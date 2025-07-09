Legal Notices - July 10, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

SALISBURY

HISTORIC DISTRICT COMMISSION

The Salisbury Historic District Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at 10:00am to act on an Application for a Certificate of Appropriateness for the Installation of a Historic Barn at 84 Main Street, Salisbury, CT, 06068. This Public Hearing will be a Remote Meeting with Live Internet Video Stream and Telephone. The Meeting Link will be posted on the Town of Salisbury website: www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application is available for review by contacting the Salisbury Town Clerk’s office: www.salisburyct.us.

07-10-25


Legal Notice

The Cornwall Republican Party will be holding its upcoming caucus on July 18th 2025 to elect candidates for the upcoming November municipal elections at the Cornwall library, 30 pine st, Cornwall, CT at 7:00 pm.

07-10-25


Legal Notice

The Cornwall Democratic Party will hold a Caucus to nominate candidates for the November 4, 2025, Municipal Election at 4:00 pm on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at the Cornwall Library, 30 Pine Street, Cornwall. All voters registered as Democrats in the Town of Cornwall are eligible to vote.

07-10-25


LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF KENT

The first installment of the Real Estate, Personal Property, Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Supplemental tax for the Grand List of 2024 is due and payable July 1, 2025. The first installment of the Real Estate, Personal Property and Motor Vehicle tax for the Grand List of 2024 will become delinquent on Monday, August 4, 2025.

As soon as the tax becomes delinquent, it shall be subject to interest at the rate of 1.5% per month from July 1, 2025 until the same is paid.

Bills may be viewed and paid online by going to the Tax Collector’s page on the Town of Kent website at www.townofkentct.gov.

The Tax Collector’s office will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The office will also be open Friday August 1, 2025 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There is a red drop box next to the front door of the Town Hall for payments.

Payments are also welcome through the mail at P. O. Box 311, Kent, Connecticut 06757.

07-10-25

07-24-25


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

ANNEGRET GRANNAN

Late of Canaan

(25-00053)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 26, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Ross Grannan

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street

P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

07-10-25

Keep Reading
Keep Reading
