance to practice).
Johnson said he’d been doing some wrestling before the club started. He rounded up a few fellow students to join, he said.
Vallely said that he decided to check it out because he’s watched wrestling on television.
“It’s more fun than it looks,” Vallely observed.’
The boys look forward to these sessions, where they learn moves and get to try them out on each other and the coach.
Wrestling is a very precise and deliberate sport, Monteverde explained. At first, he said, the boys were surprised that wrestling wasn’t just getting down and dirty and rolling around in weird positions.
The moves you see, the ones that look swift and deadly and bring an opponent to the ground, he explained, don’t come through luck or from strength, but through smart technical, almost scientific, motions.
“It’s really an individual sport rather than a team sport,” Monteverde said.
Monteverde, who had been a wrestler when he was in high school, loves the sport, and loves teaching it.
“It’s a really great sport for small school districts because it works with small numbers of students,” said Monteverde. “And it’s not expensive. It doesn’t cost much to start out, just the shoes, the mouth guard and the head guard.”
The school district paid for the mats, the headgear and some of the other materials; the boys supplied their own shoes and mouth pieces.
He also noted that wrestling teaches transferable skills, citing law enforcement, military training and other careers.
“It requires effort but not great physical strength, as matches are based on weight classes. It does take great skill to be successful, however,” said Monteverde. “It’s fun for an individual with a competitive spirit.”
Bracey grinned and quipped, “I just wanted to throw people.”
North Canaan's Ilse coffee brewers
A very unique coffee experience is brewing at the Ilse coffeeshop on Railroad Street in North Canaan, Connecticut, in the old location of Jim’s Garage.
The light-filled and airy space is a testament to the dedication of its founders, Rebecca Grossman and Lucas Smith. About five years ago, Smith, while working at Provisions, the café at the White Hart Inn in Salisbury, encountered a coffee that forever changed his perspective on the beverage.
“Until then,” Smith explained, “coffee was just this harsh, bitter thing they put milk and sugar in just for caffeine. And then I had a cup of coffee that tasted kind of floral and tea-like, and it just blew my mind. I never knew coffee could taste like that. And then that was it.”
Originally from the Berkshires, Grossman was home on vacation from Holyoke when she and Smith met at the White Hart. Through Grossman, Smith connected with a coffee roasting company near her school and found himself learning the art of coffee roasting and the intricacies of the coffee world. When Grossman graduated, the couple moved back to Smith’s hometown of Westport, Connecticut, to help his mother open a restaurant in nearby Fairfield.
There, they rented a roasting machine and started their company by buying coffee, paper bags, and a few stickers. “We were working full-time at his mom’s restaurant,” said Grossman. “We barely had a day off, so we would work after hours. It was just the two of us for the first maybe two and a half years of the business.”
“We had $1,000 and a credit card,” laughed Smith.
“It was pretty naïve, honestly,” added Grossman. “I think most people start companies with a lot more money than we did. We just kind of went for it.”
They went for it, and it began to work for them. Soon, Grossman and Smith moved back to Canaan and opened Ilse, named after Smith’s grandmother. “This is kind of where the journey started,” Grossman mused, “so it’s a very cool coming home.”
They started out with mostly a wholesale, direct-to-consumer business on their website, opening the cafe space just eight months ago. They transformed the old garage into a bright and cozy spot for coffee lovers, an open concept space that showcases their entire production. This transparency also translates to their inspiring mission of quality and sustainability.
Their approach is both global and personal, sourcing beans from countries such as Ethiopia, Colombia, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, Kenya and Rwanda. Their focus is on supporting small farmers by establishing a practice of buying entire harvests. Grossman explained: “We buy from producers, and we really commit to them, which is a super important thing. We’ll buy their coffee every harvest.”
Smith added: “Coffee farmers have one harvest a year, sometimes two. We’ve been in business for five years, and there’s a number of producers that we’ve been working with for all of those five years, which is really cool.”
Meeting and creating sustainable relationships with the coffee producers is a goal of their business. Smith said, “Our whole focus is really working to establish connections and relationships with all the countries we source.” They explain that this connection has been easier in some countries than others. The couple was able to travel to Colombia last January, and plans to visit every year. “Other countries, it’s a little bit harder to establish relationships,” said Smith, “but it’s a goal for us to have those relationships everywhere that we source.”
