Legal Notices - 4-11-24

LEGAL NOTICE

A certified list(s) of party-selected candidates for the Republican Party in the Town of Sharon for participation as DELEGATES to the Conventions of said Party specified below is on file in my office at 63 Main Street, Sharon, Connecticut and copies are available for public distribution:

Notice is hereby given that I failed to receive within the time specified in Section 9-391 of the General Statutes the certifications of names of any persons as party-selected delegates of the Democratic Party in the Town of Sharon as Delegates to the conventions of said party specified below:

CONVENTIONS

State Convention

Congressional #5

Assembly District #64

Senate District #30

Linda R. Amerighi

Sharon Town Clerk

04-11-24





LEGAL NOTICE

SALISBURY HISTORIC DISTRICT COMMISSION

The Salisbury Historic District Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 9:05am to act on an Application for a Certificate of Appropriateness for a New EV Charger and 2 Safety Bollards at 30 Main Street, Salisbury, CT, 06068. This Public Hearing will be a Remote Meeting by Live Internet Video Stream and Telephone. The Meeting Link will be posted on the Town of Salisbury website: www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application is available for review by contacting the Salisbury Town Clerk’s office: www.salisburyct.us.

04-11-24





Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2024-0241 by owner Fransam LLC (Peter D’Aprile) for retail, multifamily, personal service, and parking flexibility at 20 Main Street, Salisbury, Map 54, Lot 20 per Sections 205.2 and 703.8 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, April 15, 2024 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

04-04-24

04-11-24





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on April 1, 2024:

Approved with Conditions — Site Plan Application #2024-0242 by owner Town of Salisbury, for EV Charger Installation in accordance with section 270.20 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 46 as Lot 07 and is located on Ethan Allen Street, Lakeville (The Town Grove).

Approved with Conditions — Special Permit Application #2024-0238 by owner Salisbury Housing Committee Inc, for “Dresser Woods” 20-Unit Affordable Multi-Family Housing in the Multi-Family Housing Overlay District in accordance with Section 405 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 56 as Lot 56 and is located at 37 Railroad Street, Salisbury.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning &

Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

04-11-24