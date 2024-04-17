Legal Notices - 4-18-24

LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF SHARON

BOARD OF FINANCE

All Registered Voters and Property Owners in the Town of Sharon are hereby Warned and Notified that a public hearing will be held Friday, April 26, 2024 at 7:00PM at the Town Hall for the purpose of reviewing the Board of Education’s and the Board of Selectmen’s proposed budgets for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024 and ending June 30, 2025. Copies of the proposed budgets are available at the Town Hall and on the Town Website. Dated at Sharon, Connecticut this 18th day of April 2024.

Thomas H. Bartram Chairman

Sharon Board of Finance

04-18-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF KARIN WOODRUFF JACKSON

Late of Maine

AKA Karin

Zetterstrom Jackson

(24-00135)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated April 4, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Robert B. Jackson

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street, P.O. Box 101, Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

04-18-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ARLINE D. WARD

Late of Salisbury

(24-00009)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated March 28, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Thomas Veto

c/o Emily D Vail

Ackerly Brown, LLP

5 Academy Street

PO Box 568

Salisbury, CT 06068

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

04-18-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JOHN DESMOND

Late of North Canaan

AKA John J. Desmond

(24-00145)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated April 9, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Rachel Cary

c/o Andrea Doyle Asman

Litwin Asman, PC

1047 Bantam Rd.,

P.O. Box 698

Bantam, CT 06750

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

04-18-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

EUGENE F. GREEN

Late of Salisbury

AKA Eugene Green

(24-00164)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated April 2, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Patricia Barry

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street

P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

04-18-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JUDITH CHATFIELD SCHWERIN

Late of Sharon

(24-00169)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated April 9, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Frederick W. Schwerin, Jr.

c/o Michael Downes Lynch

Law Offices of Michael D. Lynch, 106 Upper Main Street, P.O. Box 1776, Sharon, CT 06069

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

04-18-24