The couple has a clear passion for coffee, which extends to their passion for education. Each bag of coffee that they sell has the origin story on the back, showcasing the name of the grower and the farm. Everything from the altitude to the variety of the seed itself to the flavor profile is listed on the bag. There’s also a cost breakdown, which adds to the transparent approach.
“We get asked all the time if our coffee is fair-trade, and we’re actually paying far above fair trade,” Smith explained. “Fair trade is a certification that provides the producer X amount above the stock market price for coffee. And so, we don’t trade coffee based on the stock market. At any given time, we’re paying usually about 200% above the fair-trade price for our coffee. So, you can look at any of our bags, you just turn it on the back, and you can see how much the producer got paid and how much we paid for the coffee.”
Grossman added: “A lot of the farmers that we’re buying from are in producer-led initiatives. So the producers are setting the price, which is super important.”
Grossman and Smith’s business practices are unique, and so too is their roasting style, which they describe as influenced by Nordic methods. There is a focus on bringing out the natural flavors, showcasing the coffee’s inherent qualities. Their favorite, preferred and recommended brewing method is a manual brew method using a Hario V60 pour-over that they sell in their shop. It brings out the flavors and “makes a really nice, clear cup,” said Grossman.
There’s a bit more construction planned in the space to have it “exactly like we want it,” said Smith, but once the renovation is complete, the couple wants to host events and coffee tastings, home brewing classes, and a “seed to cup” course. Said Smith, “Most people don’t even know that coffee’s a seed of a fruit. It’s not a bean.” He almost yells with wonder, “It’s a seed!”
Grossman added to his enthusiasm: “It’s an agricultural, seasonal product, grown in a fruit. Our coffee is seasonal and rotates throughout the year. I don’t think people are aware of that.” She said, “I know I certainly wasn’t before I got into coffee.”
Smith and Grossman’s story is one of passion, dedication, and a deep respect for coffee and the people who grow it. Starting with minimal resources, they’re excited to be able to grow alongside the small and supportive community of specialty coffee roasters in the area. “There’ve been hard moments, but it’s been amazing,” said Grossman. Smith added: “When we started the company, our big thing was helping people experience how great coffee can be. So if people actually want to see coffee in a different perspective rather than the way that they know it, then I think this would be a good place to come and check out.”
Through the wardrobe
Last week the Sharon Playhouse presented “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” adapted by Don Quinn. The show followed four newly adopted siblings who are whisked into the fantasy world of Narnia when they walk through a wardrobe in their new home. The play opened Wednesday, Dec. 13 and closed Sunday, Dec. 17.
Every member of the cast brought a whimsy and charm to the show that kept the hour-long production fresh and enjoyable throughout. The four siblings, played by Carter McCabe, Kennadi Mitchell, Jasper Burger and Wild Handel had a believable sibling bond among them, and each brought their character’s personalities through very well.
McCabe, playing the older brother Peter, had a sense of leadership and was a focal point for his younger siblings. Mitchell, playing the older sister Susan, had a similar, though gentler approach to leading the siblings. Burger, playing the younger brother Edmund, brought a wide range of delightful childishness and high emotion as the ever-bullied younger sibling. Finally, Handel, playing the younger sister Lucy, showed the character’s smarts and courage proudly for all to see.
Every story needs its villain, and Tess Marks brought a haughty and intimidating royal flair to her role as the White Witch. As a queen of everlasting winter, Marks presented an appropriate chill to the role as a skillful manipulator and master of magic. The beaver couple, played by Alex Wilbur and Katelin Lopes, had many of the night’s largest laughs, thanks in no small part to their excellent comedic timing. Andy Delgado, playing the Witch’s right-hand man, also had his fair share of laughs from the audience, and fit his role wonderfully as a sometimes bumbling, sometimes serious lackey.
The remainder of the company, though perhaps less at the forefront of the plot, brought an incredibly valued and impressively focused energy to the show that kept the whole thing exciting. Things like waving coats around the cast to symbolize them walking through the wardrobe, large chorus and dance numbers, acting as living and listening trees and fighting as part of the Witch’s army, the company of the production made the world of Narnia feel alive and exciting.
