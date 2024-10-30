Letters to the Editor 10/31/24

Will we elect a ‘demented autocrat’

“If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.” —Isaac Newton

Our giants include the generations of our parents, grandparents, and beyond who have sacrificed and fought against autocratic regimes that are based on hatred, lies and atrocities. They have defended American and global lives and democratic ideals, fought control by the wealthy, powerful, and privileged. The few survivors of the great generation which defeated Hitlerism can still look us in the eye. Today’s soldiers and veterans and their families still defend our way of life. And the departed are still among us in our vivid memories. Will we betray them all, demean their sacrifices, throw out their heritage, and elect our own demented autocrat who once again appeals to prejudices and hatred, dismantles the institutions of law, justice, and democracy, and uses lies, threats, and violence to gain control over our future?

We can look back and see how this happened to a Germany of civilized people. We can look at Russia today where the interests of a rich plutocracy aligned with an autocratic, repressive, criminal ruler. And surely, we can now see how it happens in our own lived experience. A thousand cuts and lies distract us and feed our hatreds. Wealthy individuals and corporations buy politicians or their own positions in government. “Enemies within” are fabricated, suppressed, and crushed, first with threats and loosely organized violence, and finally with enduring repressive violent and autocratic institutions. When is this irreversible?

We can still preserve the institutions, values, and traditions that truly make America great. Before voting, think about how the rule of law works for you, defending your safety, property, and opportunities. Should we all disregard laws that are inconvenient to us as Trump does? Can you rely on lawyers or guns, both to bend and manipulate laws and norms to your advantage, and to defend yourself against those who do that to you? Will you tolerate a government controlled by a minority of extremists? Will you bribe officials for favors granted, as the supreme court has authorized, just to get fair treatment under what is left of the law? Does the need to make sense of our conflicting attitudes about transgender people and illegal and legal immigrants really justify a revolution?

A Trump administration would overturn much of what we all have cherished as Americans, kicking through its remnants for what the powerful can use. Republicans will not perform basic functions of lawmaking and governance, budgeting, physical infrastructure, and social support, all necessary to stability and prosperity, except to serve ideological extremists or the powerful and wealthy. Global investors will demand higher interest on debt from an administration whose solution to mismanagement is lower tax revenue and default or declare bankruptcy. Our allies and partners will not trust a lying, unreliable, capricious president and administration. These things will cost us dearly. Vote Democratic to choose tradition, order, and truth, over chaos this election.

Mark Picton

Salisbury





Harding nod for reelection

The Harding-Potter debate, sponsored in Litchfield recently by the League of Women Voters, was a well-run, informative event touching on many issues for 1.5 hours. Both candidates seek to make Connecticut more affordable. What became evident over the course of the debate was Harding’s focus on lowering living expenses, fending off state interference in local zoning, and opposing attempts to overdevelop our district, particularly in our rural communities. Potter supports high density housing development in our local towns.

Harding clearly showed himself to be a moderate, independent voice, committed to representing his neighbors here in the Northwest Corner. He was extremely well versed on the issues facing us from Hartford … so well versed that whenever his opponent criticized some of his votes, Potter was promptly informed by Harding how these legislative proposals would crush our taxpayers. Not to demean Potter, who exhibited confident speaking skills, but we can’t afford a tax-and-spend Democrat who will work to overdevelop our local towns.

Peter Becket

Lakeville





Black cats deserve our love

While other prominent American newspapers have refrained from taking a stand on matters of national importance, I was heartened to see the Lakeville Journal take a firm stand on an issue that has for so long been ignored. I am referring to your story “Black cats unfairly shunned, stigmatized, say regional animal rescue groups”

As a black cat grandmother, I have long felt the sting of black cat prejudice, heard the “eews and yucks” and seen the shudders of ignorant people. Black cats deserve to be loved just like cats of other colors. Thank you Debra Aleksinas for bringing this matter to our attention.

