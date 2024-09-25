Legal Notices - 9/26/24

Legal Notice

The Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Application #2024-0262 by Aaron & Alycia Zimmerman for a Variance, 16 Woodland Drive, Lakeville CT, Map 35, Lot 6 per Section 304, 305.1 and Table 300.2 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 immediately after the regularly scheduled business of the meeting or at 5:30PM, whichever occurs first. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom (Remote Meeting by Live Internet Video Stream and Telephone), where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office before 4:00PM on Monday, October 10, 2024, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us Paper copies maybe reviewed, by appointment, Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00AM and 3:30PM.

Salisbury Zoning

Board of Appeals

Lee Greenhouse

Secretary

09-26-24

10-03-24





Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on September 16, 2024:

Approved with Conditions- Special Permit Application #2024-0255 by owner Pricilla and Alan McCord, for an accessory apartment in accordance with Section 208 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 30 as Lot 04 and is located at 514 Wells Hill Road, Lakeville.

Approved - Special Permit Application #2024-0260 for a Modification to Special Permit #2022-0174 by Nick Brazzale, for Contractor Equipment Storage in accordance with Section 213.4 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 54 as Lot 58 and is located at 17 Railroad Street, Salisbury. The owner of the property is Vanessa Brazzale.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

09-26-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ANN MARIE NONKIN

Late of Salisbury

(24-00373)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 12, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

c/o Louise F Brown, Esq.

Ackerly Brown LLP

5 Academy Street

P.O. Box 568

Salisbury, CT 06068

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

09-26-24





NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ELIZABETH A. LEIFERT

Late of Norfolk

(24-00388)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 12, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Lawrence A. Leifert

c/o Matthew J Lefevre

Law Offices of Matthew Lefevre, Esq PC, 38 Woodland Street, Hartford, CT 06105

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

09-26-24