Legal Notices - 9-5-24

FALLS VILLAGE — At a special meeting of the Board of Finance Monday, Aug. 26, the board appointed alternate member Ginger Betti as a full member, and then elected Betti chair.
Both moves were made necessary by the resignation of former chair David Wilburn. Amy Wynn was also nominated as chair. Betti was appointed by a vote of 4-2.
On a motion from Carol Staats, the board voted unanimously to recommend to a town meeting the transfer from the end-of-year surplus in the Road Maintenance Department to cover the line items which ended the fiscal year with a deficit: Board of Assessors ($425), Board of Assessment Appeals ($50), Board of Finance ($2454), Zoning Board of Appeals ($620), Social Services ($94), William Surdam Building ($600), Streetlights ($1400), General Assistance ($182), 107 Main Street ($5900), Fire Commission ($300), Recreation Commission ($12,000).
NORTH CANAAN —Town Hall is more accessible than ever, thanks in large part to reimagining the role of the front desk.
Paul Mattingly was hired in February 2024 to replace Marissa Ohler, the outgoing selectmen’s secretary. Mattingly brought an expanded range of skills to the position, which has evolved into a new title: executive assistant for the selectman’s office.
Among the changes includes increasing Town Hall’s operating days to five per week rather than four, along with a rotating lunch schedule to ensure time in the office is convenient for the interest of the townspeople.
Since Mattingly joined, the selectmen’s office started a monthly newsletter that has been well received by the town. Board and commission meetings are now regularly held both in-person and on Zoom. Behind both of these initiatives is Mattingly’s hard work.
The new title also includes more involvement in town business and budgeting. Mattingly brings professional knowledge of the business and grant-centered work that is now involved in his day-to-day expertise. He is helping the selectmen research federal and state funding opportunities to help with the bottom line come tax time.
Mattingly studied at Central Connecticut State University for his undergraduate degree in political science with an interest in state and local government. He went on to complete his master’s degree at University of Massachusetts.
When discussing his contributions to the selectmen’s office, Mattingly described a full plate. Although being a selectman is technically a part-time job, he described the position as a “part-time, full-time commitment.”
Mattingly shared that he uses his time to complete his town tasks “and be that helping hand where and when needed.”
From First Selectman Brian Ohler’s perspective, he said it has been a “wonderful partnership” with Mattingly. As for the job transformation, the intention was to “modernize every part of North Canaan government.”
On the idea for modernizing the position at Town Hall’s front desk, Ohler said, “Communication, transparency, and engagement is a critical priority.” In the expanded role, Mattingly meets this priority through endearing professionalism.
NORFOLK — For each of the last 76 years Great Mountain Forest (GMF) has offered a select group of forestry undergraduate students from around the country an immersive summer program in all aspects of forest management in GMF’s more than 6,000 acres of diverse landscapes and managed forests in Norfolk, Canaan, and Falls Village.
Working under the direction of experienced forester Matt Gallagher, who holds a Master of Forestry from the Yale School of the Environment, this summer’s forestry interns gained hands-on, in-depth experience and skills working through a curriculum that included measuring forest tree species diversity and regeneration on 550-acres, harvesting and processing timber, managing invasive plants and insects and maintaining the infrastructure of a working forest. In addition to hard work, the interns explored some of the career paths they might pursue visiting a local sawmill, shadowing a researcher at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, and visiting with state and nonprofit forestry and conservation professionals.
The 2024 GMF Forest Interns were Ian Montgomery-Gehrt, a senior at Paul Smith’s College majoring in Forest Ecological Management, Kyle Joray, a junior at Paul Smith’s College studying Ecological Forest Management, and Daniel Semmel, an undergrad at the University of Connecticut in the Natural Resource Program. The long-term impact of the Great Mountain Forestry Intern program can be seen through the careers of hundreds of graduates who have gone on to a range of important forestry and conservation-related professions throughout the country from professors of ecology and forest firefighters to forest managers, directors of land trusts and loggers.
To learn more, see this short video celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the GMF Forest Intern Program at www.vimeo.com/870470040
“It is so rewarding to see the way these forest professionals grow, working out in the field and developing a diversity of skills whether it is learning how to work the sawmill, collect forest data, or simply build professional relationships,” said Michael Zarfos, Ph.D., and GMF Executive Director. “Our ultimate goal is to impart meaningful skills, experience, and a landscape of possibilities, positively influencing the interns’ careers. They are the future of our New England forests.
Fun with cigar boxes at Hunt
Patrick L. Sullivan
FALLS VILLAGE — A whacking big crowd showed up for “Cigar Box Tradition Redux,” a show of art created using the cigar box as a basis, at the David M. Hunt Library Saturday, Aug. 31.
Noah Sher, decked out in Groucho Marx glasses, circulated in the crowd, offering chocolate-tipped pretzels from a cigar box.(The late Groucho Marx was a noted cigar smoker.)
Vance Cannon swapped his standard guitar for one of David Reed’s cigar box guitars.
Cannon, acting on a recommendation from the artist, tuned the three-string electric instrument to GDG, and commenced to improvise blues licks using a copper slide.
The show runs through September 20, and organizer Lilly Woodworth is holding a cigar box collage workshop this Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to noon.
