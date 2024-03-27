Letters to the Editor - 3-28-24



The Dominican/Haitian border looking at Anse-à-Pitres, Haiti, from the Dominican Republic side.Peter Halle

Letter from the Haitian border

‘The world is going to hell in a handbasket.” It’s a sentiment most of my friends are feeling, and to be frank, so am I. The newest addition to the list of countries with seemingly intractable violence is Haiti. It is a place I know something about. Along with Louise Lindenmeyr and Helen Scoville from Salisbury, we are directors of Hispañola Health Partners (HHP), a nonprofit that supports a health clinic deep in rural southeast Haiti. Louise and I have been traveling to this ever-struggling country several times a year for the last decade, watching Haiti descend further and further into political chaos.

In the last year, gangs have taken over the capital Port-au-Prince, but that city has been unsafe for us since 2020. We now travel to our clinic through the Dominican Republic, bypassing the gangsters in Port-au-Prince — a longer passage, but so far, a safe route. And that is what I want to report on.

Louise and I have just returned from a week at the Haiti/DR border. The news media have rediscovered Haiti in the last month with Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s blocked return and subsequent resignation. For the first time in years, Western reporters have ventured to Haiti to report on the growing violence, starvation, and insecurity. We here at HHP have been tracking this descent for years, wondering when the big news providers would take an interest. And now they have — finally!

The news media, and the U.S. State Department, have reported that all of Haiti is unsafe and desperate, in every town, at every border crossing. I am here to tell you that in the last few days Louise and I crossed into Haiti in the south at Anse-à-Pitres to meet our clinic staff and hand over duffle bags of medicine and supplies. Louise also spent a day screening women for cervical cancer, a major disease in Haiti. The border town is safe, with somewhat less commerce due to the political strife and the mostly closed border.

For those of us who have had personal experience with news media, including such respected publications as The New York Times, reporters often get the story wrong.

The purpose of this letter is to show another side of this unfolding story, much of which is an utter nightmare.

If you would like to know more about Hispañola Health Partners, please visit us sat www.hispanolahealthpartners.org

Peter Halle

Salisbury


Thankful farewell after 41 years of practice

This week brings to conclusion more than 41 years of my practicing Ophthalmology in Lakeville.

There are many people I wish to thank for making it the experience of a lifetime. My parents were always encouraging. By paying for my education, they allowed me to complete my training unencumbered by student loans, making it possible for me to borrow the money I needed (at a 16% interest rate!) to start my practice. My wife, Sue, had more confidence in me than I had in myself that we could move to the area after my residency and start a practice. Along with our daughters, she put up with my coming home from work late many nights, being called away on weekends for emergencies, and the occasional eye surgery video on our TV (long before personal computers and tablets). Sue, our daughters, their partners and our grandchildren have given more joy to my life than I ever imagined.

I will always be grateful for the wonderful people I have worked with at the office. They have been more like friends and family than employees and have created an environment that I have been happy to return to every day. I was very fortunate to be able to bring Dr. Avinash Tantri into the practice. He has been a pleasure to work with, and his excellent medical and surgical care of our patients has allowed me to retire knowing that I am leaving the community in good hands.

I thank everyone at Sharon Hospital for the excellent care provided to our patients for so many years. The last four decades have seen many changes in the field and the staff have always quickly adapted to new procedures and techniques. There have been a few different administrations during that time, but each one has always provided the equipment we needed to provide state-of-the-art surgery.

I have had the pleasure of working with skilled and caring colleagues — optical, optometric, ophthalmologic and medical — and I thank them all for working with me for the benefit of our mutual patients.

Most of all, I am grateful to all the people who came through the door and entrusted me with the care of their most precious sense. I know I kept many of you waiting, and I know I was often too busy to get to know you personally as well as I wanted, but I always tried to do my best for each of you. It was an amazing experience.

While I am leaving the practice, we are staying in this wonderful area, and I hope to still seemany of you. Thank you all!

William M. Kirber, MD

Lakeville


Grateful for Sharon Hospital and the staff

Where can I go! To get excellent medical care, It was a question that many of us thought about. About 4 years ago I moved to Sharon, Connecticut. It’s a beautiful small town with lovely scenery and great people. And an outstanding hospital, I had the pleasure of being there a week from a tick bite. However about 3 months ago I had a terrible pain in my left hip and went to see my doctor in Amenia Dr. Dweck and he sent me to Sharon Hospital to get an x-ray. And to my shock the X-ray was not what I expected. I needed a new hip! I did not know where I could turn, so I called my family and they told me to go to a New York city hospital to have the replacement. They felt that I can get the best care there. However I know that you can get excellent surgeons but I am not too sure about the care. So I decided to call Sharon hospital and I was told to see doctor John Mullens in Sharon. He is an Orthopedic Specialist. I was skeptical so I made an appointment. When I met Doctor Mullens I was very impressed with his bedside manner I said to him what hospital will you perform the surgery and he said Sharon hospital. I was delighted because I love Sharon Hospital and I know I will get the best care there. The surgery was in February and they were very careful with me because of my heart condition and Doctor Mullens was especially careful to keep me infection free. I will always be grateful to Doctor Mullens and the staff at Sharon Hospital for the great care I received and one last thing: the food at Sharon hospital was fantastic.

