Legal Notices - 8-29-24

This summer Sharon updated its municipal website domain to a “.gov” address, with several other Northwest Corner towns following closely behind.
Towns are making the move for cybersecurity and credibility reasons. North Canaan, Kent and Cornwall are all either approved to implement the new, government-approved domain, or are planning to do so if required. Salisbury, which holds a “.us” domain instead of the more common “.org” address among municipal websites, does not have active plans to update its website to a “.gov” domain at this time.
“Security is the most important reason the switch was made,” explained Sharon First Selectman Casey Flanagan. His strategy to address this issue has been to strengthen the town’s technological infrastructure against cyberattacks and to “build a network that would qualify the town for cybersecurity insurance.” He believes that switching to a “.gov” domain will help the town realize that goal.
To obtain a “.gov” domain, municipalities must apply to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) within the Department of Homeland Security. This requirement ensures that the “.gov” domain is only available to official U.S.-based government organizations. By contrast, Executive Assistant to the North Canaan Board of Selectman Paul Mattingly explained that maintaining a “.org” domain leaves the site vulnerable to impersonation.
With the upcoming election, Mattingly said that the assurance a “.gov” domain provides is especially timely. When searching for information, about where voter registration occurs or when polls are open, “you want to make sure you’re going to a government website,” Mattingly said. North Canaan has been approved to make the switch..
Kent First Selectman Marty Lindenmayer also confirmed his town has been approved for a “.gov” domain as part of a broader cybersecurity upgrade effort. “As a municipal agent of the town, I need to protect our people’s data the best we can,” Lindenmayer said, citing Kent’s reliance on the internet for many of its municipal processes, like paying taxes, as a major driver for enhanced cybersecurity measures. “Attacks are incessant… even in a small town,” he emphasized.
Currently, Cornwall’s site, cornwallct.org, is run by volunteers. Jane Hall, administrative assistant to the Cornwall Board of Selectmen, said that if a new bill – Connecticut SB 227 – were to pass, the town would then be required to register a site under a “.gov” domain.
The bill would obligate all Connecticut municipalities to register their websites under the “.gov” designation by July 1, 2026. Betsy Gara, Executive Director of the Connecticut Council of Small Towns (COST), said that the bill did not pass at the 2024 meeting of the Connecticut General Assembly, but is expected to be reintroduced in 2025. She added that the new domain comes free of charge to municipalities.
Both Lindenmayer and Flanagan emphasized the importance of preparedness in municipal cybersecurity. Lindenmayer said that four decades in government and the military have taught him that “when you don’t plan it, it happens.”
Patrick L. Sullivan
SHARON — Veterans Field was a seething mass of children Friday afternoon, Aug. 23, as families took advantage of the Housatonic Youth Service Bureau’s back-to-school bouncy house event.
There was also a 3K race, and a fun run in which children ran around the bases on the baseball diamond.
The youngsters could also get a “tattoo” and have their faces painted.
The latter was very popular. Ani Jenkins, the face-painting artist, told one mother and daughter that there were several clients ahead of them.
In case the excitement of the several bouncy houses faded, there was an athletic contest involving a Velcro-covered soccer ball.
On one side of the attraction, the contestant kicks the ball at a large version of a dartboard. A reporter happened by just as one young boy nailed the bullseye. He then vanished into the crowd, arms raised in triumph.
On the other side, one of the balls had gotten stuck. Two men, Bryant Nelson of Amenia and Alan Ennesser of North Canaan, took it on themselves to un-stick the ball.
This was more difficult than it seemed at first. The long telescoping rod came disassembled, and it took some fiddling, and passing the instrument to Nelson, the taller of the two, to get the ball down.
Matt Mette, the recreation director in Sharon, got the children assembled for the fun run around the baseball diamond. This was also difficult, as the younger children were inclined to wander off.
With the help of some no-nonsense mothers, the children were lined up, youngest to oldest, and ran off one at a time when Mette yelled “Go!”
A couple ran to third base instead of first, and another kept going into right field and had to be corralled.
But eventually the contestants made it around the diamond, with the older ones making the trip three times. Everybody got a medallion and posed for a group photo, an endeavor that proved almost as tricky as getting them lined up in the first place.
Trailer crash
Police Blotter: Troop B
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Breach of peace charge
On Friday, Aug. 23, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Troopers were dispatched to the area of Miner Street in Canaan on a report of a woman walking around with knives, threatening to hurt herself. Following an investigation, Samantha Whaples, 20, was arrested and charged with breach of peace, 2nd degree, and disorderly conduct. Whaples posted a $2,500 non-surety bond and was released and scheduled for an appearance in court.
Hits hanging wires
On Saturday, Aug. 24 at approximately 3:30 p.m., James Jacquier, 51, of East Canaan, was traveling north on Route 126 in Canaan when the trailer portion of the vehicle struck a low hanging utility wire, causing damage to the front portion of the trailer. The collision was determined to be no fault of the vehicle an no enforcement action was taken.
The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com