Anne Day

Salisbury





A vote for Justin Potter

As a life-long retailer I am well aware of the daily challenges that small businesses face. And I know that Justin Potter, the Democratic contender for the State Senate, is well aware of these same challenges because he too is a small business owner.

Having someone represent our district who experiences these issues first hand is so important to all of us who serve our communities by operating stores and businesses. I know Justin will look out for the interests of small business and to reduce the burdens we face. I’m not referring to businesses who have 25 employees or more. I am referring to the small shops that dot our villages with their uniqueness. We need representation too.

Steven Harding doesn’t understand that by improving policies a small shop can grow stronger. And any politician who actively aligns themselves with Donald Trump only cares about major corporations and not about Main St.

Our local towns are the backbone of our communities...residents rely on us for everything from food to medical care to cultural enlightenment. Justin Potter will be our voice to ensure fair treatment in policies and zoning issues and will put our local economic health at the top of the list.

Anne McAndrew

Kent





Support for Harding

I enthusiastically support State Senator Stephen Harding, a dedicated candidate of principle and proven advocacy for the 30th district.

Some background on Stephen Harding: Raised in the 30th District, resident for over 34 consecutive years, married to a dedicated New Milford school teacher, attorney and small business owner, husband and father of two, current Senate Minority Leader.

His successes include: preservation of over 1800 acres for open space, helped preserve Sharon Hospital’s Maternity Ward, lowered the state income tax, passed bear management legislation, secured millions to improve infrastructure and school construction. Beyond his proven track record, he supports lower electric rates, preventing over development and opposes state-wide zoning, reducing the cost of living so residents can remain in CT, keeping education decisions with local Boards of Education and making CT more business friendly.

Most importantly, he spends time in our town and our district listening to our concerns, and then works to effect meaningful change. Steve is approachable and committed to making a difference for the 30th District. A vote for Harding will make a positive difference in our lives.

Newt Schoenly

Salisbury





Stein vote is Trump vote

For those who are still undecided or are planning to vote for Jill Stein, please remember that a vote for Stein, or a non-vote, is effectively a vote for Trump. Many who are thinking of voting for Stein see their choice as a protest against some of Kamala Harris’s policies. But do you really think Palestinians would suffer less under Trump? No, they’d be worse off because Trump wouldn’t push for a cease fire; he would back Netanyahu in his quest to destroy Gaza. Do you think we would have fewer foreign wars? Trump has vowed to blow up cities in Iran, which could mean using nuclear weapons. Do you think the world would be better with Putin’s forces eating into Ukraine or even occupying that country? Which Eastern European country would be next? Trump has vowed to get the U.S. out of NATO, making Europe vulnerable to Russia’s encroachments. And what about education? Trump has vowed to block federal funding for schools that have curricula he doesn’t agree with. Trump would pack the federal courts with those who support him, as he did the Supreme Court which decided he is immune from prosecution for anything he did as president. And what about his cabinet and other advisers? Musk? Kennedy? Bannon? Miller? They’re a dangerous bunch of clowns. He would tear apart immigrant families across the country, spending billions of dollars and destabilizing the economy. And with the encouragement of the weaselly JD Vance, he would work towards a national abortion ban.

Please, if you love our country, if you want a president who will uphold democracy, if you want a world that won’t devolve into chaos, vote for Kamala Harris.

Anne Makepeace

Lakeville





Wholehearted endorsement of Steven Harding

It is my pleasure to wholeheartedly support the candidacy of Steve Harding for reelection to state senate.

He has enthusiastically supported women’s rights and has acted in favor of our constituents in many different ways.

To enumerate his priorities:

1-to prevent over development and oppose state wide zoning.

2-support police and reduce crime

3-lower electric rates

4-reduce the cost of living so residents can stay in Connecticut

5-keep education decisions with local Boards of Education

6-make Connecticut more business friendly.

He has enormous energy and has spent it on our behalf for his past term.

I strongly suggest he be reelected!

