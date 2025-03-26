Letters to the Editor 3/27/25

Honoring doctors

This Sunday (March 30) marks an important occasion in the field of healthcare as we acknowledge and honor physicians everywhere on National Doctors’ Day. In celebration of this annual observance, I would like to take a moment to honor the dedication, skill and unwavering commitment of our local physicians in the Sharon community. By providing high-quality health care to our friends, neighbors and family, these professionals we’ve come to know and trust play a pivotal role in safeguarding our health and way of life. On behalf of myself and the team at Sharon Hospital, I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation for the tireless efforts of our local physicians.

Christina McCulloch, MBA, BSN, RN

President, Sharon Hospital





If it works, don’t mess with it

If you want to get out of your bubble and meet the world, go to the public facing offices of government. My wallet was stolen at Kennedy airport on my way to meet family in London so on my return to the U.S. I had occasion to visit both the Social Security Office (Torrington) and the Department of Motor Vehicles (Danbury).

First, of course, I had to use my computer to locate these offices and find out what they would require, did I need to actually visit them or could I transact my business from home, and in either case, what documents did I need to have?Social Security could be done on the computer but was most effectively dealt with in person, and a new license required a trip to DMV. Fortunately, though I am in my nineties, I still drive and have a car. Here is my report from the front lines.

Our Social Security Office is staffed by efficient and kind people. They are used to dealing with the desperate, those with only this income, or those who need that additional money to make it month to month. I had made an appointment online but arrived early. The office was about the size of a classroom, neat and clean, and after registering I took a seat. There were several people before me, but I was in and out, temporary papers in hand, before my actual appointment time.Of course, this is our money, which has been taken out of our wages over our lifetime of work, but that is of no relevance if we can’t receive it!

The CT DMV was a much bigger operation and had a more sophisticated arrangement, but it too worked efficiently. I was handed a number when I entered and took a seat in a large horseshoe shaped waiting area surrounded by windows behind which staff resolved problems. Almost all the seats were filled. Here the clientele was working people, all eager to get back to the job.After about 40 minutes my number was assigned to a window. The agent took my photo and pointed out that I could replace the existing documentbut it was expiring shortly and I had a choice of how long to renew it for, a tough decision. I left with a shiny new card that adds eight years to my life.

The old saying, “Don’t mess with something that works” comes to mind as the DC chainsaw massacre unwinds. It’s our government, state and federal, and we should be applauding it for working as well as it does, definitely not trashing its functions.

Betty Krasne

Kent





Thanking samaritans

I would like to thank all the drivers who waited patiently after my car accident in Lakeville in front of the Dry Cleaners around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon impact, my car was pushed across the opposing lane.I was so fortunate there were no pedestrians walking in front of the former Chinese restaurant or oncoming cars. Everyone waited until the involved cars got into the PO parking lot before proceeding.There was no honking, just quiet patience. No pressure on frazzled nerves!I am so grateful.Thank you.

Jo Loi

Lakeville





April 5 call to organize

On April 5, national and local organizations are coming together across the country to organize for Hands Off!, a national mass action to resist the Trump-Musk assault on our rights and all the policies and institutions developed over the last eighty years that keep us safe, healthy, and above all, “small d” democratic. It’s obvious the two major parties are not going to do the job so it’s up to us to lead them.

Resistance is already working as backlash from angry constituents resulted in the party responsible for this mess canceling town meetings in their own Congressional districts. Imagine what we can do on a national scale.

If you are concerned about the dismantling of our democracy, plans to privatize the U.S. Post Office, the Veteran’s Administration, Social Security, and our schools, the attacks on our legal systems, and the President threatening the sovereignty of our allies around the world, you can join us as we build a massive national rejection of this crisis.

On Saturday, April 5, there will be events throughout the day here in Salisbury, Cornwall, and Torrington, also in Hartford, and in nearby communities in New York and Massachusetts. More are being planned. Some of us are going to Washington D.C. and other major cities.

No matter where you will be that day, you can find an event or two in which to participate by visiting https://handsoff2025.com/.

In Salisbury Hands Off ! will join the weekly Vigil for Peace And Justice on the Town Green at 11 a.m. Bring family, friends, signs and your patriotic energy.

Al Ginouves

Lakeville