Angelo Prunella

Sharon


Preserving Housatonic scenic shorelines

In May 2022, the U.S. Senate passed a bill creating the Housatonic River’s National Wild and Scenic River designation from the Massachusetts—Connecticut boundary (in western area of the state).

Just to let you know, the Housatonic River Commission meets occasionally in the Cornwall Consolidated School regarding the Housatonic River and its future in Northwest Connecticut and the lower reaches.

More land could be purchased on the west and east shorelines for preservation. If not government (National Park Service) then perhaps private donations of land or private (individuals or business) buying land and giving to National Park Service.

Christopher G. Redington

West Hartford


Anticipation

The ‘billionaire’ is so broke

Now we see through the smoke

The con man was exposed today

I’ll wait before I say hooray

The day will come for me to cheer

And toast the jailer with a beer

Then follow with a bourbon shot

What will he do? What has he got?

Michael Kahler

Lakeville

Turning Back the Pages

Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago — March 1924

The mysterious disappearance of Lawrence Travis, 20 years old, in a Star Sedan belonging to A.S. Martin, was solved at 5 o’clock last Thursday afternoon, when the car containing the young man’s body was drawn to the surface of the lake, after hours of hard and dangerous work. The search for the body resulted from the discovery of a patch of black oil under the surface of the ice by William Bassett, a fellow worker of Travis at Martin’s Garage. Mr. Bassett had never been fully satisfied in his mind that young Travis had gone very far away and he believed that some accident had befallen him. On Thursday John H. Garrity’s small derrick was taken to the lake and block and tackle installed. By this time a crowd of between two and three hundred people had gathered, and many hands laid hold of the rope to draw the car out. Soon it was resting on the ice, and a moment later Michael P. Flynn entered the car and brought forth the remains of the unfortunate young man. An autopsy conducted by Medical Examiner Bissell was done immediately after recovery of the body and death was found to have been due to drowning. Much sympathy is felt for Mr. John Travis, father of the young man, and his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Owen Travis, with whom the lad had lived. There is a great feeling of sadness throughout the community over his untimely death.

It drives me crazy when people immediately embrace the shiny new object, the latest trend. Worse, I rejoice when it crashes and burns. The failure of something like Google Glass, a solution in search of a problem, makes my day. I thought I had a “winner” in Bitcoin but its recent comeback has put a damper on my victory celebration. Admittedly, schadenfreude is a character flaw. In my case, probably a defense mechanism to ward off those who insist that I’ll be left behind if I don’t get on board immediately. Still, nothing to be proud of.

My impulse to push back is not entirely irrational. Betamax, New Coke, MySpace, the Segway, Theranos, even the electric knife: did they ever have a chance? As a society, we are programmed to immediately accept the new and vastly underestimate how long it will take to become the norm.

Hose company feeds Lakeville

Hose company feeds Lakeville

Anna Pattison sliced countless potatoes for the Lakeville Hose Company’s St. Patrick’s Day Dinner

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE — A couple hours before the 5 p.m. start of the Lakeville Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary St. Patrick’s Day dinner, Anna Pattison was on potato slicing duty.

Watching her manipulate tuber and slicer, it was apparent she had done it before.

In Appreciation: Anne Kremer

In Appreciation: Anne Kremer

Anne Kremer was a remarkable woman with many accomplishments. While living in Florida, she was a social worker who designed programs to help families at risk for child abuse. She owned an independent bookstore which hosted author talks and created a literary community. She was a leader in gun violence prevention. Locally, she became involved in affordable housing issues and led the Salisbury Housing Committee for 10 years. Anne was one of my best friends. I was deeply saddened when she recently passed away. Not surprisingly, she had many other friends who mourned her loss. When I spoke with many people, they always described her as “so nice.” I smile when I think about it because I say to myself, “Yes, Anne was really nice but that wouldn’t be the first adjective I’d use to describe her.” I remember Anne as courageous, loyal, undaunted, principled, loving, stubborn, and forgiving. But I think what I will remember – and miss – most is her humility. The world was a better place with her in it not because she told you all that she had done but because she – well – was so nice.

Keep ReadingShow less