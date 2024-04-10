Legal Notices - 4-11-24

LEGAL NOTICE

A certified list(s) of party-selected candidates for the Republican Party in the Town of Sharon for participation as DELEGATES to the Conventions of said Party specified below is on file in my office at 63 Main Street, Sharon, Connecticut and copies are available for public distribution:

Notice is hereby given that I failed to receive within the time specified in Section 9-391 of the General Statutes the certifications of names of any persons as party-selected delegates of the Democratic Party in the Town of Sharon as Delegates to the conventions of said party specified below:

CONVENTIONS

State Convention

Congressional #5

Assembly District #64

Senate District #30

Linda R. Amerighi

Sharon Town Clerk

04-11-24


LEGAL NOTICE

SALISBURY HISTORIC DISTRICT COMMISSION

The Salisbury Historic District Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 9:05am to act on an Application for a Certificate of Appropriateness for a New EV Charger and 2 Safety Bollards at 30 Main Street, Salisbury, CT, 06068. This Public Hearing will be a Remote Meeting by Live Internet Video Stream and Telephone. The Meeting Link will be posted on the Town of Salisbury website: www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application is available for review by contacting the Salisbury Town Clerk’s office: www.salisburyct.us.

04-11-24


Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2024-0241 by owner Fransam LLC (Peter D’Aprile) for retail, multifamily, personal service, and parking flexibility at 20 Main Street, Salisbury, Map 54, Lot 20 per Sections 205.2 and 703.8 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, April 15, 2024 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

04-04-24

04-11-24


Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on April 1, 2024:

Approved with Conditions — Site Plan Application #2024-0242 by owner Town of Salisbury, for EV Charger Installation in accordance with section 270.20 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 46 as Lot 07 and is located on Ethan Allen Street, Lakeville (The Town Grove).

Approved with Conditions — Special Permit Application #2024-0238 by owner Salisbury Housing Committee Inc, for “Dresser Woods” 20-Unit Affordable Multi-Family Housing in the Multi-Family Housing Overlay District in accordance with Section 405 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 56 as Lot 56 and is located at 37 Railroad Street, Salisbury.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning &

Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

04-11-24

Walking among the 'Herd'

Walking among the ‘Herd’

Michel Negroponte

Betti Franceschi

"Herd,” a film by Michel Negroponte, will be screening at The Norfolk Library on Saturday April 13 at 5:30 p.m. This mesmerizing documentary investigates the relationship between humans and other sentient beings by following a herd of shaggy Belted Galloway cattle through a little more than a year of their lives.

Negroponte and his wife have had a second home just outside of Livingston Manor, in the southwest corner of the Catskills, for many years. Like many during the pandemic, they moved up north for what they thought would be a few weeks, and now seldom return to their city dwelling. Adjacent to their property is a privately owned farm and when a herd of Belted Galloways arrived, Negroponte realized the subject of his new film.

Fresh perspectives in Norfolk Library film series

Fresh perspectives in Norfolk Library film series

Diego Ongaro

Photo submitted

Parisian filmmaker Diego Ongaro, who has been living in Norfolk for the past 20 years, has composed a collection of films for viewing based on his unique taste.

The series, titled “Visions of Europe,” began over the winter at the Norfolk Library with a focus on under-the-radar contemporary films with unique voices, highlighting the creative richness and vitality of the European film landscape.

New ground to cover and plenty of groundcover

New ground to cover and plenty of groundcover

Young native pachysandra from Lindera Nursery shows a variety of color and delicate flowers.

Dee Salomon

It is still too early to sow seeds outside, except for peas, both the edible and floral kind. I have transplanted a few shrubs and a dogwood tree that was root pruned in the fall. I have also moved a few hellebores that seeded in the near woods back into their garden beds near the house; they seem not to mind the few frosty mornings we have recently had. In years past I would have been cleaning up the plant beds but I now know better and will wait at least six weeks more. I have instead found the most perfect time-consuming activity for early spring: teasing out Vinca minor, also known as periwinkle and myrtle, from the ground in places it was never meant to be.

Planting the stuff in the first place is my biggest ever garden regret. It was recommended to me as a groundcover that would hold together a hillside, bare after a removal of invasive plants save for a dozen or so trees. And here we are, twelve years later; there is vinca everywhere. It blankets the hillside and has crept over the top into the woods. It has made its way left and right. I am convinced that vinca is the plastic of the plant world. The stuff won’t die. (The name Vinca comes from the Latin ‘vincire’ which means ‘to bind or fetter.’) Last year I pulled a bunch and left it strewn on the roof of the root cellar for 6 months and the leaves were still green.

