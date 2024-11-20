Legal Notices 11/21/24

Legal Notice

Notice is hereby given that on November 12, 2024, at a special town meeting duly warned, the legal voters of the Town of Salisbury voted to approve the following amendment to Ordinance No. 55, Section 4.5(a):

“Any unsewered property hooking into an existing sewer will be charged a hook-up charge of $5,000.”

The amendment to Ordinance No. 55, Section 4.5(a), shall become effective fifteen (15) days after publication of this notice. It is available at the Town Clerk’s office for inspection.

Patricia H. Williams

Town Clerk

11-21-24





Salisbury Housing Committee

Annual Meeting

The Salisbury Housing Committee (SHC) is holding its annual meeting to elect officers for the coming year on Wednesday, December 4 at 5:00 pm, by Zoom. Members of the public are invited to attend this meeting and may submit nominees for the Board before the meeting. Nominations may be made to SHC, PO Box 10, Salisbury. The Zoom address will be available at salisburycthousing.org after December 1. SHC is the proprietor of affordable rental units located in Salisbury. Anyone interested in renting at any SHC location should call Tammy Broderick at 860-435-0049.

11-21-24





Legal Notice

The Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Application #2024-IW-040 by Great Falls Construction to relocate a portion of Between the Lakes Road at 280 Between the Lakes Road, Salisbury, Map 67, Lot 07-2. The hearing will be held on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:00 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission

Sally Spillane, Secretary

11-14-24

11-21-24





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut at their special meeting on November 7, 2024:

Approved with Conditions - Application #2024-IW-036 by Great Falls Construction to install a driveway and associated drainage in the upland review area as a part of a new house construction. The properties are shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 67 as lot 07 and 07-2 and are known as 280-300 Between the Lakes Road. The owner of the properties is 280 BTLR LLC.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

11-21-24