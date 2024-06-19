Legal Notices - 6-20-24

LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF KENT

The first installment of the Real Estate, Personal Property and the Motor Vehicle tax for the Grand List of 2023 is due and payable July 1, 2024. The first installment of the Real Estate, Personal Property and Motor Vehicle tax for the Grand List of 2023 will become delinquent on Friday, August 2, 2024.

As soon as the tax becomes delinquent, it shall be subject to interest at the rate of 1.5% per month from July 1, 2024 until the same is paid.

Bills may be viewed and paid online by going to the Tax Collector’s page on the Town of Kent website at www.townofkentct.org.

There are two options for online payment: credit card or electronic check.

The Tax Collector’s office will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. There is a red drop box next to the front door of the Town Hall for payments.

Payments are also welcome through the mail at P. O. Box 311, Kent, Connecticut 06757.

06-20-24

07-11-24

07-25-24


TAX COLLECTOR’S NOTICE

TOWN OF CANAAN

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut statutes, the undersigned Tax Collector of the Town of Canaan gives notice that she will be ready to receive Motor Vehicle taxes and the first installment of Real Estate & Personal Property taxes due July 1, 2024 at the Tax Collector’s office in the Canaan Town Hall, 108 Main St, Falls Village, CT on Monday’s 9am-12pm & 1-3pm and Wednesday 9am-12pm. Payments must be received or postmarked by August 1, 2024 to avoid interest.

All taxes remaining unpaid after August 1, 2024 will be charged interest from July 1, 2024 at the rate of 1.5% for each month elapsing from the due date of the delinquent tax to the date of payment, with a minimum interest charge of $2.00. Sec. 12-146

Failure to receive a tax bill does not relieve the taxpayer of his/her responsibility for the payment of taxes or delinquent charges. Sec. 12-130

Rebecca M Juchert-Derungs, Tax Collector, CCMC

06-20-24

07-04-24

07-25-24


TAX COLLECTOR

TOWN OF

SALISBURY CT

LEGAL NOTICE

The taxpayers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified that I have received the Warrant and the Rate Bill to collect taxes on the Grand List of October 1, 2023 with a levy of 11.00 Mills. Said taxes become due on July 1, 2024. If said Real Estate and Personal Property tax is over $100.00, it is payable in four installments due: July 1, 2024, October 1, 2024, January 1, 2025, April 1, 2025. Motor Vehicle tax shall be paid in one installment due: July 1, 2024. Payments must be received or postmarked by August 1, 2024. If said Real Estate, Personal Property and Motor Vehicle taxes are not paid on or before August 1, 2024 interest at the rate of 1.5% (18% annually) will apply. The minimum interest charge is $2.00.Taxes can be paid by mail addressed to: Tax Collector, PO Box 338, Salisbury CT 06068. WPCA Sewer use fees for the year July 1, 2024 are also due and payable on August 1, 2024. Tax office hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9am-4pm. There is a drop box in the vestibule of the Town Hall open 9am-4pm, Monday-Friday and a 24 hour drop box on the Factory Street back side of the Town Hall. Please check salisburyct.us for additional credit card payment information. FAILURE TO RECEIVE A BILL DOES NOT INVALIDATE THE TAX OR THE INTEREST. Please contact the Tax Collector’s Office 860 435-5189 or taxcollector@salisburyct.us if you do not receive a bill or have questions. Dated this 5th day of June 2024.

Jean F. Bell, CCMC

Tax Collector

Salisbury, CT 06068

06-20-24

07-04-24

07-25-24

Latest News

Diving into summer league

Diving into summer league

Willy Yahn dives head-first into third base, Saturday, June 15.

Riley Klein

LITCHFIELD — The Tri-State Baseball League is back for its 90th year.

Since 1934, when it was called the Interstate Baseball League, teams of players aged 16 and up have faced off in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Each team is comprised of mostly local players, but four out-of-towners are permitted on each team to balance the rosters.

Keep ReadingShow less
baseball

Class of 2024 departs Salisbury Central

Class of 2024 departs Salisbury Central

Louise Faveau and Michael Parris speak at the commencement ceremony for the eighth grade class at Salisbury Central School Tuesday, June 11.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE —The 32 members of the Class of 2024 enjoyed a pleasant evening for their graduation ceremony at Salisbury Central School Tuesday, June 11.

Principal Stephanie Magyar welcomed the crowd, noting that she participated in the same ceremony 30 years ago.

Keep ReadingShow less
graduation

‘A momentous day’ at NCES

‘A momentous day’ at NCES

Principal Alicia Roy gave a touching farewell speech to the eighth grade class. Roy is also departing NCES at the end of this school year.

Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The outgoing eighth grade class of North Canaan Elementary School said “so long” to middle school Monday, June 10.

The commencement ceremony weas held on the lawn behind the school with (most of) the 23 departing students seated up on the hill. Family and friends filled the grass to support the students.

Keep ReadingShow less
graduation

Caps fly at 2024 Cornwall Consolidated School commencement

Caps fly at 2024 Cornwall Consolidated School commencement

Eighth graders celebrate their achievement with a ceremonial cap toss at the field behind Cornwall Consolidated School. The students spoke highly of their time at CCS and expressed optimism for the future.

Simon Markow

CORNWALL — A touching ceremony at Cornwall Consolidated School Thursday, June 13, marked the end of middle school for 15 eighth graders.

Family and friends gathered beneath the tent on CCS’s baseball field in the early evening. Led by the seventh-grade class marshals, the departing eighth graders marched down to the field.

Keep ReadingShow less
graduation