Legal Notices - 9/19/24

LEGAL NOTICE

TAX COLLECTOR

TOWN OF

SALISBURY CT

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut Statutes, the taxpayers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified that the second installment on the Grand List of October 1, 2023 is due and payable on October 1, 2024. Payments must be received or postmarked by November 1, 2024. If said Real Estate and Personal Property taxes are not paid on or before November 1, 2024 interest at the rate of 1 (18% per year) will be added for each month or a fraction thereof which elapses from the time when such tax becomes due and payable until the same is paid. Minimum interest charge is $2.00.

Taxes can be paid by mail addressed to: Tax Collector, P.O. BOX 338, Salisbury CT 06068 or at the Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT. There is a drop box in the vestibule of the Town Hall which is available 9am-4pm, Monday - Friday. Tax Office is open Mon, Wed, Fri, 9am-4pm, closed 12:30pm-1:30pm.The Town is urging taxpayers to mail checks or use the option of paying by credit card or e-check. Please check the Town website salisburyct.us for additional information. Dated at Salisbury CT this 16th day of September, 2024.

Jean F. Bell, CCMC

Tax Collector

09-19-24

10-03-24

10-24-24





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on September 9, 2024:

Approved with Conditions - Application #2024-IW-035 by owner Mary August Taylor to extend an existing drainage pipe. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 19 as lot 26 and is known as 191 Taconic Road, Salisbury.

Denied without Prejudice - Application #2024-IW-019 by Jeffery Cordisco for removal of invasive plans and decaying biomass. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 58 as lot 3 and is known as 204 Between the Lakes Road. The owners of the property are Richard and Linda Cantele.

Denied without Prejudice - Application #2024-IW-020 by Jeffery Cordisco for removal of invasive plans and decaying biomass. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 58 as lot 4 and is known as 210 Between the Lakes Road. The owners of the property are Page and Bryan Seyfried.

Denied without Prejudice - Application #2024-IW-021 by Jeffery Cordisco for removal of invasive plans and decaying biomass. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 58 as lot 5 and is known as 218 Between the Lakes Road. The owner of the property is Lea Paine Clark.

Denied without Prejudice - Application #2024-IW-022 by Jeffery Cordisco for removal of invasive plans and decaying biomass. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 66 as lot 34 and is known as 73 Rocky Lane. The owners of the property are Stephanie Field Martin and William Todd Spoor.

Denied without Prejudice - Application #2024-IW-033 by Jeffery Cordisco for removal of decaying biomass. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 58 as lot 6 and is known as 226 Between the Lakes Road. The owner of the property is Lisa Wohl.

Denied without Prejudice - Application #2024-IW-034 by Jeffery Cordisco for removal of decaying biomass. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 58 as lot 2 and is known as 198 Between the Lakes Road. The owners of the property are Scott and Diane Nash.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

09-19-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JAMES E. MOREHOUSE

Late of Sharon

(24-00341)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 5, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Kathleen A. Visconti

c/o Neal Dennis White

Cramer & Anderson, LLP

46 West Street, PO Box 278

Litchfield, CT 06759

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

09-19-24