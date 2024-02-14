Larry Donald Tyler

Larry Donald Tyler

LAKEVILLE — Larry Donald Tyler’s valiant volley with cancer ended Feb. 4, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Oct. 16, 1956, to Douglas W. Jr. and Mary Alice (Colli) Tyler of Canaan.

Larry attended local schools and his indomitable spirit in athletics was as legendary as his sideburns. He possessed a dry wit and kindness that is rare to find in this world.

Larry’s professional career was devoted to the family business, Tyler Carpet, later becoming proprietor of Black Cat Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning.

A devoted father and friend, he spent many years volunteering for the Lions Club and was deeply committed to the local recovery community. He will be remembered with remarkable admiration for his bravery and endurance. His calculated chuckle and perfectly timed comments will be missed in many local establishments.

Some of Larry’s greatest loves were strong coffee, salty meats, and race cars. His dog Jordan was his closest comrade, and his grandchildren will always remember him being there to cheer them on. His friends who rallied around him in the end will never be forgotten, it’s a blessing that there are too many to name.

Larry’s children Tanya P. Golden (Eric Ackerman), Jonathan S. Tyler, Whitney A. Tyler (Ryan Foley), Taylor Benatsou, and Chloe Fazio will carry on his legacy of unconditional love.

He married his longtime life partner Tiela Garnett on May 20, 2023, in an intimate ceremony in Boothbay Harbor, Maine.

He is survived by his mother, Mary and brothers Michael (Ellen) and Stephen Tyler. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Rachel, Mehali, Chase and Avery along with his nephews Josh, Justin and Keith. Larry was predeceased by his father Douglas, brother Anthony, first wife Lauren and nephew Brian.

Calling hours will be held Feb. 17, 2024, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kenny funeral home in Sharon. A celebration of life is planned for Feb. 24, with details to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Larry’s honor to the Jane Lloyd Fund to help support neighboring families afflicted by cancer.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

