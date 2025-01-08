Letters to the Editor 1/9/25

White Hart thank you for support

The Salisbury Handmade Group would like to thank the White Hart Inn for their community support and warm hospitality. For nearly 20 years, we’ve had the privilege of gathering at this wonderful venue for craft shows, both on the lawn and in the ballroom. The White Hart has consistently helped promote our work, both locally and through their broader outreach efforts.

One of the most touching aspects of our relationship with the White Hart is their generosity—when we receive our bill, we are told to make the payment out to the volunteer ambulance service instead. That’s true community spirit!

Despite the busy nature of the holidays, the team at the White Hart always ensures their staff gets well-deserved holiday time while taking excellent care of us, their own guests, and providing diverse and delicious dining experiences.

We encourage everyone to recognize what an invaluable asset the White Hart Inn is to our community.

Once again, thank you to the White Hart managers, staff, and owners for all that you do.

With gratitude,

Helping hand

So. This morning I came out of the Post Office, put a package in my car, turned to open the front door, and tripped over my cane. I sat on the side of the road saying, “Now what the (heck)?” when a gentleman stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road, stopping traffic, came to help me, and a second man pulled over to help him help me.

They got me up, got me situated, got back in their cars, and went on their way.

I don’t know who they were, but I want to say “Thanks” and say how much I appreciate that kindness still raises its head now and again.

Happy New Year to those gentlemen, and to all.

Peter Fitting

Thanking Kiefer in call for civility

I wish to thank Salisbury Selectman Kitty Kiefer for her letter in the Jan. 2, 2025, edition of The Lakeville Journal, which in turn thanked the Town’s Planning and Zoning Commission and Land Use Office “for fair, open honest work,” in connection with the now-withdrawn application of Aredev LLC for redevelopment of the Wake Robin Inn.

Ms. Kiefer’s letter, calling for a return to civility in our public discussions, stands in stark contrast with, and clearly responds to, a letter published in the Dec. 19/26 issue of the Journal in which Mr. Thomas Murphy, Jr. in essence accuses the Town’s Land Use Director, Abby Conroy, and the chair of the P&Z Commission, Dr. Michael Klemens, of secretly and dishonestly paving the way for the Aredev application, through meetings with representatives of Aredev prior to the developer’s application.

It is regrettable that Mr. Murphy submitted that letter, besmirching two fine public servants, and that the Journal printed it, without first checking the public records of the P&Z Commission. Had Mr. Murphy and the Journal done so, they would have found, among other things, a public memorandum from Dr. Klemens and Ms. Conroy, dated Oct.15, 2024, explaining on behalf of the Commission the standard preapplication process in which they routinely meet with potential applicants.

The memorandum notes that such preapplication meetings were held with Aredev, that in the course of those meetings the developer submitted a proposed change to the Town’s regulations that would have benefited Aredev, and that their proposal was NOT accepted. In contrast, the P&Z Commission drafted a different change to the regulations that were the product of several years of study. As the memorandum notes, these amendments were “referred to the Northwest Hills Council of Governments for a mandatory review that ensured that these amendments were consistent with regional planning goals. This was followed by a duly noticed public hearing to consider these amendments on Monday May 6, 2024, at 6:45 p.m. As with all the P&Z hearings since 2020, it was held via Zoom. At least one member of the public spoke at the hearing and her questions were satisfactorily addressed. The Commission members deliberated and rendered a decision to adopt the Regulations. The subsequent decision was published in the Lakeville Journal and was not appealed.”

In short, Mr. Murphy’s supposed “questions” concerning the process had been publicly answered two months earlier. Indeed, the Journal itself, in the same issue in which that letter was published, reported on the Commission’s Dec. 10 meeting in which Commission member Cockerline stated, “[T]he alterations in question have been in development for years.” “This is nothing new,” he added, “and it really boils me that [Conroy and Klemens] in particular are being grilled on actually doing a great job.”

So thank you to Selectman Kitty Kiefer for her letter standing up for the Town’s Land Use Director and for the Chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission (and, by extension, the full Commission). It is regrettable that the other members of the Board of Selectmen did not do so.

By way of full disclosure, the undersigned also notes that he is married to the vice-chair of the Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Commission, who works closely with the Land Use Director, and that Dr. Klemens is a member of the Board of Directors of a not-for-profit of which the undersigned serves as Board president. In so noting, however, the undersigned further states that these connections only strengthen his belief that the leaders of this town need to stand up for these outstanding public servants.

Mike Abram

Appreciating dedicated community volunteers

As we welcome 2025, we hope we do so with a renewed appreciation of our town: Its history, people, environment, schools, fire and safety, and the efforts and dedication of commission members and staff. There are new pressures on our resources as issues become more complex and often controversial. All of these commission members are completely voluntary, and they work with capable staff to balance property rights, neighborhood values, education, solid waste, and even more subjective issues that define who we are as a town. Please offer a thank you to all of the people who devote their focus and energy to keep Salisbury’s strong sense of place and the values that we cherish in an increasingly complicated world. Thank you and here’s to a great 2025.

Curtis Rand

Chris Williams

Salisbury

Best Christmas present

My daughter Martha gave me the best Christmas gift.She bought a bag of books for $5 at the recent sale at the Douglas Library in Canaan.

All of the books are in like new condition. I was especially happy to find a new edition of Agatha Christies’ “And Then There Were None.” I saw the play “The Mousetrap” adapted from this book in London during the mid-70s, but had never read the book.

Also interesting is Christina Baker Kline’s book about Andrew Wyeth’s famous painting “Christina’s World” Title is “A Piece of the World.” There was a real Christina who had a quiet life.

I’m glad to have helped the library with its fund raising and recycling.

Carolyn McDonough

Canaan