Legal Notices - 2/20/25

Legal Notice

CANAAN FIRE

DISTRICT

WARNING

All persons eligible to vote in meetings of the Canaan Fire District are hereby warned that the Annual Meeting of the said District will be held at the North Canaan Town Hall on Tuesday, March 4th, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the following items:

1. To name the legal depositories for the funds of the Canaan Fire District for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2025 and ending June 30, 2026.

2. To name an auditor to inspect the accounts of the Canaan Fire District for such fiscal year.

3. To elect three members of the Executive Committee to serve for three-year terms.

4. To elect three officers for the positions of Warden, Treasurer and Clerk of the Canaan Fire District to serve for three-year terms

5. To transact any other business proper to come before such meeting.

Dated at North Canaan, Connecticut this 21st day of February, 2025.

Anthony J. Nania

Warden

02-20-25





Liquor Permit

Notice of Application

This is to give notice that I, Elesh R Patel, 11-05-66th Avenue 3A, Forest Hills, NY, 11375

Have filed an application placarded 02/18/2025 with the Department of Consumer Protection for a Package Store Liquor Permit for the sale of alcoholic liquor on the premises at 13 E Main St, North Canaan CT 06018.

The business will be owned by: stateline liquor store llc

Objections must be filed by: 04-01-2025

vist:https://portal.ct.gov/remonstrance for more information Stateline Liquor Store, LLC

02-20-25

02-27-25