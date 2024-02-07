Letters to the Editor - 2-8-25

Praise for new publisher at The Journal

What outstandingly good news that the Lakeville Journal company (now LJMN Media) has given James Clark the titles of CEO and publisher.

I worked with James for nearly two decades at The Lakeville Journal and can say with confidence that there isn’t a job at that company that he can’t accomplish quickly, skillfully, gracefully and diplomatically (a major feat in a small company with so many personalities and moving parts).

Congratulations to the board on recognizing James’ value and rewarding him for all the hard work he has put into keeping our community’s two newspapers alive and vibrant through some very difficult years. Let’s hope that the path is clear now for great success in the future.

Cynthia Hochswender

Lakeville





Clark’s appointment at LJMN is a welcome one

The news that James Clark will now be publisher and CEO of LJMN Media (which was The Lakeville Journal Foundation, but also for so many years The Lakeville Journal Company, and before that, simply The Lakeville Journal going back to 1897) should be welcome to anyone who values community journalism, and is certainly very welcome to me.

Clark’s two-decade career, described in last week’s newspapers in depth, has taken him on a journey that educated him on every aspect of the company, which he has helped to define over that time. The current nonprofit board is fortunate to have him at the helm, as are we who are served by this local media group.

It was a joy to work with him over all those years when I was also there. He is a creative, talented and skilled all-around community journalist and leader, who has been active over the years at the New York Press Association and at the New England Newspaper and Press Association. He cares deeply about the ethics of community journalism and knows how to implement them week to week and year to year. This is not a skill that everyone possesses.

His consistency and strength in keeping the company on a smooth path moving forward is just what it will take, along with the support and hard work of his colleagues, to keep one of this area’s most important resources alive, vibrant and healthy.

Clark is also deeply committed to the communities he serves, volunteering at and supporting nonprofit organizations.

Congratulations to Clark and to all at the company. I wish all the best of success for them, and our communities in the region, going forward.

Janet Manko

Publisher Emeritus

Lime Rock





Thanking everyone for Jumpfest support

As organizer of the Salisbury Winter Sports Association annual Snow Ball Dance, I want to send a big thank you out to the many people who made it happen again this year at the Lakeville Town Grove.

Thanks to Stacey Dodge and her amazing team, the place was decorated perfectly for the event! Also, a big thank you to the many volunteers who always come through to assist me at the event and dozens of local businesses who donated wonderful prizes to the annual Snow Ball raffle.

We had a fabulous turnout and some great music and the crowd danced the night away. We would also like to thank our friends at the Great Falls Brewing Company for their generous support. Without these people and businesses our event would not be possible. See you at our next SWSA event!

John Sullivan

On behalf of the Salisbury Winter Sports Association