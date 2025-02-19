Legal Notices - 2/20/25

Legal Notice

CANAAN FIRE

DISTRICT

WARNING

All persons eligible to vote in meetings of the Canaan Fire District are hereby warned that the Annual Meeting of the said District will be held at the North Canaan Town Hall on Tuesday, March 4th, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the following items:

1. To name the legal depositories for the funds of the Canaan Fire District for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2025 and ending June 30, 2026.

2. To name an auditor to inspect the accounts of the Canaan Fire District for such fiscal year.

3. To elect three members of the Executive Committee to serve for three-year terms.

4. To elect three officers for the positions of Warden, Treasurer and Clerk of the Canaan Fire District to serve for three-year terms

5. To transact any other business proper to come before such meeting.

Dated at North Canaan, Connecticut this 21st day of February, 2025.

Anthony J. Nania

Warden

02-20-25


Liquor Permit

Notice of Application

This is to give notice that I, Elesh R Patel, 11-05-66th Avenue 3A, Forest Hills, NY, 11375

Have filed an application placarded 02/18/2025 with the Department of Consumer Protection for a Package Store Liquor Permit for the sale of alcoholic liquor on the premises at 13 E Main St, North Canaan CT 06018.

The business will be owned by: stateline liquor store llc

Objections must be filed by: 04-01-2025

vist:https://portal.ct.gov/remonstrance for more information Stateline Liquor Store, LLC

02-20-25

02-27-25

Latest News

The Journal seeks young reporters for summer internship

The Lakeville Journal and Millerton News are seeking young journalists for an educational internship program.

The six week program provides training in the everyday operations of a community weekly. Interns will learn the news-gatheringprocess from pitch to print through regular workshops with industry professionals on topics such as photography, libel and copy-editing.

Nonnewaug knocks Housatonic out of BL postseason

Nonnewaug's Derek Chung drives past Housatonic's Sam Marcus in the Berkshire League quarterfinal Feb. 18.
Photo by Riley Klein

WOODBURY — Housatonic Valley Regional High School boys basketball was eliminated from the Berkshire League tournament Feb. 18 after a 76-62 loss to reigning champion Nonnewaug High School.

Nonnewaug's triple-threat offense found success both in the paint and on the perimeter against Housatonic. Lincoln Nichols, Brady Herman and Matt Shupenis combined for 64 of the Chiefs' points in the quarterfinal game.

The Law

Cartoon by Peter Steiner
Norman Reich

SALISBURY — Norman Reich, 93, passed away on Feb. 10, 2025, at his beloved home on Twin Lakes in Salisbury. He was the loving husband of Beverly Reich for 62 years, and she remained by his side, fiercely guarding his comfort and dignity, until the end.

Born July 25, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York, Norman was the son of Elsie and Harry Reich. He was deeply proud of having been Sports Editor of the Tulane University Hullabaloo and having served as a dental officer in the U.S. Navy after attending New York University Dental School. He often expressed his gratitude for those who protected our country in battle, and he knew that he was lucky to have seen only angry seas instead of war.

