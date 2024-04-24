Legal Notices - 4-25-24

LEGAL NOTICE

FOR AREAWIDE

Records Disposal

In keeping with state and federal regulations on records retention and disposal, school officials plan to destroy records of Special Education and 504 students who left or graduated from Regional School District No. 7, Barkhamsted Elementary School, Colebrook Consolidated School, Botelle School in Norfolk or Hartland School on or before June 30, 2017 or were born before July 1, 1999.

Please be advised that records may be needed for Social Security benefits or other purposes. The destruction is scheduled to take place after July 1, 2024.

Anyone wishing to review his/her records or obtain the original may do so by calling Quentin Rueckert, Director of Shared Services, at 860-379-8583, before June 4, 2024.

04-25-24





LEGAL NOTICE

TAX COLLECTOR

TOWN OF

SALISBURY CT

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut State Statutes, the taxpayers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified that the fourth installment on the Grand List of October 1, 2022 is due and payable on April l, 2024. Payments must be received or postmarked by May 1, 2024. If said Real Estate and Personal Property taxes are not paid on or before May 1, 2024, interest at the rate of one and one half percent (18% per year) will be added for each month or a fraction thereof which elapses from the time when such tax becomes due and payable until the same is paid. Minimum interest charge is $2.00.

Pursuant to Section 12-173 of the Connecticut State Statutes, unpaid Real Estate tax on the Grand List of October 1, 2022 will be LIENED on JUNE 3, 2024. Payment must be received by 12:00 p.m. on June 3,2024 to avoid a Lien. Tax Office is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9am-4pm. Closed 12:30pm-1:30 pm.

Taxes can be paid by mail addressed to: Tax Collector, P.O. Box 338, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068, There is a drop box in the vestibule of the Town Hall which is available 9am-4pm, Monday-Friday as well as a 24-hour drop slot at the rear of the building adjacent to the parking area. The Town is urging taxpayers to mail checks or use the option of paying by credit card or E-Check. Please see the Town website salisburyct.us for additional information. Dated at Town of Salisbury, CT this 11th day of March 2024.

Jean F. Bell, CCMC

Tax Collector

Salisbury CT 06068

03-21-24

04-04-24

04-25-24





Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing to amend the Town of Salisbury Zoning Regulations related to hotels and motels. Amend Section 205.1 “Table of Uses - Residential Zones” and Section 205.2 “Table of Uses - Rural Enterprise; Commercial & Industrial Zones,” add Section 213.5 “Hotels in Residential Zones,” “ amend Section 703.11 “Table of Parking Requirements,” and revise definitions of “Hotel” and “Motel.” The hearing will be held on Monday May 6, 2024 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The proposed amendments have been posted, and agenda and meeting instructions for participation will be posted at least 24 hours before the meeting at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the proposed amendments may be reviewed at the Town Clerk’s Office in the Salisbury Town Hall during regular business hours (9:00AM to 12:30PM and 1:30PM to 4:00 PM) Monday through Friday.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

04-25-24

05-02-24





Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2024-0243 by Allied Engineering for a Detached Apartment on a Single Family Residential Lot at 249 Undermountain Road, Salisbury, Map 19, Lot 4 per Section 208 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The owner of the property is Sallie Ketcham. The hearing will be held on Monday, May 6, 2024 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to aconroy@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

04-25-24

05-02-24





NOTICE OF ANNUAL TOWN MEETING

TOWN OF SALISBURY

MAY 8, 2024

7:30 P.M.

The electors and others entitled to vote in Town meetings of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut, are hereby warned that the Annual Budget meeting of said Town will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut and via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. for the following purposes:

1. To act upon the budget and any supplements thereto for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024, which budget has been prepared and recommended by the Board of Finance; said budget is available for inspection at the Town Clerk’s office immediately.

2. To act upon the following items, which are customarily considered at the Annual Budget meeting for approval:

a. To authorize the Board of Selectmen to borrow any sums of money they deem necessary to meet the Town’s indebtedness and current or authorized expenditures, and to execute and deliver the Town’s obligations therefore;

b. To see if the First Selectman will deliver on behalf of the Town all documents that may be necessary for carrying out any of the items in the budget;

c. To see if the Town will authorize the Board of Selectmen to accept and expend any funds allocated to the Town of Salisbury the Connecticut Department of Transportation for repairs and maintenance of roads and bridges during the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024 and extending to June 30, 2025, as recommended by the Board of Finance; and

d. To authorize the Board of Finance to transfer funds from surplus to cover shortages in various line items in the 2023-2024 budget.

3. To consider and act upon a resolution to set Wednesday, February 5, 2025, as the date for the Annual Town Meeting.

4. To consider and act upon a resolution to set Wednesday, May 7, 2025, as the date for the Annual Budget Meeting.

The Board of Selectmen will post a notice on the Town’s website (https://www.salisburyct.us/) not less than forty-eight (48) hours prior to the Town meeting providing instructions for the public on how to attend and provide comment or otherwise participate in the meeting via Zoom.

Dated at Salisbury, Connecticut this 18th day of April, 2024.

Curtis G. Rand,

First Selectman

Christian E. Williams, Selectman

Katherine Kiefer, Selectman

04-25-24

05-02-24





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on April 15, 2024:

Approved - Special Permit Application #2024-0241 by owner Fransam LLC, for Parking Flexibility, Retail, Multifamily, and Personal Service in accordance with Sections 205.2 and 703.8 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 54 as Lot 20 and is located at 20 Main Street, Salisbury.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

04-25-24