Legal Notices - 8-1-24

Liquor Permit requested for these premises. Posting date 07/19/2024. Type of permit: Package store liquor. Permitee:Amanpreet Singh. Back Owner: Canaan Liquors, LLC. Entertainment, if any: No live entertainment. Objections must be received to DCP-Liquor Control Division by: 08/30/2024. Mail: 450 Columbus Blvd. Suite 901, Hartford, CT 06103. Email: dcp,liquorremonstrance@
ct.gov.

07-25-24

08-01-24


Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2024-0251 by owner AHMR Inc for Propane Tanks in the Flood Plain Overlay District at 11-15 Farnum Road, Lakeville, Map 49, Lot 12 per Section 401 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, August 5, 2024 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

07-25-24

08-01-24


Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Site Plan Application #2024-0248 by owner Eric Mendelsohn for Nursery Use at 2 Prospect Mountain Road, Salisbury, Map 15, Lot 47. The hearing will be held on Monday, August 5, 2024 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

07-25-24

08-01-24


Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on July 22, 2024:

Approved with Conditions - Application 2024-IW-012 by Allied Engineering Assoc., INC. to construct an outdoor sports court, two sheds, and a fenced in area. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 68 as lot 06 and is known as 42 Slater Road, Salisbury. The owners of the property are Tara and Edward Frischling.

Approved with Conditions - Application 2024-IW-016 by Hotchkiss School to dredge an area with significant sediment deposits. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 06 as lot 08 and is known as 11 Interlaken Road, Lakeville.

Exempt - Application 2024-IW-026 by Brian Neff for a septic system replacement. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 09 as lot 28 and is known as 202 Belgo Road, Lakeville. The owners of the property are Carla Aranda and Pablo Novoa.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

08-01-24

An evening with Eric Schnall at White Hart Inn

An evening with Eric Schnall at White Hart Inn

Eric Schnall

Provided

On Aug. 9, the White Hart Inn in Salisbury, Connecticut will continue their speaker series with a celebration of Eric Schnall’s debut novel, “I Make Envy on Your Disco.”

Just released in May, Schnall’s novel has already earned praise for its poignant observations and lyrical prose. “Disco” is the second winner of the Barbara DiBernard Prize in Fiction, an annual prize for books published by Zero Street Fiction, part of University of Nebraska Press, committed to LGBTQ+ literary writers with commercial potential. “They publish books very successfully and thoughtfully,” said Schnall. “It’s been a balance to embrace the box while not wanting the box to be exclusive, if that makes sense,” he added in reference to his novel being labeled or branded as a “gay” book. “I’m getting incredible notes from people,” said Schnall.

No floaties allowed in Dalmatian Islands

No floaties allowed in Dalmatian Islands

Clear skies over the Dalmatian Islands in Adriatic Sea, off the coast of Croatia.

Provided

Island hopping, usually done by boat, can also be accomplished with a little more exertion.

When friends Marci Grady and Sonja Koppenwallner asked Sherie Berk if she would like to join them for a week-long swim in the Dalmatian Islands, she agreed without a second thought. With an itinerary mapped out by STREL Swimming Adventures, from June 15 to 21, they swam for up to five hours each day.

Eric Forstmann at Eckert

Eric Forstmann at Eckert

"Four Tommys" and more art by Eric Forstmann.

Provided

Eric Forstmann’s new show “Perambulate” will open at Eckert Fine Art in Washington Depot, Connecticut on August 10 with a reception from 2 to 6 p.m. The title, derived from the habit of leisurely exploring and observing one’s environment, encapsulates the essence of Forstmann’s work.

“I have had the good fortune to have spent 40 years doing just that. Along the route, I have been able to translate my findings into more than one thousand paintings. And the search continues…” Forstmann stated.

