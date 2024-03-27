Letters to the Editor - 3-28-24

Latest News
100 years ago — March 1924
The mysterious disappearance of Lawrence Travis, 20 years old, in a Star Sedan belonging to A.S. Martin, was solved at 5 o’clock last Thursday afternoon, when the car containing the young man’s body was drawn to the surface of the lake, after hours of hard and dangerous work. The search for the body resulted from the discovery of a patch of black oil under the surface of the ice by William Bassett, a fellow worker of Travis at Martin’s Garage. Mr. Bassett had never been fully satisfied in his mind that young Travis had gone very far away and he believed that some accident had befallen him. On Thursday John H. Garrity’s small derrick was taken to the lake and block and tackle installed. By this time a crowd of between two and three hundred people had gathered, and many hands laid hold of the rope to draw the car out. Soon it was resting on the ice, and a moment later Michael P. Flynn entered the car and brought forth the remains of the unfortunate young man. An autopsy conducted by Medical Examiner Bissell was done immediately after recovery of the body and death was found to have been due to drowning. Much sympathy is felt for Mr. John Travis, father of the young man, and his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Owen Travis, with whom the lad had lived. There is a great feeling of sadness throughout the community over his untimely death.
LIME ROCK – John Eggleston has moved to the Frost farm which he recently purchased.
A.C. Roberts who has been indisposed, has been spending the week in Sharon Hospital to rest and recuperate. Physicians are of the opinion that a run down condition coupled with overwork made a period of rest and relaxation necessary.
50 years ago — March 1974
Baby chicks were hatched recently by members of Robert Snyder’s fourth grade class at North Canaan Elementary School. The class hatched the little chickens as part of their science classes. Twelve of the students who have brooders at home took the chickens to raise, each student receiving seven or eight of the birds. The students injected vegetable dyes into the eggs before the chickens hatched so many of the birds emerged with brilliantly colored plumage.
Three years ago the formation of a Housing Authority to establish housing for the elderly in Canaan was a burning political issue. The politics have been removed from the situation, but the burning resumed this week. It was revealed Tuesday that while the town crew was busy clearing the site for the housing project, a small fire got started in the old banks of coal left over from the railroading days. The coal has impregnated the soil and the fire went underground. A trench has been dug around the smoldering area and the fire company has drenched the soil with water to extinguish the fire.
Andrea Gandolfo, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Gandolfo of East Canaan, took third place this week in the 15th annual statewide competition of accordion players. The competition is sponsored by the Accordion Teachers of Connecticut. Miss Gandolfo, a seven-year-old who has studied for only one year, is a student of Gary Ross at his Lakeville School of Music.
An unusual double ceremony on April 6 will mark a renewal of the wedding vows for two couples, Mr. and Mrs. William P. Starr of Kent and Mr. and Mrs. Stephen R. Squires of Goshen. The ceremony will take place at the First Church of Christ, Cornwall. Mr. Starr and Mrs. Squires, who are brother and sister, are great-grandchildren of a former minister of First Church.
A mailbag containing all copies of The Lakeville Journal for Norfolk mail delivery and newsstand sales went astray in the postal system last Thursday and was not located until Monday afternoon. Consequently Norfolk subscribers received their papers late and would-be newsstand purchasers were disappointed until Saturday morning when The Journal supplied extra copies.
25 years ago — March 1999
Ruth Epstein, editor of The Lakeville Journal, has been named to the board of directors of the New England Press Association. The vote was taken during a retreat held by the board this past weekend in Hanover, N.H.
These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.
Confessions of a Non-Adopter
Mar 27, 2024
It drives me crazy when people immediately embrace the shiny new object, the latest trend. Worse, I rejoice when it crashes and burns. The failure of something like Google Glass, a solution in search of a problem, makes my day. I thought I had a “winner” in Bitcoin but its recent comeback has put a damper on my victory celebration. Admittedly, schadenfreude is a character flaw. In my case, probably a defense mechanism to ward off those who insist that I’ll be left behind if I don’t get on board immediately. Still, nothing to be proud of.
My impulse to push back is not entirely irrational. Betamax, New Coke, MySpace, the Segway, Theranos, even the electric knife: did they ever have a chance? As a society, we are programmed to immediately accept the new and vastly underestimate how long it will take to become the norm.
The hoopla surrounding autonomous driving has vanished in a wave of bankruptcies amid the recognition that many issues must be resolved before driverless transportation is widely accepted. Recently, this rush to acceptance has resulted in a major pullback by the auto industry regarding their commitment to EVs. The New York Times reports that $3 billion in venture capital money has been lost in pursuit of a meatless food supply and proponents see no timeline when it could be feasible at any reasonable scale. CBD is mired in regulatory hell, misinformation and significant skepticism about why it needs to be added to foods, dietary supplements and other consumer products in the first place. Although most are loath to admit it, fear of missing out plays a role. Usually it is cloaked in a virtuous wrapper like climate change; as if we are going to drive or eat our way out of global disaster.
Lest you think that I just sit back and gloat “I told you so” (well, sometimes), being an analog person in a digital world has its challenges. Labeled a reactionary or other unprintable names is the price that must be paid by the non-adopter. Having a landline, reading a physical newspaper. Ridicule comes with the territory. Choking guffaws always follow when I admit that I pay my bills by check. And these are my friends!
But I take comfort in knowing that there is always something new that the masses are promoting as a panacea that I should non-adopt. Mold in HVAC mini splits is just starting to gain traction and I anticipate a rash of Ozempic lawsuits in the not too distant future.
Hope springs eternal.
M.A. Duca is a resident of Twin Lakes, narrowly focused on everyday life.
Hose company feeds Lakeville
Mar 27, 2024
Patrick L. Sullivan
LAKEVILLE — A couple hours before the 5 p.m. start of the Lakeville Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary St. Patrick’s Day dinner, Anna Pattison was on potato slicing duty.
Watching her manipulate tuber and slicer, it was apparent she had done it before.
Elsewhere a crew held a brief discussion on technique and proceeded to slice Irish soda bread. There was a lot of it.
Inside the dining area there were tables laden with 140-plus raffle items. A completely arbitrary sample: a wood bead bracelet from Dara Robinson; a lemon basket from the Buckley family; a gift certificate from On The Run; a gift certificate from Kristi Spear, hair stylist; and a flex pass from Sharon Playhouse.
Pattison said the team was preparing enough food for 250 people: “We usually come close to selling out.”
In Appreciation: Anne Kremer
Mar 27, 2024
Anne Kremer was a remarkable woman with many accomplishments. While living in Florida, she was a social worker who designed programs to help families at risk for child abuse. She owned an independent bookstore which hosted author talks and created a literary community. She was a leader in gun violence prevention. Locally, she became involved in affordable housing issues and led the Salisbury Housing Committee for 10 years. Anne was one of my best friends. I was deeply saddened when she recently passed away. Not surprisingly, she had many other friends who mourned her loss. When I spoke with many people, they always described her as “so nice.” I smile when I think about it because I say to myself, “Yes, Anne was really nice but that wouldn’t be the first adjective I’d use to describe her.” I remember Anne as courageous, loyal, undaunted, principled, loving, stubborn, and forgiving. But I think what I will remember – and miss – most is her humility. The world was a better place with her in it not because she told you all that she had done but because she – well – was so nice.
Sarah Zarbock
Lakeville
