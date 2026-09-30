Let's Hear It - October 1, 2026

This Week
With colder weather on the way, households across the region are starting to look ahead to the cost of keeping their homes warm this winter. Home heating oil prices have surged in recent months, with prices reaching record levels in several states. For households that rely on heating oil, those increases could make a significant difference in winter heating bills.
Are rising home heating oil costs a concern for you this year?
Send your responses to social@lakevillejournal.com by Monday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. or comment on Facebook or Instagram.
We’ll publish a selection in next week’s paper.
Last Week’s Question
What approach should towns take toward data centers: ban them, regulate them, or allow them under existing zoning rules?
“It seems like not much good comes from the construction of data centers. Between the loss of open space, destruction of habitats, depletion of water sources and noise pollution-Ban them!”
— Johnny Martin, Millerton
“Ban. The noise alone would make me abandon my home.”
— Nat Baker
“Ban. The energy usage, water usage, noise pollution, and environmental damage are unacceptable.”
— Roxann Steinberg Whitaker
Hi. Yeah, I’m in cybersecurity... dont ruin this area. Please. Please do not allow these data centers to be built. I am quite literally begging you guys to be more intelligent than the rest of the country, we need a promise of a complete ban indefinitely. No loopholes, no backdoor, no way to get around it. No data centers!
— Caitlyn Ellis
“Seems the only way is to have them and regulate.”
— Joseph Zerres