Letters to the Editor - 2-22-24

Latest News
Nancy Lynne Briggs
MILLERTON — Nancy Lynne Briggs, 69, of Millerton, passed away on Jan. 15, 2024, at her home in Millerton with family, including cats, next to a hot woodstove.
Born on Nov. 28, 1954, in Poughkeepsie, Nancy was the daughter of the late Vincent and Cora (Tobin) Hynes.
After marrying Daniel Briggs in 1973, she joined the US Peace Corps and moved to the Philippines, where she worked on programs that focused on family health. Returning to the United States in 1975, she enrolled at Dutchess Community College and began a long career in nursing starting at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson. She moved on to Sharon Hospital, where she started working in Labor and Delivery, then earning a Bachelor of Science from Empire College. The second half of her nursing career was spent at Danbury Hospital, where she became a manager and mentor.
Nancy enjoyed traveling. With Dan, she traveled across southeast Asia in her formative years and never stopped exploring. The outdoors, live music, books, knitting and quilting were priorities throughout her life. This did not slow down during her illness. At her core was a life in service to others, be it her family, new lives brought into the world, her staff at Danbury Hospital, or numerous cats at The Little Guild who needed a kind word and a gentle pet.
In addition to Dan, Nancy is survived by three sons; Jeff Briggs and his wife, Katherine Kimbrell, of Boston, Massachusetts, Matthew Briggs and his fiancée, Taylor Larsen, of Saugerties, New York, and Kevin Briggs of Great Barrington, Massachusetts. She is also survived by a brother, Vincent Hynes of Poughquag, New York, a sister, Carol Robin of Poughquag, New York and five grandchildren; Owen Briggs, Zoe Briggs, Lila Jane Larsen Jones, Tobin Kimbrell and Alexander Larsen Briggs.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2024, at Christ Church Episcopal, 9 South Main Street, Sharon, CT.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Little Guild Animal Shelter, 285 Sharon-Goshen Turnpike, West Cornwall, CT 06796 or online at www.littleguild.org/. For directions or to send the family a condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Keep ReadingShow less
Alex L. Taylor III
LAKEVILLE — Alex L. Taylor III, a longtime reporter with Time and Fortune magazine who covered the auto industry with understated and unsurpassed flair for nearly three decades, died on Feb. 8, 2024, in Lakeville, where he lived. The cause was complications from Parkinson’s disease.
Born on Jan. 1, 1945, Alex grew up in Old Greenwich, the oldest of five siblings.
His father, Alex L. Taylor II, owned the Alex Taylor & Co. sporting goods store in Midtown Manhattan, and his mother, Cherry (Grafton), was a teacher.
A graduate of Kent School, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College and a master’s in journalism from the University of Missouri.
He began his journalism career at a radio station in Indiana. He went on to a series of reporting stints at WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and The Detroit Free Press. As a newsman for Time and Fortune magazine, Alex was regarded as a smart, dogged reporter with meticulous storytelling skills and one of the most knowledgeable journalists covering the auto industry. He won numerous awards for his writing, including three first prizes from the Detroit Press Club Foundation and “Journalist of the Year” from the Washington Automotive Press Association. A former adjunct professor at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, in 2000, he was selected one of 100 Notable Business Journalists of the 20th Century.
He was a member of the International Motor Press Association and was on the jury for the North America Car of the Year Awards. Alex was the author of “Sixty to Zero: An Inside Look at the Collapse of General Motors – and the Detroit Auto Industry.” Drawing on more than thirty years of experience and insight as an automotive industry reporter, the book was released to positive reviews in 2010.
Beyond his work, Alex is remembered for his love of his family and friends, tennis, nonfiction books, and Brooks Brothers. He was admired for his wit and all-around generosity, as well as his good cheer and courage living with Parkinson’s.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary; son, Alex, daughter, Madeleine; sisters Holly and Faith along with nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, John and David.
Please consider donating in Alex’s honor to The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research.
