Legal Notices 11/21/24

Legal Notice

Notice is hereby given that on November 12, 2024, at a special town meeting duly warned, the legal voters of the Town of Salisbury voted to approve the following amendment to Ordinance No. 55, Section 4.5(a):

“Any unsewered property hooking into an existing sewer will be charged a hook-up charge of $5,000.”

The amendment to Ordinance No. 55, Section 4.5(a), shall become effective fifteen (15) days after publication of this notice. It is available at the Town Clerk’s office for inspection.

Patricia H. Williams

Town Clerk

11-21-24


Salisbury Housing Committee

Annual Meeting

The Salisbury Housing Committee (SHC) is holding its annual meeting to elect officers for the coming year on Wednesday, December 4 at 5:00 pm, by Zoom. Members of the public are invited to attend this meeting and may submit nominees for the Board before the meeting. Nominations may be made to SHC, PO Box 10, Salisbury. The Zoom address will be available at salisburycthousing.org after December 1. SHC is the proprietor of affordable rental units located in Salisbury. Anyone interested in renting at any SHC location should call Tammy Broderick at 860-435-0049.

11-21-24


Legal Notice

The Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Application #2024-IW-040 by Great Falls Construction to relocate a portion of Between the Lakes Road at 280 Between the Lakes Road, Salisbury, Map 67, Lot 07-2. The hearing will be held on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:00 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission

Sally Spillane, Secretary

11-14-24

11-21-24


Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut at their special meeting on November 7, 2024:

Approved with Conditions - Application #2024-IW-036 by Great Falls Construction to install a driveway and associated drainage in the upland review area as a part of a new house construction. The properties are shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 67 as lot 07 and 07-2 and are known as 280-300 Between the Lakes Road. The owner of the properties is 280 BTLR LLC.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

11-21-24

Tablescapes that captivate

Jesse-Sierra Ross preps a festive table setting at Hotchkiss Library of Sharon Nov. 10. Her book, "Seasons Around the Table," and blog inspires recipes and decorations for every season.

Matthew Kreta

The Hotchkiss Library welcomed popular hosting and entertainment blogger Jessie-Sierra Ross for a talk on planning a fall table and meal Nov. 10. Ross has appeared on television multiple times and has recently written a book called “Seasons Around the Table,”which contains recipes, menu planning tips and decorative advice for seasons year round.

Ross began her talk with some of her background as a self-started blogger, home entertainer and chef after a career in professional ballet. As a mother of young children, Ross made it clear from the start that all of her ideas and aesthetic expression took this into account, but it will be different for everyone. Ross emphasized that when decorating your table and planning your meals, things that you enjoy and your own story should come through.

A journey to self-care and healing

A journey to self-care and healing

Julianne Roshan Dow guides healing in Kent.

Yana Russell

Julianne Roshan Dow, a seasoned wellness educator and practitioner, has been bringing her expertise in Jin Shin Jyutsu and holistic health practices to a series of Women Wellness Wednesdays at the Dow Integrative Institute in Kent. These hybrid gatherings (in-person and online) have offered women a chance to explore self-care techniques tailored to address female health challenges, from fertility to menopause. This initiative has not only been an opportunity to support personal well-being, but has also served as a fundraiser for the Kent Food Bank, reflecting Julianne’s dedication to her community. The program will continue as long as there is interest.

The Wednesday sessions have been led out of Dow’s home, a mixed-use building in Kent, Connecticut across from the firehouse. Dow’s introduction to Eastern healing arts began in childhood, witnessing the transformative effects of acupuncture on her mother. Over 44 years, she has cultivated her expertise as an integrative medicine practitioner, a yoga instructor, and an ethics teacher. Her work spans hospital settings, including Overlook Medical Center in Summit, New Jersey, and a research team at Morristown Hospital, where Jin Shin Jyutsu protocols were used to alleviate pre- and post-surgical pain, anxiety, and nausea.

