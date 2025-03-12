Letter to the Editor 3/13/25

Chris Murphy: Poster boy for what’s wrong with Democrats

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) is all over Facebook these days, asking for donations so that he can lead us to a better world.

Mr. Murphy is making his big push to the forefront of the national Democratic party as he apparently gears up to run for president in 2028.

In his Facebook fundraising and fearmongering pitch, Murphy screams like a good Democrat that we’re in a “constitutional crisis.” He says Donald Trump is trying to “shut down democracy” so that his “billionaire friends can steal from us.”

What? Again? This is the same failed playbook the Democrats have been using for 10 years. Don’t the Dems ever learn? One of Murphy’s own colleagues, Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.), summed it up best after his party’s truculent performance at Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress. Fetterman said the Democrats are like car alarms that go off and no one pays any attention to them.

But screaming that the end is nigh is all the Democrats have. Endless claims of existential threats to democracy, to the Constitution, to the planet, to humanity, to government bureaucracy, to the Democrat agenda, ad nauseam.

Ever since the Dems got shellacked in November, they have assumed that all they need to do is a better job of putting out their fearmongering message. But messaging is not their main problem, although it is a problem.

Their main problem is their actual agendas and policies. As long as the Democrats keep pushing their transgender insanity, their woke insanity, their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion insanity, they will continue to lose. As long as they keep shouting against false fascist demons and for false woke gods, they will lose. As long as they divide us with identity politics, they will lose. The country has had enough.

Murphy, however, is one of the left’s old-school types. He doesn’t know how to do anything but fearmonger. He is fully embedded in the Democrat’s dying agenda and in the notion that screaming louder about Armageddon at the hands of Donald Trump and the MAGA hordes is the key to victory.

Well, if Chris Murphy is the best the Democrats have to offer, then JD Vance or Pam Bondi will be elected president in 2028, and even more Democrats will cross party lines to join the Republicans.

That will really make Sen. Murphy and the Democrats scream.

The Democrats should forget “messaging.” The only way they can fix their morass is to take all the insanity out of their platform.

But then they’d be Republicans.

Mark Godburn

Norfolk