Letters to the Editor 4/3/25

Protect the rule of law and law firms and lawyers

As Trump attacks lawyers and law firms, the news reports are numerous and confusing.

An Incomplete Chronology:

• March 6 — Trump issues an Executive Order “Addressing Risks from Perkins Coie LLP.”

• March 11 — Perkins Coie files a complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia seeking a declaration that the executive order is unconstitutional and an injunction against implementation of the order.

• March 12 — Twenty-one states file an amicus brief supporting Perkins Coie.

• March 12 — The District Court issues a temporary restraining order against implementation of the order.

• March 14 — Trump issues an Executive Order “Addressing Risks from Paul Weiss.”

• March 20 — Trump and Paul Weiss reach an agreement, and Trump rescinds the order against Paul Weiss. The agreement includes the provision by Paul Weiss of $40 million of free legal work for causes endorsed by Trump.

• March 21 — Rachel Cohen, an attorney at Skadden Arps, submits her resignation in protest against the failure of Skadden to condemn the threat of Trump against lawyers and law firms.

• March 21 — Stacy Zaretsky, editor at Above the Law, writes “Shout from the rooftops that what is happening will lead to the death of the rule of law in America. It is crucial that you make your voices heard. Speak publicly about the way that Trump is misusing the justice system in order to seek retribution against those he deems to be his enemies. Protect the profession, and rise up to protect the rule of law.”

• March 22 — Trump issues to the Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security a Memorandum titled “Preventing Abuses of the Legal System and the Federal Court.”

Trump’s weapons against lawyers and law firms include termination of security clearances, government contracts, and access to federal buildings — all powerful economic weapons.

Points from the amicus brief filed by 21 States

“... the principle that every person deserves competent legal representation is nonpartisan, longstanding and fundamental to the rule of law. And it applies just as strongly when the clients and interests represented are unpopular, controversial, or opposed to the government.”

“... the states, the courts, and the public all benefit when all sides to a dispute are effectively represented. We know from experience that when a government’s positions are challenged in court, the best response is a vigorous legal defense — not to attack or punish the law firms willing to mount the challenge.”

“... strong advocacy reinforces public trust in the legal system and helps prevent injustice by ensuring fair and informed legal decisions. Threats to lawyers, law firms, or the judiciary undermine these values and constitute assaults on the rule of law itself.”

“While government officials may dislike being the subject of criticism by lawyers in court, they may not use their power to punish or deter such speech. The right to verbally oppose government action without reprisal ‘is one important characteristic by which we distinguish ourselves from a police state.’”

We must protect the rule of law, law firms, and lawyers.

G. A. Mudge

Sharon

Thanks to sponsors of EMT training day

On March 15, the EMS Institute ran a symposium for Emergency Medical Services providers, the great majority of whom were volunteer EMTs from our region.

With the help of an excellent faculty and volunteers, we were able to provide a full day of over 25 course offerings to 114 attendees.

We wish to express thanks to our sponsors The Hotchkiss School and Emergency Resource Management, and supporters Sharon Hospital and Nuvance Health.

In addition to the critical service our first responders provide, continuing education is an additional behind the scene effort they make to provide excellent care to our communities.

Jared Zelman, MD, EMT, Board President EMS Institute

Lakeville





April 5 protest planned

If the massive power-grab by the President and his minions concerns you, join us for a Hands Off! protest in Cornwall Bridge on Saturday, April 5, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

This will be one of thousands of peaceful actions to protest the President’s threat to our healthcare, personal data, jobs, services, schools while abusing veterans, the poor, elderly, children and migrants.

Bring Hands Off signs to stage a peaceful witness at the Route 4 & 7 triangle in Cornwall Bridge.

Stand up to the bullies in Washington and say “Hands Off!”

Richard Sears and Brenda Singer

Cornwall Bridge