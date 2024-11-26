Legal Notices 11/28/24

Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on November 18, 2024:

Approved with Conditions - Site Plan Application #2024-0264 by Great Falls Construction, for a single-family residential construction and associated site development in the Lake Protection Overlay District on lot 280 and a driveway passing through lot 300 in accordance with section 404 of the regulations. The properties are shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 67 as Lot 07 and 07-2 and is located at 280 and 300 Between the Lakes Road. The owner of the properties is 280 BTLR LLC.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Martin Whalen, Secretary

11-28-24

Catherine Jazzo

Catherine Jazzo

BANTAM, Conn. — Catherine Jazzo, 77, of Bantam, Connecticut, passed away Nov. 18, 2024, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital surrounded by her family.

Catherine was born Jan. 6, 1947, in Yonkers, New York, to the late Joseph and Edythe (Parry) Jazzo.

House of Books

10 N Main St, Kent, CT | (860) 927-4104 | www.houseofbooksct.com | Social: @Housofbooksct

Almost 50 years old the House of Books occupies its freshly renovated traditional home at 10 North Main Street. The building and book store which has been a cultural anchor in the center of Kent for almost 50 years is now owned by Kent Center LLC and plays a vital role in the Kent Barns district. With over 10,000 books on display it remains first and foremost a book store responding to the interests of its community. They are open every day until 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday until 8 p.m.

100 Main

100 Main St., Falls Village, CT | (860) 453-4356 | www.100mainst.com | Social: @100mainst

Discerning shoppers can find unusual and unique items, most of them made by local artisans, at 100 Main in Falls Village. Owned by designer Bunny Williams, the store is overseen by the knowledgeable and affable Tracy McCarron, who took a reporter through some of the many options on a recent visit.

