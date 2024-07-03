Legal Notices - 7-4-24

Legal Notice

Notice is hereby given that a Primary of the political party listed below will be held in your town on August 13, 2024 for nomination to each office indicated below.

Notice is also hereby given that the following are the names of the party-endorsed candidates, if any, for nomination to each office indicated, together with the street address of said candidate. The party endorsed candidates, if any, are indicated by an asterisk. Additionally, the following are the names of all other candidates who have filed their certificates of eligibility and consent to primary or have satisfied the primary petitioning requirements in conformity with the General Statutes as candidates for nomination to each office indicated, together with the street addresses of said candidates.

Office: United States Senator

Republican-

Gerry Smith

163 Laskey Rd., Beacon Falls, CT 06403

Matthew M. Corey

181 Center St., Manchester, CT 06040

Dated at Hartford, Connecticut, this 24th day of June 2024.

Stephanie Thomas

Secretary of the State

The foregoing is a copy of the notice which I have received from the Office of the Secretary of the State, in accordance with Section 9-433 of the General Statutes. As provided such primary will begin with early voting on August 5, 2024 through August 11, 2024, and the primary of the referenced party for nomination to the state or district offices therein specified will be held on August 13, 2024. The hours of voting during early voting and at said primary and the location of the polls will be as follows:

Early voting location: Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068.

Early voting hours:

August 05, 2024 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

August 06, 2024 - 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

August 07, 2024 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

August 08, 2024 - 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

August 09, 2024 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

August 10, 2024 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

August 11, 2024 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

HOURS OF VOTING: 6:00 A.M. TO 8:00 P.M. at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068. Absentee Ballots will be counted at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068.

Dated at Salisbury, Connecticut, this 24th day of June, 2024.

Patricia H. Williams,

Town Clerk

Town of Salisbury

07-04-24





Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2024-0252 by Architect Christene Gray for a detached accessory apartment at 272 Undermountain Road, Salisbury, Map 18, Lot 09 per Section 208 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, July 15, 2024 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

07-04-24

07-11-24





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on June 24, 2024:

Exempt Application 2024-IW-013D by owner Swiss Ranch LLC for cleaning a pond of invasive species. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 52 as lot 09 and is known as 124 Main Street, Salisbury.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

07-04-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

MARILYN S. MULLINS

Late of Sharon

(24-00255)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 20, 2024 ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Patricia M. Mullins

c/o Louise F. Brown, Esq.

Ackerly Brown, LLP,

5 Academy Street,

P.O. Box 568,

Salisbury, CT 06068

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

07-04-24





Official Notice of Republican Primary

Notice is hereby given that a Primary of the political party listed will be held in Sharon on August 13, 2024 for nomination to each office indicated below. Notice is also hereby given that the following are the names of the party endorsed candidates, if any for nomination to each office indicated together with the street address of said candidate. The party endorsed candidates, if any, are indicated by an asterisk. Additionally, the following are the names of all other candidates who have filed their certificates of eligibility and consent to primary or have satisfied the primary petitioning requirements in conformity with the General Statutes as candidates for nomination to each office indicated, together with the street addresses of said candidates.

Office: United States Senator

Republican:

Gerry Smith 163 Laskey Rd., Beacon Falls, CT 06403

Matthew M. Corey 181 Center St., Manchester, CT 06040

Dated at Hartford, CT this 24 day of June, 2024, Stephanie Thomas, Secretary of the State. The foregoing is a copy of the notice which I have received from the office of the Secretary of the State in accordance with Section 9-433 of the CGS, as provided such primary will begin with early voting August 5, 2024 through August 11, 2024 and the primary of the referenced party for nomination to the state therein specified will be held on August 13, 2024.

Early Voting -Location: 63 Main Street, Sharon

August 05, 2024 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

August 06, 2024 - 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

August 07, 2024 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

August 08, 2024 - 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

August 09, 2024 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

August 10, 2024 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

August 11, 2024 - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Hours of voting 6 AM to 8PM at 63 Main St., Sharon, CT. Absentee Ballots will be counted at 63 Main St. Dated at Sharon, CT this 24 day of June, 2024.

Town Clerk

Linda R. Amerighi CCTC

Town of Sharon

07-04-24





TAX COLLECTOR

TOWN OF

SALISBURY CT

LEGAL NOTICE

The taxpayers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified that I have received the Warrant and the Rate Bill to collect taxes on the Grand List of October 1,

2023 with a levy of 11.00 Mills. Said taxes become due on July 1, 2024. If said Real Estate and Personal Property tax is over $100.00, it is payable in four installments due: July 1, 2024, October 1, 2024, January 1, 2025, April 1, 2025. Motor Vehicle tax shall be paid in one installment due: July 1, 2024. Payments must be received or postmarked by August 1, 2024. If said Real Estate, Personal Property and Motor Vehicle taxes are not paid on or before August 1, 2024 interest at the rate of 1.5% (18% annually) will apply. The minimum interest charge is $2.00.Taxes can be paid by mail addressed to: Tax Collector, PO Box 338, Salisbury CT 06068. WPCA Sewer use fees for the year July 1, 2024 are also due and payable on August 1, 2024. Tax office hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9am-4pm. There is a drop box in the vestibule of the Town Hall open 9am-4pm, Monday-Friday and a 24 hour drop box on the Factory Street back side of the Town Hall. Please check salisburyct.us for additional credit card payment information. FAILURE TO RECEIVE A BILL DOES NOT INVALIDATE THE TAX OR THE INTEREST. Please contact the Tax Collector’s Office 860 435-5189 or taxcollector@salisburyct.us if you do not receive a bill or have questions. Dated this 5th day of June 2024.

Jean F. Bell, CCMC

Tax Collector

Salisbury, CT 06068

06-20-24

07-04-24

07-25-24





TAX COLLECTOR’S NOTICE

TOWN OF CANAAN

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut statutes, the undersigned Tax Collector of the Town of Canaan gives notice that she will be ready to receive Motor Vehicle taxes and the first installment of Real Estate & Personal Property taxes due July 1, 2024 at the Tax Collector’s office in the Canaan Town Hall, 108 Main St, Falls Village, CT on Monday’s 9am-12pm & 1-3pm and Wednesday 9am<\m>12pm. Payments must be received or postmarked by August 1, 2024 to avoid interest.

All taxes remaining unpaid after August 1, 2024 will be charged interest from July 1, 2024 at the rate of 1.5% for each month elapsing from the due date of the delinquent tax to the date of payment, with a minimum interest charge of $2.00. Sec. 12-146

Failure to receive a tax bill does not relieve the taxpayer of his/her responsibility for the payment of taxes or delinquent charges. Sec. 12-130

Rebecca M Juchert-Derungs, Tax Collector, CCMC

06-20-24

07-04-24

07-25-24