Legal Notices - 3-21-24

LEGAL NOTICE

SALISBURY HISTORIC DISTRICT COMMISSION

The Salisbury Historic District Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 9:05am to act on an Application for a Certificate of Appropriateness for New Signage at 38 Main Street, Salisbury, CT, 06068. This Public Hearing will be a Remote Meeting by Live Internet Video Stream and Telephone. The Meeting Link will be posted on the Town of Salisbury website: www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application is available for review by contacting the Salisbury Town Clerk’s office: www.salisburyct.us.

03-21-24





TAX COLLECTOR

TOWN OF

SALISBURY CT

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut State Statutes, the taxpayers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified that the fourth installment on the Grand List of October 1, 2022 is due and payable on April l, 2024. Payments must be received or postmarked by May 1, 2024. If said Real Estate and Personal Property taxes are not paid on or before May 1, 2024, interest at the rate of one and one half percent (18% per year) will be added for each month or a fraction thereof which elapses from the time when such tax becomes due and payable until the same is paid. Minimum interest charge is $2.00.

Pursuant to Section 12-173 of the Connecticut State Statutes, unpaid Real Estate tax on the Grand List of October 1, 2022 will be LIENED on JUNE 3, 2024. Payment must be received by 12:00 p.m. on June 3,2024 to avoid a Lien. Tax Office is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9am-4pm. Closed 12:30pm-1:30 pm.

Taxes can be paid by mail addressed to: Tax Collector, P.O. Box 338, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068, There is a drop box in the vestibule of the Town Hall which is available 9am-4pm, Monday-Friday as well as a 24-hour drop slot at the rear of the building adjacent to the parking area. The Town is urging taxpayers to mail checks or use the option of paying by credit card or E-Check. Please see the Town website salisburyct.us for additional information. Dated at Town of Salisbury, CT this 11th day of March 2024.

Jean F. Bell, CCMC

Tax Collector

Salisbury CT 06068

03-21-24

04-04-24

04-25-24





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on February 26, 2024:

Approved - Application 2024-IW-003 by owner Michael W Klemens for construction of a stream crossing and single family residential site development. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 03 as lot 05-5 and is known as 14 Red Mountain Road, Lakeville.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

03-21-24





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on March 11, 2024:

Approved with conditions - Application 2024-IW-004 by Kealan Rooney for installation of utilities in the upland review area and stream crossings. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 24 as lot 26 and is known as 57 MT Tom Road, Salisbury. The owner of the property is Boyette R & Miller T Trustees.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

03-21-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JOHANN WINSSER

Late of Cornwall

(24-00087)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated February 15, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Ann Petracek

c/o: Michael D. Lynch

106 Upper Main Street

P.O. Box 1776

Sharon, CT 06069

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

03-21-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ALEXANDER LINDSAY TAYLOR, III

Late of Salisbury

AKA ALEXANDER TAYLOR

(24-00115)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated March 5, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Mary A. Taylor

c/o Donna Vincenti

Shipman & Goodwin, LLP

12 Porter Street, PO Box 1809,

Lakeville, CT 06039

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

03-21-24





NOTICE OF DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS

To enrolled members of the Democratic Party of North Canaan, Connecticut, Pursuant to the Rules of the Democratic Party & State election laws, you are hereby notified that a Caucus will be held on March 26, 2024 at 6 pm at the North Canaan Town Hall, 100 Pease St., North Canaan, Connecticut, to elect delegates to state and district conventions and other business as may be proper to come before said Caucus. Dated at North Canaan, Connecticut, March 18, 2024.

North Canaan Democratic Town Committee

Christian Allyn, Chairperson

03-21-24