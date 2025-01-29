Legal Notices 1/30/25

LEGAL NOTICE

TAX COLLECTOR TOWN OF

SALISBURY CT

Pursuant to Sec 12-145 of the Connecticut State Statutes, the taxpayers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified the third installment of the Grand List October 1, 2023 is due and payable January 1, 2025. Pursuant to Section 12-71b of the Connecticut State Statutes, the Supplemental Motor Vehicle tax is due on January 1, 2025. Payments must be received or postmarked by February 3, 2025. If said Real Estate, Personal Property and Supplemental Motor Vehicle taxes are not paid on or before February 3, 2025, interest at the rate of 1 % (18% per year) will be added for each month from the time when such tax becomes due and payable until paid. Minimum interest

$2.00.

Mail to: Tax Collector, P.O. Box 338, Salisbury, CT 06068 or at Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9am-4pm (Closed for lunch 12:30-1:30) or use the drop box located in the vestibule of the Town Hall, 9am-4pm, Monday-Friday. You may pay by E-Check or Credit Card at www.salisbw.yct.us. Click blue tab View/Pay Taxes. A fee is charged. Dated at Salisbury CT this 11th day of December 2024.

Jean F. Bell

CCMC Tax Collector

Salisbury CT 06068

12-19-24

01-09-25

01-23-25





LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF KENT

The second installment of the Real Estate, Personal Property and the Motor Vehicle Supplemental tax for the Grand List of 2023 is due and payable January 1, 2025. The second installment of the Real Estate, Personal Property and Motor Vehicle Supplemental tax for the Grand List of 2023 will become delinquent on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

As soon as the tax becomes delinquent, it shall be subject to interest at the rate of 1.5% per month from January 1, 2025 until the same is paid.

Bills may be viewed and paid online by going to the Tax Collector’s page on the Town of Kent website at www.townofkentct.org.

There are two options for online payment: credit card or electronic check.

The Tax Collector’s office will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. There is a red drop box next to the

front door of the Town Hall for payments.Payments are also welcome through the mail at P. O. Box 311, Kent, Connecticut 06757.

Deborah Devaux CCMC

Tax Collector

12-19-24

01-09-25

01-23-25





LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF CANAAN

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut statutes, the Tax Collector, Town of Canaan gives notice that she will be ready to receive Supplemental Motor Vehicle taxes and the 2nd installment of Real Estate & Personal Property taxes due January 1, 2025 at the Canaan Town Hall, PO Box 47, 108 Main St., Falls Village, CT 06031.

Office Hours: Mondays and Wednesdays 9:00-12:00.

Payments must be received or postmarked by February 3, 2025 to avoid interest.

All taxes remaining unpaid after February 3, 2025 will be charged interest from January 1, 2025 at the rate of 1.5% for each month from the due date of the delinquent tax to the date of payment, with a minimum interest charge of $2.00. Sec. 12-146

Failure to receive a tax bill does not relieve the taxpayer of their responsibility for the payment of taxes or delinquent charges. Sec.12-30

Rebecca Juchert-Derungs, CCMC

12-19-24

01-02-25

01-23-25





NOTICE OF ANNUAL TOWN MEETING TOWN OF SALISBURY

February 5th, 2025

7:30pm

The Annual Town Meeting of the electors and citizens qualified to vote in town meetings in the Town of Salisbury. Connecticut, will be held in-person and via Zoom (hybrid) on Wednesday, February 5th, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. for the following purposes:

I. To receive and act upon the report of the Town Officers and to recognize the Town Report dedication.

2. To receive and act upon the audited financial report from the Chairman of the Board of Finance and Treasurer of the Town for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, which is available for inspection at the Town Hall.

3. To act upon a proposed amendment to Ordinance No. 55, Section 4.5(a), to read as follows: “Any unsewered property hooking into an existing sewer will be charged a hook-up charge of $5,000. In the case of a multi-unit development, residential or commercial, the hook-up charge will be $5,000 for each unit of such development.”

4. To approve the transfer of up to $450,000 from the Town’s undesignated surplus fund for replacement of existing windows at the Town Hall.

Dated at Salisbury, Connecticut this 17th day of January, 2025.

Curtis G. Rand,

First Selectman

Christian E. Williams, Selectman

Katherine Kiefer, Selectman

01-23-25

01-30-25





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on January 21, 2025:

Approved with the Condition that an A2 As-Built Survey be Provided - Site Plan Application #2025-0273 by Jones Construction, for a second story addition over an existing attached garage in the Lake Protection Overlay District in accordance with section 404 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 69 as Lot 29 and is located at 85 Preston Lane, Salisbury. The owners of the property are Nathaniel and Laura Kirk.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning &

Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

01-30-25





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ALEXANDRA MCCLELLAND

Late of West Cornwall

(24-00521)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated January 14, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Duncan McClelland

c/o Andrea Doyle Asman

Litwin Asman, PC

1047 Bantam Road

P.O. Box 698

Bantam, CT 06750

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

01-30-25