Maureen Bateman

Salisbury





Time to heal: Finding common ground

As a former Salisbury resident, my weekly issue of The Lakeville Journal is now delivered to my mailbox at the north end of the Riga Road in Mt. Washington, Massachusetts. I am heartened to read each week’s Letter to the Editor page and am eager to join the opportunity for community conversation it so inclusively represents.

As we count down the days to Nov. 5, I am eager to share information I believe will be essential for each of us, now and post-election, going forward as members of our current national and global communities. We need to heal our “great divide” now & after this election.

The good news is that each of these two, non-partisan projects has established templates to facilitate groups for conversations whose purpose is to identify common ground. Common ground is essential to create and ensure a shared future. While not advertised, each of these projects has been showcased as “a way through the great divide in our country.”

Braver Angels. (braverangels.org) was featured in both a New York Times article and a PBS News Hour special. A non-partisan project, its value will grow as we experience common ground as the secure path for the future of our lives and of those we love.

Weave: The Social Fabric Project (weavers.org) is a project with similar foundation and function, conceived and established by David Brooks, The New York Times columnist and a PBS News Hour weekly political commentator. Websites for Braver Angels and for Weavers clearly describe their missions and include documentary film samples.

We will each need to reach across our now-disturbed comfort zones. A former sense of national wellbeing has become critically endangered. The U.S. Surgeon General reports statistical evidence that isolation and loneliness increase the incidence of all chronic diseases, in all ages and in all demographics! Dr. Murthy alerts us to the most alarming evidence of our crisis: our youth is expressing a dramatic, incremental pandemic of depression and suicide. (hhs.gov/surgeongeneral/priorities/youth).

The statistics in our Surgeon General’s reports must inform our hearts and minds to apportion our already busy lives with a commitment to add our voices to the critical conversations. Braver Angels and Weavers welcome any level of participation. We can begin with curiosity as a way to confront a paralyzing angst. Surely there are other groups hosting new conversations. Thanks to the freedom of the press, we can look forward to learning many “other” ideas for the new conversations we must have. Let’s grow our hopes into discoveries of common ground! And, upon these foundations, let us move courageously into the future together.

Respectfully,

Vanessa Noble Gang

Mt. Washington, Mass.





Opposing development at Wake Robin Inn

We have only recently learned about the Wake Robin development proposal but did manage to attend the Zoom presentation on Oct. 16. We have been preoccupied with the National election as well as work — like so many other Salisbury residents. We hope that no serious decisions will be made regarding this project until more people have had the opportunity to consider it, after the election is settled.

First, we believe that this development could hardly have found a worse location than that stretch of Route 41 and Wells Hill Road. For three years, before the pandemic, we lived in a house situated almost directly opposite the entrance to the Wake Robin Inn on 41. We struggled to get out of the driveway, given the hilly, curving road and fast-moving, unseen traffic. Although we now live on a quiet road in Lakeville, we sympathize with the residences neighboring the Wake Robin. To our minds, it is clear that their property values will decline if the project goes through.

If it has not already been done, we hope and expect that the town will undertake a comprehensive study of traffic and safety concerns in this area regarding density, speed, elevation changes, congestion, and additional crossings on both 41 and Wells Hill before coming to a decision.

The Hotchkiss crosswalk, where teenagers need to traverse two sides of the Hotchkiss campus; the spot where Wells Hill Road joins busy Route 41 at St. Mary’s Church; and the stop where congested traffic turns from Lakeville to points north and west: these already present a challenge to all. Should we add to that a Development with an event space three times that of the Troutbeck Hotel?

Regarding this plan for a large events space, it would be hard to match the model of White Hart Inn, which grew organically, with a surrounding settlement for two centuries; it functions as a de facto community center and offers many events that are free and welcoming to all. Can a large construction in the Robin Hill location really be worth the evident problems?

