Legal Notices 11/28/24

Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on November 18, 2024:

Approved with Conditions - Site Plan Application #2024-0264 by Great Falls Construction, for a single-family residential construction and associated site development in the Lake Protection Overlay District on lot 280 and a driveway passing through lot 300 in accordance with section 404 of the regulations. The properties are shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 67 as Lot 07 and 07-2 and is located at 280 and 300 Between the Lakes Road. The owner of the properties is 280 BTLR LLC.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Martin Whalen, Secretary

11-28-24