Legal Notices - The Lakeville Journal - 1-25-24

LEGAL NOTICE

A certified list of 28 Democratic party-endorsed candidates for the Town of Salisbury for election as Members of the Town Committee At-Large is on file in my office at 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut and copies are available for public distribution. The number of Town Committee Members to be elected, under party rules, is 30.

A Primary will be held March 5, 2024 if 8 candidacies (which is at least 25% of the number of town committee members to be elected by such party in the municipality) are filed in accordance with § §9-382 to 9-450, inclusive, of the General Statutes, by persons other than party-endorsed candidates, not later than 4:00 p.m. of January 31, 2024, provided the number of such candidacies plus the number of endorsed candidates, exceeds the number of town committee members to be elected. (If the number of opposing candidacies filed is reduced to less than such 25%, no primary will be held.) Petition forms, instructions and information concerning the procedure for filing opposing candidacies, may be obtained from Jennifer Law, Democratic Registrar of Voters, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut.

Patricia H. Williams

Town Clerk of Salisbury

01-25-24


Legal Notice

PARTY - ENDORSED Candidates for the TOWN COMMITTEE AT- LARGE

A certified list of 25 Democrat party-endorsed candidates for the Town of Sharon for election as Members of the Town Committee at Large is on file in my office at 63 Main Street, Sharon, Connecticut and copies are available for public distribution. The number of Town Committee Members to be elected, under party rules, is 25.

A primary will be held March 5th, 2024 if 6 candidacies (which is at least 25% of the number of town committee members to be elected by such party in the municipality) are filed in accordance with Conn. General Statutes 9-382 to 9-450, inclusive, by persons other than party endorsed candidates, not later than 4:00 p.m. of January 31, 2024, provided the number of such candidacies plus the number of endorsed candidates, exceeds the number of town committee members to be elected. (If the number of opposing candidacies filed is reduced to less than such 25%, no primary will be held.) Petition forms, instructions and information concerning the procedure for filing opposing candidacies, may be obtained from Marel E. Rogers, Democratic Registrar of Voters, 63 Main Street, Sharon, CT.

Linda R. Amerighi-CCTC

Sharon Town Clerk

01-25-24


LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF KENT

The second installment of the Real Estate, Personal Property and the Motor Vehicle Supplemental tax for the Grand List of 2022 is due and payable January 1, 2024. The second installment of the Real Estate, Personal Property and Motor Vehicle Supplemental tax for the Grand List of 2022 will become delinquent on Friday, February 2, 2024.

As soon as the tax becomes delinquent, it shall be subject to interest at the rate of 1.5% per month from January 1, 2024 until the same is paid.

Bills may be viewed and paid online by going to the Tax Collector’s page on the Town of Kent website at www.townofkentct.org.

There are two options for online payment: credit card or electronic check.

The Tax Collector’s office will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. There is a red drop box next to the front door of the Town Hall for payments.

Payments are also welcome through the mail at P. O. Box 311, Kent, Connecticut 06757.

Deborah Devaux CCMC

Tax Collector

12-21-23

01-04-24

01-25-24


NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

MURIEL KAY PITCHER

Late of Salisbury

(24-00029)

The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated January 18, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Tina Pitcher

60 Hooperfield Drive

Po Box 444

Sharon, CT 06069

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

01-25-24

