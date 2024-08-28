Legal Notices - 8-29-24

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2024-0257 by ARADEV LLC for a Hotel at 104 & 106 Sharon Road, Lakeville, Map 47, Lot 113 per Section 213.5 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The owner of the property is Wake Robin LLC. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2024 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

08-22-24

08-29-24





The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2024-0255 by Michael Trapp Inc. for an Accessory Apartment at 514 Wells Hill Road, Lakeville, Map 30, Lot 04 per Section 208.1 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The owners of the property are Priscilla and Alan McCord. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2024 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on August 19, 2024:

Approved - Site Plan Application #2024-0256 by Raymond Nelson, to turn second floor into an attached accessory apartment in accordance with section 208 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 49 as Lot 113 and is located at 54 Farnum Road, Lakeville. The owner of the property is Thomas McGlone.

Approved - Site Plan Application #2024-0259 by George Johannesen for site development activities in the Lake Protection Overlay District in accordance with section 404 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 68 as Lot 06 and is located at 42 Slater Road, Salisbury. The owners of the property are Tara and Edward Frischling.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

MICHAEL DEGREENIA

Late of West Cornwall

(24-00277)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated August 15, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Allen Degreenia

PO Box 291

Lakeville, CT 06039

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

08-29-24





The Union Cemetery Association will hold it’s annual meeting on Sept. 14, 2023, at St. Thomas Church, 40 Leedsville Rd., Amenia, NY from Noon to 1:30 PM. If attending, please bring a couple of dollars to give to the Church’s Food Pantry. If you have family in the Cemetery, we are always looking for new Board members. Also if you wish to donate to help support the Cemetery, you can send a check made out to Union Cemetery Association and mail it to Union Cemetery Association, % Gail Seymour, 16 Townsend Blvd., Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. Call Gail with any questions at 845-454-6641.

08-29-24

09-05-24

09-12-24





ESTATE OF

SANDRA MESSLER

Late of Canaan

(24-00346)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated August 15, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Jody Davies

c/o Louise F. Brown

Ackerly Brown LLP

5 Academy Street

P.O. Box 568

Salisbury, CT 06068

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

08-29-24





ESTATE OF

OWEN A. SIMMONS

Late of North Cannan

(24-00350)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated August 15, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciaries are:

Kristine M. Simmons

and Michael A. Simmons

c/o Kevin F Nelligan

The Law Offices of Kevin F. Nelligan, LLC, 194 Ashley Falls Rd., PO Box 776, Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

08-29-24