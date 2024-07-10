Legal Notices - 7-11-24

Legal Notice

The Board of Directors of The David M. Hunt Library and School Association of Falls Village, CT invites the public to attend its Annual Meeting on Monday, July 15 at 5:30p.m. at the Library, 63 Main Street, Falls Village, CT 06031. Please call the Hunt Library at 860-824-7424 with any questions.

07-11-24


Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2024-0252 by Architect Christene Gray for a detached accessory apartment at 272 Undermountain Road, Salisbury, Map 18, Lot 09 per Section 208 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, July 15, 2024 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

07-04-24

07-11-24


LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF KENT

The first installment of the Real Estate, Personal Property and the Motor Vehicle tax for the Grand List of 2023 is due and payable July 1, 2024. The first installment of the Real Estate, Personal Property and Motor Vehicle tax for the Grand List of 2023 will become delinquent on Friday, August 2, 2024.

As soon as the tax becomes delinquent, it shall be subject to interest at the rate of 1.5% per month from July 1, 2024 until the same is paid.

Bills may be viewed and paid online by going to the Tax Collector’s page on the Town of Kent website at www.townofkentct.org.

There are two options for online payment: credit card or electronic check.

The Tax Collector’s office will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. There is a red drop box next to the front door of the Town Hall for payments.

Payments are also welcome through the mail at P. O. Box 311, Kent, Connecticut 06757.

06-20-24

07-11-24

07-25-24


LEGAL NOTICES

SALISBURY HISTORIC DISTRICT COMMISSION

The Salisbury Historic District Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 9:05am to act on an Application for a Certificate of Appropriateness for a replacement retaining wall at 63 Millerton Rd, Lakeville, CT, 06069. This Public Hearing will be a Hybrid Meeting with Live Internet Video Stream and Telephone and in person at Town Hall. The Meeting Link will be posted on the Town of Salisbury website: www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application is available for review by contacting the Salisbury Town Clerk ‘s office: www.salisburyct.us.

The Salisbury Historic District Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 9:05am to act on an Applications for a Certificate of Appropriateness New Addition Connected with Breezeway to Existing House; Driveway; and Refurbishment of Existing Windows at 264 Taconic Rd, Salisbury, CT, 06068. This Public Hearing will be a Hybrid Meeting with Live Internet Video Stream and Telephone and in person at Town Hall. The Meeting Link will be posted on the Town of Salisbury website: www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application is available for review by contacting the Salisbury Town Clerk’s office: www.salisburyct.us.

The Salisbury Historic District Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 9:05am to act on two Applications for a Certificate of Appropriateness for replacement of roof and siding at 84 Main St, Salisbury, CT, 06068. This Public Hearing will be a Hybrid Meeting with Live Internet Video Stream and Telephone and in person at Town Hall. The Meeting Link will be posted on the Town of Salisbury website: www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application is available for review by contacting the Salisbury Town Clerk’s office: www.salisburyct.us

07-11-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ELIZA KELLOGG KLOSE

Late of Salisbury

(24-00284)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 25, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Harding F. Bancroft

c/o Louise F Brown

Ackerly Brown, LLP

5 Academy Street

P.O. Box 568

Salisbury, CT 06068

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

07-11-24

Latest News

Summer sizzle puts trout in hot water

Summer sizzle puts trout in hot water

This smallmouth bass ignored the tempting green Gurgler and instead took a reverse-hackle wet fly typically used in Tenkara angling. Fish are funny that way.

Patrick L. Sullivan

The dog days have arrived.

This phrase refers to the summer, which brings heat, which makes trout unhappy.

Keep ReadingShow less
tangled lines

Cool coffee granitas

Cool coffee granitas

Second helpings of coffee granitas are usually required.

Eliza Osborne

As I write, it is about a thousand degrees. And said to be staying there as we slog through this existential climate change, which I believe used to be known as summer. I was going to write about new and exciting developments in the pizza world, but probably no one south of the Nordkapp is going to turn on an oven much before October if this keeps up. So pizza will have to wait for who knows when, and, instead, I’ll offer something that’s really cold, really easy, and really good. You’ll love it, I promise.

Hang on a minute, I have to go open the refrigerator door and lie down on the floor in front of it for a while first. Be right back . . .

Keep ReadingShow less
recipes

Norfolk Artists & Friends annual exhibit returns

Norfolk Artists & Friends annual exhibit returns

Norfolk Artists & Friends founder Ruthann Olsson.

Jennifer Almquist

For the past 17 years, a community of artists have shown a visual feast of their paintings, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and decorative arts in an annual exhibition in Norfolk.

Following tradition, more than thirty members of Norfolk Artists & Friends (NAF), a membership organization of professional artists, will be showing their artwork this summer in a group exhibit at the Art Barn Gallery on the Battell Stoeckel Estate in Norfolk from Aug. 1 to 4. The show is sponsored by the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival – Yale School of Music, to which 15% of the sales is donated.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

The Litchfield Jazz Festival returns for year 29

The Litchfield Jazz Festival returns for year 29

Now celebrating its 29th year, The Litchfield Jazz Festival will take place July 26-28 at the Tisch Auditorium and the Bourne Courtyard at the Frederick Gunn School in Washington, Connecticut.

Presented by Litchfield Performing Arts, the festival began as a classical series supplemented with dance and theater and jazz. Executive Director Vita West Muir spent time consulting with jazz gurus like DJ Ken Woods from WPBX Long Island, going to concerts, visiting other festivals in New York and New Orleans, and gathering advice from friends.

Keep ReadingShow less
music festival