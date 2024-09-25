Legal Notices - 9/26/24

Legal Notice

The Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Application #2024-0262 by Aaron & Alycia Zimmerman for a Variance, 16 Woodland Drive, Lakeville CT, Map 35, Lot 6 per Section 304, 305.1 and Table 300.2 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 immediately after the regularly scheduled business of the meeting or at 5:30PM, whichever occurs first. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom (Remote Meeting by Live Internet Video Stream and Telephone), where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office before 4:00PM on Monday, October 10, 2024, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us Paper copies maybe reviewed, by appointment, Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00AM and 3:30PM.

Salisbury Zoning

Board of Appeals

Lee Greenhouse

Secretary

09-26-24

10-03-24


Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on September 16, 2024:

Approved with Conditions- Special Permit Application #2024-0255 by owner Pricilla and Alan McCord, for an accessory apartment in accordance with Section 208 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 30 as Lot 04 and is located at 514 Wells Hill Road, Lakeville.

Approved - Special Permit Application #2024-0260 for a Modification to Special Permit #2022-0174 by Nick Brazzale, for Contractor Equipment Storage in accordance with Section 213.4 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 54 as Lot 58 and is located at 17 Railroad Street, Salisbury. The owner of the property is Vanessa Brazzale.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

09-26-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ANN MARIE NONKIN

Late of Salisbury

(24-00373)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 12, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

c/o Louise F Brown, Esq.

Ackerly Brown LLP

5 Academy Street

P.O. Box 568

Salisbury, CT 06068

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

09-26-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ELIZABETH A. LEIFERT

Late of Norfolk

(24-00388)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 12, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Lawrence A. Leifert

c/o Matthew J Lefevre

Law Offices of Matthew Lefevre, Esq PC, 38 Woodland Street, Hartford, CT 06105

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

09-26-24

Latest News

Humans welcome too at ‘Dogs Only Hike’

Humans welcome too at ‘Dogs Only Hike’

Hikers of all shapes, sizes and species gather atop Cherry Hill to enjoy the morning sunshine.

Alec Linden

Rusty maple leaves shook overhead in a light morning breeze as hikers both human and dog mingled at the edge of a large field. Residents and their canine companions congregated the morning of Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Hart Farm Preserve for the Cornwall Conservation Trust’s (CCT) “Dogs Only Hike,” and pleasant chit-chat filled the air, interrupted by the occasional bark or whine.

Previously, the CCT’s guided walks did not allow dogs to join due to logistical and safety concerns such as trip hazards from leashes and excitable pets, CCT board member Katherine Freygang explained. She organized this outing so that residents could finally enjoy a guided walk on CCT managed land without leaving their furry friends at home.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Charlie Brown comes to town

Charlie Brown comes to town

Cast members each get to shine in the production at the Sharon Playhouse, running until Sept. 29.

Matthew Kreta

The Sharon Playhouse opened the final production of their main season, “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” on Friday, Sept 20. The show will be open until Sept 29 and has a run time of one hour and forty minutes.

The popular “Peanuts” comic strip upon which the show is based lends an inspiration far beyond the characters and their likenesses. The vast majority of the play flows quickly from scene to scene. Most scenes are structured like a four panel comic strip and no central plot point in the show stays for more than a few minutes. These quick changes are intermingled with delightful musical numbers that cover a number of different styles in nearly every song, from opera, slow ballads, dream ballets and high energy showstoppers. Ultimately, this heavily works in the musical adventure’s favor. This snappy, ever shifting approach to the show gives the audience plenty of different vignettes to see these iconic characters interact in. There are plenty of laughs and a full range of antics to enjoy.

Keep ReadingShow less
sharon playhouse