A memorial service will be held on June 15 at the Congregational Church of Salisbury.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Keep ReadingShow less
Jack Nugent
MILLBROOK — Jack Nugent passed away quietly at the age of 90 at his home in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on Feb. 9, 2024. If you knew him even a little, you loved him. Intelligent, humorous, compassionate, talented, athletic and (sometimes) cantankerous – how could you not?!
Jack is survived by Maureen (his “Mo”), his wife of 56 ½ years and best friend.
Jack is also survived by his sister Frannie and her daughters and grandchildren, his nephews in New York and North Carolina, additional nieces and nephews in the northeast and especially his seven Texas nieces and nephews, who previously lived near Jack and Mo in the Northeast and were privileged to spend many happy times with Jack. Their 24 Texas grand nieces and nephews also treasured him.
Background: Jack was born and raised in New York City. He grew up ‑mostly- in Jackson Heights, Queens, New York – as one of five children of hardworking parents, John Nugent and Henrietta Johnson Nugent. He remained close to his family into adulthood. After graduating with distinction from Queens College, Jack entered the U.S. Army and did his service in Germany. Always athletic, Jack learned to play soccer in Germany before it became cool in the U.S.
After the army, Jack worked in advertising in Manhattan (think “Mad Men”). With the young crowd of advertising and creative people in New York, Jack met Maureen, who worked with radio stations purchasing ad time. Coincidentally both had grown up around Jackson Heights and both were christened within months of each other at neighboring parishes in Rockaway, New York. Instantly compatible and fun loving with their group, they spent winter weekends skiing in Vermont and continued skiing in winter, including in Switzerland and Colorado. Summers meant tennis, tennis, tennis, where they made some wonderful friends, especially in Florida.
Cool: Jack had a true ear for music. With his guitar and lilting voice, he entertained friends and family. He introduced his nieces and nephews to ballads that they will always associate with love and safe and happy times – the Kingston Trio, the Clancy Brothers, all the Irish classics.
Jack and Mo made a leap early on – left advertising and the city and moved to Millbrook, New York, in the Hudson Valley, where they opened “Jamo’s,” an ice cream parlor, coffee shop and lunch restaurant that became an institution in the village. For seventeen years, Jack was the cook, Mo scooped the ice cream and they made many close friends — some famous, some not, didn’t matter — around town and at the daily coffee klatch at Jamo’s. They happily shared their lives with Maureen’s parents, Molly and Curly, who had also retired to Millbrook after selling their restaurant in Rockaway.
Maureen and Jack sold Jamo’s and started pursuing other interests in the village. Maureen had an antique shop space and Jack pursued small carpentry and painting work and both became avid gardeners. Jack kept up with technology, learned to use a computer and cellphone and was a lifelong learner. There was always a crossword puzzle nearby.
Each winter Maureen and Jack visited Ft. Lauderdale and stayed for a few months at the apartment they had purchased in Coral Ridge Tower over forty years ago. When they decided to move for good to Florida, they purchased a larger apartment in the same building, where they have lived for the past 20 years. Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter were spent with their dear friends, John and Maryanne Stevens, whom they met in the elevator with tennis rackets in hand.
A Man for Others: Throughout all, Jack helped people. Jack and Mo were always the cool aunt and uncle, providing a haven, listening ears, good food and sweet visits to their family. In Millbrook, Jack helped with civic matters and elections, worked in literacy programs, supported job training programs and helped elderly friends. In Ft. Lauderdale, for ten years, Jack was a volunteer driver taking people to their treatments and appointments for cancer. For the past several years, Jack was the chief cook and caregiver of Maureen. He successfully kept her healthy and despite his own health challenges, he kept up with Maureen’s medications and appointments. Jack and Mo’s helpers in recent years, especially Yvonne Joseph, took good care of this good man. Jack’s quick mind and good memory stayed with him until the end.
Jack is already – dearly missed. Arrangements are still being finalized. A private burial will be held in Millbrook in the Spring.
Keep ReadingShow less
loading