Some of the details (or lack of details) for the proposed Development remind us of those that battered our former hometown, the village of Sag Harbor, New York. Over the last ten years, a number of LLC’s with curiously opaque identities threatened Sag Harbor’s economically and environmentally sensitive waterfront. This was a tale of asymmetry, given the town’s limited resources to defend itself. Sag Harbor needed a war chest to protect itself from lawsuits and dubious claims of community benefits from opportunistic firms. Of course the Wake Robin developers may or may not be cut from a similar cloth; we just don’t know.

Even as relative newcomers we know that Salisbury is in possession of rare and fragile assets, which have been preserved and shaped for future generations thanks to decades of hard work by dedicated and generous citizens. These are easy to lose.

May Castleberry

Michael FitzGerald

Lakeville





Support for Stephen Harding (R-30)

I am writing this letter in support of Steve Harding’s reelection to the 30th Senate District. In February, 2024, he was elected Senate Minority Leader. I have known Steve for the past four years and I have found him to be very engaged, hard working and committed to his constituents. Because of inflation over the past four years, Harding has made the increased cost of living to average Americans a major campaign issue. Additionally, he has been very supportive, together with a small group of local officials, State and Federal elected representatives - Republicans and Democrats - of maintaining labor and delivery and intensive care at Sharon Hospital. He has worked with Save Sharon Hospital, Inc., to keep women’s health at the top of the State’s agenda and to support the continuation of labor and delivery services at Sharon Hospital. He understands, that in rural areas throughout the United States, over the past decade, more than 200 hospitals across the country have shut down labor and delivery services which has caused women’s health to suffer. Steve Harding understands these critical issues impacting our local community and has worked tirelessly for us. I urge his reelection!

Victor Germack

Salisbury





U.S. is failing us, needs reinvention

Recent polling reveals a troubling truth: nearly half of American voters doubt our experiment in self-governance is working, believing our democracy fails to represent ordinary citizens. This crisis of confidence demands serious reflection on our system’s future.

At almost 250 years old, the American government stands as one of the world’s most enduring political systems. Only Britain’s constitutional monarchy has lasted longer, at 317 years – though its decline from global empire to a post-Brexit nation serves as a cautionary tale about institutional decay. Most other major nations’ current governments are relatively young, less than 100 years old.

Why do governments eventually fail? The answer often lies in the convergence of ruling party hubris and elite greed. Those in power inevitably prioritize their interests: politicians desperately cling to their positions while the wealthy pursue ever-greater fortunes, both at society’s expense. In America, this corruption manifests most clearly in our campaign finance system, where unlimited special interest money effectively purchases political influence.

This systematic failure explains why approximately half of Americans have lost faith in their government’s democratic premise. Many see Donald Trump as a desperate gambit to break the status quo, despite his brazen corruption and willingness to accept bribes for political favors. Meanwhile, Democrats present themselves as trustworthy alternatives while refusing to acknowledge their own complicity in the system of legalized bribery.

Paradoxically, Trump’s potential return to power – though deeply concerning to many – might serve as a catalyst for necessary change. Our current system suffers from fundamental flaws: legalized corruption through campaign contributions, constitutional structures that give disproportionate power to the minority (such as two senators per state regardless of population), and an Electoral College that regularly thwarts the popular will. These anti-democratic elements are unlikely to be reformed from within, as too many politicians benefit from maintaining the status quo.

Perhaps we need to hit rock bottom – through four years of chaos, cronyism, and corruption – before we can achieve the catharsis necessary for meaningful reform. A truly democratic system serving the people’s needs might only emerge from the ashes of our current failing institutions. While such a system might itself eventually require renewal, as all governments do, it could serve several generations more effectively than our current arrangement.

The cycle of political decay and renewal appears inevitable given humanity’s inherent tendencies toward power-seeking and greed. History consistently demonstrates that no nation, including the United States, is immune to this pattern. The question now is not whether change will come, but whether we will be able to channel the coming disruption toward major constructive reform.

Lloyd Baroody

Lakeville