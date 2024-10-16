Legal Notices 10/17/24

Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on October 7, 2024: Denied for Incompleteness - Site Plan Application #2024-0??? by Peter Stefanopoulos, for an unknown scope of work at an unknown location.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning &

Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

10-17-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

AVIS E. MOREHOUSE

Late of Sharon

(24-00340)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 26, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Kathleen A. Visconti

c/o Neal Dennis White

Cramer & Anderson, LLP

46 West Street. PO Box 278

Litchfield, CT 06759

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

10-17-24





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Zoning Board of Appeals

Notice is hereby given that the following application was approved by the Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on October 8, 2024:

Application 2024-0262 for a Variance to the front yard setback requirements for a building. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 35, Lot 6, and is known as 16 Woodland Drive, Lakeville, CT. The owners of the property are Aaron and Alycia Zimmerman.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Salisbury Zoning

Board of Appeals

Lee Greenhouse, Secretary

10-17-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JEREMIAH T. FALLON, JR.

AKA Jeremiah Thomas Fallon, Jr., AKA Jerry T. Fallon, Jr., AKA Jerry T. Fallon, AKA Jerry Fallon

Late of North Canaan

(24-00415)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated October 3, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Lisa F. Neary

75 Davis Road

Harwinton, CT 06791

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

10-17-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

MARY R. OWEN

Late of North Canaan

(24-00417)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated October 8, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Kenneth C. Owen

c/o John Paul Callahan

Reid and Riege, P.C.

1 Financial Plaza, 21st Floor

Hartford, CT 06103

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

10-17-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JANE MURPHY

Late of Sharon

(24-00376)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated October 3, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciaries are:

Robery M. Murphy

c/o Allan Brian Rappleyea

Corbally, Gartland & Rappleyea, LL, 1733 Route 44,

Pleasant Valley, NY 12569

Margaret Eleanor Murphy

c/o Alessandra M Messineo Long, Law Offices of Aless, 34 Field Road, Riverside CT 06878

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

10-17-24