Legal Notices - 2-15-24

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2024-0237 by Robert Tucker for a detached apartment on a single-family residential lot at 177 Interlaken Road, Lakeville, Map 40, Lot 45. The owner of the lot is David Nathan. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us.

Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

02-08-24

02-15-24





The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2024-0238 by owner Salisbury Housing Committee for “Dresser Woods” 20-unit affordable multi-family housing in the Multi-Family Housing Overlay District at 37 Railroad Street, Salisbury, Map 56, Lot 56 per Section 405 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

02-08-24

02-15-24





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on February 5, 2024:

To amend the Town of Salisbury Zoning Regulations adding subsection 207.20 - Publicly Accessible Electric Vehicle Charing Stations (EVCS), subsection 703.11 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations and a new definition for Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS) effective February 15, 2024.

Town of Salisbury

Planning &

Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

02-15-24





NOTICE OF SPECIAL TOWN MEETING

TOWN OF SALISBURY

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2024

7:30 P.M.

A Special Town Meeting of the electors and citizens qualified to vote in town meetings in the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut, will be held on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut and virtually (Zoom information below) for the following purposes:

1. To receive and act upon the report of the Town Officers and to recognize the Town Report dedication.

2. To receive and act upon the audited financial report from the Chairman of the Board of Finance and Treasurer of the Town for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023

Zoom Webinar

When: Feb 21, 2024 07:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: Special Annual Town Meeting

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87554106009?pwd=O6ZRWL5j...

Passcode: 444063

Or Telephone:

+1 646 931 3860 US

Dated at Salisbury, Connecticut this 25th day of January, 2024.

Curtis G. Rand, First Selectman

Christian E. Williams Selectman

Katherine Kiefer

Selectman

02-08-24

02-15-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ARNOLD FRANKS

Late of Sharon

(23-00439)

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated January 18, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Gregory Franks

c/o Andrew Stephen Knott

Knott and Knott, LLC

125 Main Street

Cheshire, CT 06410

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

02-15-24