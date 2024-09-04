Legal Notices - 9-5-24

Legal Notice

The Union Cemetery Association will hold it’s annual meeting on Sept. 14, 2023, at St. Thomas Church, 40 Leedsville Rd., Amenia, NY from Noon to 1:30 PM. If attending, please bring a couple of dollars to give to the Church’s Food Pantry. If you have family in the Cemetery, we are always looking for new Board members. Also if you wish to donate to help support the Cemetery, you can send a check made out to Union Cemetery Association and mail it to Union Cemetery Association, % Gail Seymour, 16 Townsend Blvd., Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. Call Gail with any questions at 845-454-6641.

08-29-24

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2024-0260 by Nick Brazzale for Contractor Equipment Storage at 17 Railroad Street, Salisbury, Map 54, Lot 58 per Sections 213.4 and 224.3 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The owner of the property is Vanessa Brazzale. The hearing will be held on Monday, September 16, 2024 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

09-05-24

Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on August 26, 2024:

Approved – Application 2024-IW-031 by owners Fritz and Dana Rohn to replace a barn in the upland review area. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 39 as lot 16 and is known as 100 Interlaken Road, Lakeville.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

SARAH C.T. PICTON

Late of Salisbury

(24-00303)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated August 20, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Peter Boyd

c/o Louise Brown

Ackerly Brown, LLP

5 Academy Street

P.O. Box 568

Salisbury, CT 06068

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

LARRY D. TYLER

Late of Salisbury

(24-00097)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated August 22, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Tiela A. Garnett

c/o William O Riiska

William O. Riiska, Esq.

3 Farnam Road

PO Box 1340

Lakeville, CT 06039

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

09-05-24