Finally, the entire show was interspersed with selections of various carols sung by a trio comprised of C.C. Stevenson, Tyler Manning and Mollie Sosin. This mini chorus was absolutely delightful and navigated difficult polyphony, fast-paced and varied harmony together at a level far above what their ages would suggest. Their meticulously tight, three-part harmony was a standout of the show.
Beyond the cast, much love was given to the set design, props, music and costuming of the show. The crew behind the show’s many layers of decoration, lighting and stage direction had clearly felt a passion for the show and helped the building feel like a fantasy world.
‘Anna Magdalena” started out as a short story that grew into a trilogy, written by Maureen McNeil, who gave a lively talk at the Roeliff Jansen Community Library on Wednesday, Dec. 13.
McNeil determined at an early age that she would become a writer. Even as a child, she had a vivid imagination, brought on by a kindergarten teacher’s story of dinosaurs. She also told of going to church often as a child, before school, and the stained glass windows and other church art encouraged her to make up stories about what was pictured.
Her sister taught her to read and write, and McNeil’s course in life was charted. Her sister, incidentally, became a teacher. A few years after telling her sister that she would be a writer, she told her mother, who found her a mentor with whom McNeil worked for over 20 years.
Being open to other cultures, becoming immersed in them, McNeil was able to learn about people, feelings, conditions and causes that her own upbringing in the Pacific Northwest, as well as her traditional schooling, wouldn’t have allowed.
“Anna Magdalena” was originally a short story that begins in the Northwest. McNeil was working on it at a workshop at New York University. When someone remarked that they’d like to know what happened when one of the characters went to New York, the story grew into a novel. After talking to a publisher about the book, McNeil ended up with a contract for a three-book deal, so Anna Magdalena, who is a performance artist, became the catalyst for a trilogy.
Introduced by library director Tamara Gaskell, McNeil proved to be natural and charming. In reading the first two chapters from the book, she invited the audience into a world that enveloped freedom, imagination and life. The prose is descriptive and, while never too much, one can “see” each item, each scene, each person or thing, clearly, never cloying or rigid. The words flow in a steady stream of sight, sound, shapes and smell, all of the senses are touched as the reader becomes enmeshed in the story of this powerful contemporary woman.
Life experiences have given birth to McNeil’s writings; she also uses historical references in a gentle fashion. A restaurant she opened with a college friend in Washington shaped some early writings. Work at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute found her reading the diary of the last seven months of Marilyn Monroe’s life. Her book “Dear Red: The Lost Diary of Marilyn Monroe” was written at that time. McNeil stated that without her intimate knowledge of Monroe, she could not have written as she did about Anna Magdalena.
After leaving the West Coast, McNeil has spent her time in Brooklyn and Woodstock, New York. The second novel of the trilogy, “Tinker Street,” is the story of Anna Magdalena as a teen coming of age in Woodstock, and the evolution of a performance artist’s life. That book is due out January 2024. The third book, “Clover Road,” is expected in 2025, and described by McNeil as utopian or dystopian, she’s not sure which.
Following the reading, questions were asked. Asked if any of her writings are autobiographical, McNeil noted that all writers write about what they know, but her stories are not autobiographical. She also said that writers create communities in their writings. As for performance artists, she thinks we are all performers, but asserts that you need to be who you are. Writing, she feels, gives you an opportunity to free yourself. She also said that, for her, writing nonfiction is harder than writing fiction.
Other works by McNeil include “Red Hook Stories,” from the beginning of her days in Brooklyn; and a collection of short stories, “Wild Blueberries.” She was a finalist for the Tiferet Fiction Prize in 2021 and won second place in the 2021 Barry Lopez Nonfiction Prize. She is a lecturer, teaches writing workshops, and is an activist who still splits her time between Woodstock and Brooklyn. She has worked with the Anne Frank Center USA, PEN America’s prison program, and the Prison Public Memory Project. In addition, she has designed and taught workshops for Yad Vashem, the Woodstock Day School, the Morgan Library and Skidmore College.
Next in the library’s author series is author and chef Julie Gale, who will discuss her new memoir “The View From My Kitchen Window,” a chronological journey of the kitchens in the author’s life, on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 5:30 p.m.