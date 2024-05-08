Legal Notices - 5-9-24

BAUER FUND AND FOUNDATION COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS

Through grants to colleges, The Bauer Foundation provides indirect scholarship assistance for undergraduate college education to students residing in The Connecticut Regional School District One based on merit and need.

The Bauer Fund operates in the same manner. However, grants from the Fund are limited to students attending either Cornell or Wellesley. Students attending Cornell or Wellesley should apply to the Fund. All others should apply to the Foundation.

New and returning application forms for the 2024-2025 school year are available at: www.bauerfundfoundation.org.

Completed and fully documented applications must be returned to The Bauer Foundation at PO Box 1784 Lakeville CT 06039-postmarked no later than June 20 2024. Scholarship awards will be announced by August 20 2024.

05-09-24

05-16-24

05-23-24

05-30-24


CANAAN FIRE DISTRICT

WARNING

All persons eligible to vote in meetings of the Canaan Fire District are hereby warned that the Annual Budget Meeting of the said District will be held at the North Canaan Town Hall on Tuesday, May 21st, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the following items:

1. To approve the District budget proposed for the 2024-2025 fiscal year by the Executive

Committee of the District; and

2. To transact any other business proper to come before such meeting.

Dated at North Canaan, Connecticut this 9th day of May, 2024.

Anthony J. Nania

Warden

05-09-24


Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2024-0244 by the Salisbury Housing Trust for new multi-family housing construction in the Multifamily Housing Overlay District at 26 & 28 Undermountain Road, Salisbury, Map 56, Lots 05 and 06 per Section 405.3 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, May 20, 2024 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

05-09-24

05-16-24


NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 33-887 of the Connecticut General Statutes, as amended, that DAVIS IGA, INC., having its principal office in the Town of Kent, has been dissolved by resolution of its members, and by action of the office of the Secretary of State.

All creditors, if any, are warned to present the nature and amount of their claims to Mitchell J. Melnick, Esquire, Cramer & Anderson LLP, 51 Main Street, New Milford, Connecticut 06776. Any creditor that has such a claim against the Company will be barred from making that claim as provided by Section 33-887 of the Connecticut General Statutes, as amended, unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is brought within three (3) years of the date this notice is published.

05-09-24


Town of Salisbury

Water Pollution Control Authority

Notice of Public Hearing immediately followed by a Special Meeting

Thursday, May 16, 2024

5:00 pm

A public hearing called by the Water Pollution Control Authority will be on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 5:00pm with the following agenda:

1. To receive public comment on 20% rate increase to go into effect July 1, 2024.

There will be a Special Meeting immediately following the public hearing.

This hybrid public hearing and meeting will be held in-person and via Zoom, where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The agenda and meeting instructions to join via Zoom will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas. Written comments may be submitted to the WPCA, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT 06068 or via email to townhall@salisburyct.us.

05-02-24

05-09-24

Latest News

Afghan artists find new homes in Connecticut

Afghan artists find new homes in Connecticut
Alibaba Awrang, left, with family and friends at the opening of his show at The Good Gallery in Kent on Saturday, May 4.
Alexander Wilburn

The Good Gallery, located next to The Kent Art Association on South Main Street, is known for its custom framing, thanks to proprietor Tim Good. As of May, the gallery section has greatly expanded beyond the framing shop, adding more space and easier navigation for viewing larger exhibitions of work. On Saturday, May 4, Good premiered the opening of “Through the Ashes and Smoke,” featuring the work of two Afghan artists and masters of their crafts, calligrapher Alibaba Awrang and ceramicist Matin Malikzada.

This is a particularly prestigious pairing considering the international acclaim their work has received, but it also highlights current international affairs — both Awrang and Malikzada are now recently based in Connecticut as refugees from Afghanistan. As Good explained, Matin has been assisted through the New Milford Refugee Resettlement (NMRR), and Alibaba through the Washington Refugee Resettlement Project. NMRR started in 2016 as a community-led non-profit supported by private donations from area residents that assist refugees and asylum-seeking families with aid with rent and household needs.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Students share work at Troutbeck Symposium

Students share work at Troutbeck Symposium

Students presented to packed crowds at Troutbeck.

Natalia Zukerman

The third annual Troutbeck Symposium began this year on Wednesday, May 1 with a historical marker dedication ceremony to commemorate the Amenia Conferences of 1916 and 1933, two pivotal gatherings leading up to the Civil Rights movement.

Those early meetings were hosted by the NAACP under W.E.B. Du Bois’s leadership and with the support of hosts Joel and Amy Spingarn, who bought the Troutbeck estate in the early 1900s.

Keep ReadingShow less
history

The Creators: Gabe McMackin's ingredients for success

The Creators: Gabe McMackin's ingredients for success

The team at the restaurant at the Pink House in West Cornwall, Connecticut. Manager Michael Regan, left, Chef Gabe McMackin, center, and Chef Cedric Durand, right.

Jennifer Almquist

The Creators series is about people with vision who have done the hard work to bring their dreams to life.

Michelin-award winning chef Gabe McMackin grew up in Woodbury, Connecticut next to a nature preserve and a sheep farm. Educated at the Washington Montessori School, Taft ‘94, and Skidmore College, McMackin notes that it was washing dishes as a teenager at local Hopkins Inn that galvanized his passion for food and hospitality into a career.

Keep ReadingShow less
restaurants