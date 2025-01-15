council of governments

COG examines state legislative session

LITCHFIELD — The Connecticut General Assembly is back in session, and Connecticut Council of Small Towns Executive Director Betsy Gara told Northwest Corner leaders she will need their help bringing the voices of the Northwest Corner before state legislature.

Presenting to the region’s First Selectmen at the Jan. 9 meeting of the Northwest Hills Council of Governments, Gara had encouraging reports from the Assembly’s Jan. 8 rejoining. It was an “optimistic” first day of the legislative session, she said, citing strong across the aisle cooperation between parties.

There will be “thousands of bills raised” this session, she said, and asked town officials for their contributions in focalizing the important issues for municipalities and residents alike in the Litchfield Hills.

Gara identified several subjects that will be central to this session, which adjourns on June 4. The question of whether to continue, amend, or abolish the so-called “fiscal guardrails” on the state’s budgeting schema will be a key topic, she affirmed. These guardrails were negotiated in 2017 to address fiscal crisis in Connecticut, and have been credited with “positioning Connecticut very well economically” coming out of the pandemic, Gara said. Lawmakers, however, are now debating their utility today, and their future remains uncertain.

Other notable topics on the docket for the 2025 session include education, especially early and special education, climate resiliency and affordable housing. Several Selectmen also brought up early voting as a subject worth discussing, with several officials arguing that the benefits of having a two-week early voting period didn’t outweigh the costs in November’s election.

“I always like coming to these meetings,” Gara said. “I learn a lot.”

Addressing the group, she referenced a West African idiom about underestimating the ability of mosquitos to be noticed due to their size. “In this region, we have had a lot of mosquitos,” she said, referencing the historical influence that leaders in the Northwest Corner have had on state legislation in spite of their municipalities’ smaller stature.

“A lot of First Selectmen have been small town heroes,” she continued, appealing to the leaders to be persistent in ensuring their residents’ concerns are heard at the state legislative level.

council of governments

Latest News

Donald Francis ‘Frank’ McNally

Donald Francis ‘Frank’ McNally

MILLERTON — Donald Francis “Frank” McNally Jr., passed away peacefully at Vassar Brothers Medical Center on Wednesday Jan. 8, 2025, after a short illness. Frank was a resident of Millerton since 1996. He was born on Jan. 27, 1955, in Cold Spring, New York, at Butterfield Hospital and was raised in Garrison, New York, where he enjoyed exploring and camping in the wilderness of the Hudson Valley, participating in the Boy Scouts as a bugler, and competing as captain of his high school wrestling team.

He was a graduate of James I. O’Neill High School in Highland Falls class of ‘74 and SUNY Cobleskill class of ‘76 where he majored in animal husbandry, specializing in equine science. He then proudly volunteered for the United States Peace Corps where he accepted an assignment to his host country of the Philippines, where he met his wife. Frank would then pursue his lifelong passion for horses and horseback riding on several horse farms in Dutchess County. Later he would work for New York state where he would then retire, spending his time caring for animals, reading, fishing and taking photographs. Frank enjoyed a good laugh with family and friends, while also occasionally winning a game of RISK. Frank was an avid reader, often reading several books a week while in the constant company of his cat.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

Florence Eugenia Cooper

Florence Eugenia Cooper

NORFOLK — Florence Eugenia Cooper died on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, at the age of 92 at Geer Lodge in Canaan, Connecticut where she had been a resident for 2 ½ years. She also spent a couple of days a week at the home of her daughter, the artist Hilary Cooper and her husband Chris Crowley, in Lakeville.

Florence (neé Muhas) was born and grew up in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Greek immigrants. She went to local public schools and then to college at Barnard where she was mentored by Professor of Religion Ursula Niebuhr, wife of the philosopher Reinhold Niebuhr, who urged her to go to her alma mater St Hugh’s College, Oxford University where she earned a D. Phil degree. Later, she received an M.A. in foreign policy with a specialty in China, at the London School of Economics.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

Frederick Ralph Scoville II

Frederick Ralph Scoville II

WEST CORNWALL — Frederick Ralph Scoville II, 72, of 243 Town St., died Jan. 7, 2025, at the Waterbury Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Fred was the husband of 45 years to Lynn (Pollard) Scoville. Fred was born in Torrington, son of the late Ralph and Thalia (Hicock) Scoville.

Fred spent his whole life in West Cornwall. He attended Cornwall Consolidated and Housatonic Valley Regional High School. The only time he left was to attend the University of Connecticut for animal science. After school he came home to work with his father on the family farm taking over full-time in 1996 milking dairy cattle and selling hay. His life passion was the farm. He could always be found tinkering on equipment or surveying the neighborhood on his golf cart. The only thing that rivaled the farm was his love of his family. His wife, sons, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren meant the world to Fred.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

Violet Leila Woods

Violet Leila Woods

MILLERTON — Violet Leila Woods, 95, passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2025, in Mesa, Arizona. She was born on Jan. 23, 1929, in Brooklyn, New York. Following birth, Violet resided in Millerton, New York, where she lived until moving to Jacksonville, Florida following her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Woods; her parents, Henry George Rice and Eurie Marion Rice; her ten siblings; Audrey, Glendon, Joseph, George, Robert, Gordon, Beulah, Marion, Edith, and Betty. Violet, more commonly known as “Vi” lived a long, fulfilling, and wonderful life spent with family and friends.

Day to day, Violet spent time playing sudoku puzzles and was an avid reader, finding joy in exchanging books with friends. She also found great joy playing bingo, pinnacle, poker, and had a lifelong passion for knitting and crocheting, which she learned from her mother. Many friends or relatives have received sweaters, blankets, and afghans hand-made by Vi. Her handmade gifts truly touched the lives of many.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries