Legal Notices 11/7/24

A meeting of the plot owners of the Amenia Island Cemetery Association will be held on Tuesday, November 19th at 5:00 p.m. at the Amenia Town Hall, 4988 Route 22 Amenia, NY for the purpose of electing trustees and for such other matters that may properly come before the meeting.

The annual meeting of the trustees will immediately follow the meeting of the plot owners.

10-31-24

11-07-24

11-14-24





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on October 29, 2024:

Approved - Two-Lot Subdivision Application #2024-0263 by Bodwell Engineering and Surveying. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 03 as Lot 26 and is located at 143 White Hollow Road, Lakeville. The owner of the property is Eleanor A Sternlof.

8-24 Referral deemed not consistent with the POCD An Easement for a wall in a Town right of way at 331 Housatonic River Road. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 08 as Lot 52.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning &

Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

11-07-24





NOTICE OF SPECIAL TOWN MEETING

TOWN OF SALISBURY

NOVEMBER 12, 2024

7:00 P.M.

A Special Town Meeting of the electors and citizens qualified to vote in town meetings in the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut, will be held both virtually and in person at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. for the following purposes:

1. To act upon a proposed amendment to Ordinance No. 55, Section 4.5(a), to read as follows: “Any unsewered property hooking into an existing sewer will be charged a hook-up charge of $5,000.”

2. To act upon a proposed conveyance for $1.00 to Salisbury Housing Trust, Inc. (“SHT”) of a parcel of real estate on Undermountain Road, shown as “Town of Salisbury Vol. 30, Pg. 616 0.813+ acres” on a map entitled “Map Prepared for Salisbury Housing Trust Undermountain Road Route 41 Salisbury, Connecticut Scale 1” = 20’ January 31, 2008 Total Area = 0.813+ Acres”, prepared by Lamb Kiefer Land Surveyors, LLC, Salisbury, Connecticut, a copy of which is available at the Office of the Town Clerk. The conveyance to SHT will include reservation of an easement in favor of the Town for maintenance and access to the western portion of the property. A copy of the proposed easement language is available at the Office of the Town Clerk.

3. To act upon the proposed transfer from the Town’s Undesignated Surplus of up to $200,000 to fund (a) additional remediation costs at the Town’s former Transfer Station, (b) funding for Twin Lakes Association for control of invasive species, and (c) the purchase of two sidewalk tractors.

4. To act upon the proposed grant by the Town to James H. Cohan and Jane S. Cohan of an easement over an area lying contiguous to the easterly boundary of lands of James H. Cohan and Jane S. Cohan located at 331 Housatonic River Road for the purposes of maintaining, repairing and replacing a stone retaining wall, fill and plantings and other improvements. A copy of the proposed easement is available in the Office of the Town Clerk.

5. To act upon a proposal to authorize the Town to enter into an agreement with the State of Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and related documents for a DEEP grant to the Town in the amount of up to $50,000.00 for the purpose of funding the Town’s Railroad Street Multi Modal Pathway and Design project. Details are available in the Office of the Town Clerk.

Members of the public may attend the Special Town Meeting in person at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut, or remotely. The Board of Selectmen will post a notice on the Town’s website (https://www.salisburyct.us/) not less than forty-eight (48) hours prior to the Town Meeting providing instructions for the public on how to attend remotely and provide comment or otherwise participate in the meeting.

Dated at Salisbury, Connecticut this 28th day of October, 2024.

Curtis G. Rand

First Selectman

Christian E. Williams Selectman

Katherine Kiefer

Selectman

10-31-24

11-07-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

RAYMOND SHERIDAN

Late of Sharon

(24-00405)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated October 22, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

James Sheridan

c/o Marialta Sparagna

Law Offices of Marialta Z. Sparagna, LLC, 34 Jerome Avenue, Suite 120, Bloomfield, CT 06002

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

11-07-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

BARBARA J. MOECKEL

AKA Barbara June Moeckel

Late of North Canaan

(24-00424)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated October 22, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Lisa E. Moeckel

c/o Mary M Ackerly

Murtha Cullina LLP

782 Bantam Road

P.O. Box 815

Bantam, CT 06750

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

11-07-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

DOROTHY MAY RUSS

AKA Dorothy I. Russ

Late of West Cornwall

(24-00414)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated October 24, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

R Christopher Blake

R Christopher Blake

13 Stoney Drive,

Palm Beach Garde, FL 33410

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

11-07-24





SHARON ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

LEGAL NOTICE

To Whom It May Concern, notice is hereby given that on November 18, 2024 at 6:00PM, at the Sharon Town Hall, 63 Main Street, Sharon, CT, the Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on the following Appeal following:

Appeal #191 of Gregg Bochnovich for a variance to allow the change of use of an existing building to a dwelling with a street setback of twenty feet where the Regulations require fifty feet, Article IV. The property location is - Assessor Map 13 Parcel 4-1, corner of Butter and Sharon Mountain Roads, in the Rural Residence Zone.

At this hearing interested persons may be heard and written communication received. The application is on file at the Selectmen’s Office, Sharon, CT.

Dated at Sharon, CT this 23rd of October 2024.

William Trowbridge, Chairman

Sharon Zoning

Board of Appeals

11-07-24

11-14-24