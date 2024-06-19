Legal Notices - 6-20-24

LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF KENT

The first installment of the Real Estate, Personal Property and the Motor Vehicle tax for the Grand List of 2023 is due and payable July 1, 2024. The first installment of the Real Estate, Personal Property and Motor Vehicle tax for the Grand List of 2023 will become delinquent on Friday, August 2, 2024.

As soon as the tax becomes delinquent, it shall be subject to interest at the rate of 1.5% per month from July 1, 2024 until the same is paid.

Bills may be viewed and paid online by going to the Tax Collector’s page on the Town of Kent website at www.townofkentct.org.

There are two options for online payment: credit card or electronic check.

The Tax Collector’s office will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. There is a red drop box next to the front door of the Town Hall for payments.

Payments are also welcome through the mail at P. O. Box 311, Kent, Connecticut 06757.

06-20-24

07-11-24

07-25-24





TAX COLLECTOR’S NOTICE

TOWN OF CANAAN

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut statutes, the undersigned Tax Collector of the Town of Canaan gives notice that she will be ready to receive Motor Vehicle taxes and the first installment of Real Estate & Personal Property taxes due July 1, 2024 at the Tax Collector’s office in the Canaan Town Hall, 108 Main St, Falls Village, CT on Monday’s 9am-12pm & 1-3pm and Wednesday 9am-12pm. Payments must be received or postmarked by August 1, 2024 to avoid interest.

All taxes remaining unpaid after August 1, 2024 will be charged interest from July 1, 2024 at the rate of 1.5% for each month elapsing from the due date of the delinquent tax to the date of payment, with a minimum interest charge of $2.00. Sec. 12-146

Failure to receive a tax bill does not relieve the taxpayer of his/her responsibility for the payment of taxes or delinquent charges. Sec. 12-130

Rebecca M Juchert-Derungs, Tax Collector, CCMC

06-20-24

07-04-24

07-25-24





TAX COLLECTOR

TOWN OF

SALISBURY CT

LEGAL NOTICE

The taxpayers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified that I have received the Warrant and the Rate Bill to collect taxes on the Grand List of October 1, 2023 with a levy of 11.00 Mills. Said taxes become due on July 1, 2024. If said Real Estate and Personal Property tax is over $100.00, it is payable in four installments due: July 1, 2024, October 1, 2024, January 1, 2025, April 1, 2025. Motor Vehicle tax shall be paid in one installment due: July 1, 2024. Payments must be received or postmarked by August 1, 2024. If said Real Estate, Personal Property and Motor Vehicle taxes are not paid on or before August 1, 2024 interest at the rate of 1.5% (18% annually) will apply. The minimum interest charge is $2.00.Taxes can be paid by mail addressed to: Tax Collector, PO Box 338, Salisbury CT 06068. WPCA Sewer use fees for the year July 1, 2024 are also due and payable on August 1, 2024. Tax office hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9am-4pm. There is a drop box in the vestibule of the Town Hall open 9am-4pm, Monday-Friday and a 24 hour drop box on the Factory Street back side of the Town Hall. Please check salisburyct.us for additional credit card payment information. FAILURE TO RECEIVE A BILL DOES NOT INVALIDATE THE TAX OR THE INTEREST. Please contact the Tax Collector’s Office 860 435-5189 or taxcollector@salisburyct.us if you do not receive a bill or have questions. Dated this 5th day of June 2024.

Jean F. Bell, CCMC

Tax Collector

Salisbury, CT 06068

06-20-24

07-04-24

07-25-24