Legal Notices - 9-5-24

Legal Notice

The Union Cemetery Association will hold it’s annual meeting on Sept. 14, 2023, at St. Thomas Church, 40 Leedsville Rd., Amenia, NY from Noon to 1:30 PM. If attending, please bring a couple of dollars to give to the Church’s Food Pantry. If you have family in the Cemetery, we are always looking for new Board members. Also if you wish to donate to help support the Cemetery, you can send a check made out to Union Cemetery Association and mail it to Union Cemetery Association, % Gail Seymour, 16 Townsend Blvd., Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. Call Gail with any questions at 845-454-6641.

08-29-24

09-05-24

09-12-24


Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2024-0260 by Nick Brazzale for Contractor Equipment Storage at 17 Railroad Street, Salisbury, Map 54, Lot 58 per Sections 213.4 and 224.3 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The owner of the property is Vanessa Brazzale. The hearing will be held on Monday, September 16, 2024 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Martin Whalen, Secretary

09-05-24

09-12-24


Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on August 26, 2024:

Approved – Application 2024-IW-031 by owners Fritz and Dana Rohn to replace a barn in the upland review area. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 39 as lot 16 and is known as 100 Interlaken Road, Lakeville.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

09-05-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

SARAH C.T. PICTON

Late of Salisbury

(24-00303)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated August 20, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Peter Boyd

c/o Louise Brown

Ackerly Brown, LLP

5 Academy Street

P.O. Box 568

Salisbury, CT 06068

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

09-05-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

LARRY D. TYLER

Late of Salisbury

(24-00097)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated August 22, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Tiela A. Garnett

c/o William O Riiska

William O. Riiska, Esq.

3 Farnam Road

PO Box 1340

Lakeville, CT 06039

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

09-05-24

Ginger Betti elected Falls Village Finance Board chair

Ginger Betti elected Falls Village Finance Board chair

FALLS VILLAGE — At a special meeting of the Board of Finance Monday, Aug. 26, the board appointed alternate member Ginger Betti as a full member, and then elected Betti chair.

Both moves were made necessary by the resignation of former chair David Wilburn. Amy Wynn was also nominated as chair. Betti was appointed by a vote of 4-2.

Paul Mattingly modernizes municipal engagement

Paul Mattingly modernizes municipal engagement

Paul Mattingly

Provided

NORTH CANAAN —Town Hall is more accessible than ever, thanks in large part to reimagining the role of the front desk.

Paul Mattingly was hired in February 2024 to replace Marissa Ohler, the outgoing selectmen’s secretary. Mattingly brought an expanded range of skills to the position, which has evolved into a new title: executive assistant for the selectman’s office.

Forestry interns conclude time at GMF

Forestry interns conclude time at GMF

From left, Ian Montgomery-Gehrt, Kyle Joray and Daniel Semell, 2024 interns at Great Mountain Forest, stand amid young pines with GMF’s Matt Gallagher.

Provided

NORFOLK — For each of the last 76 years Great Mountain Forest (GMF) has offered a select group of forestry undergraduate students from around the country an immersive summer program in all aspects of forest management in GMF’s more than 6,000 acres of diverse landscapes and managed forests in Norfolk, Canaan, and Falls Village.

Working under the direction of experienced forester Matt Gallagher, who holds a Master of Forestry from the Yale School of the Environment, this summer’s forestry interns gained hands-on, in-depth experience and skills working through a curriculum that included measuring forest tree species diversity and regeneration on 550-acres, harvesting and processing timber, managing invasive plants and insects and maintaining the infrastructure of a working forest. In addition to hard work, the interns explored some of the career paths they might pursue visiting a local sawmill, shadowing a researcher at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, and visiting with state and nonprofit forestry and conservation professionals.

Fun with cigar boxes at Hunt

Fun with cigar boxes at Hunt

Noah Sher came dressed as Groucho Marx for the “Cigar Box Tradition Redux” event at Hunt Library.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — A whacking big crowd showed up for “Cigar Box Tradition Redux,” a show of art created using the cigar box as a basis, at the David M. Hunt Library Saturday, Aug. 31.

Noah Sher, decked out in Groucho Marx glasses, circulated in the crowd, offering chocolate-tipped pretzels from a cigar box.(The late Groucho Marx was a noted cigar smoker.)

