Letters to the Editor - 4-4-24

Editor’s Note: Last week we chronicled a day in the life of a newspaper truck driver delivering The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News, focused on Wednesdays. In this installment, we learn about the Thursday deliveries.
On Thursday morning, with much less preparatory work, Brian Murphy and I are quick out of the blocks. By 10 a.m. we are usually at the West Cornwall Post Office exchanging a few minutes of banter with Mariah and her colleague, nicknamed “the Swede” because of his Scandinavian roots. Mariah is the jokester, the Swede her foil. She’s always saying goofy things, making funny faces and tittering “tee hee hee”; he’s more restrained.
Driving south on Route 7 from West Cornwall to Cornwall Bridge along the winding Housatonic is always a scenic joy. But on a sunny day and after a heavy rainfall, when the river is swollen and moving swiftly and light dances exuberantly on its wavelets, it is almost heavenly. All it takes is the sighting of a fly fisherman casting his line to seal the deal.
From Cornwall Bridge we continue south to South Kent without stopping. There we deliver a small bundle of Lakeville Journals to the Bulls Bridge Country Store, a small family-run grocery that caters to hikers from the Appalachian Trail. Aku, the proprietor, originally from Gujarat, India, always greets us enthusiastically. When we first met her she was reserved and reticent, but now words pour forth from her to us in a torrent. I like to poke fun at her but she gives as good as she gets.
Ordinarily, we advance along our circuit path without backtracking. However, the stretch between Cornwall Bridge and South Kent is an exception to this rule. We drive it in both directions. So, after finishing with Bulls Bridge Market we do a U-turn and drive north to Kent.
In Kent our first stop is at Kent Convenience, a filling station/convenience store situated at the major intersection in the middle of town, across from the monument to the Civil War. Lately, I’ve been invited to a couple of free coffees by Romial, one of two Sri Lankans who work there, and this time is no different. It’s a nice gesture, of course, but I don’t want him to think it’s necessary. “I appreciate your generosity,” I say to him, “but please don’t let me become an imposition.”
“No worries,” he smiles. But as he does, Arvind, the other Sri Lankan and manager, sticks in his head and interjects in deadpan: “You became an imposition long ago!” I roll my eyes. Ever since I bet him one penny that Argentina would win the World Cup and won, he looks for every opportunity to get even with a good-natured dig.
North of Kent, in the small town of Cornwall, we stop at the post office staffed by a solitary postal worker. She and I have developed a greeting ritual. As I pass through the vestibule, I call out her name — Vic-to-ria-aaaa!!!! — and as I come into her area she calls out mine — Geo-ffreeey!!!! It’s silly but we both get a kick out of it. It started when we wanted to remember each other’s name. And then it took on a life of its own. The funny thing is, now that I know her better, I know that she’d rather be called Tory.
Names are interesting. You can’t say enough about the value of learning someone’s name. Arguably, learning a person’s name is the first step to building any kind of a relationship.
Speaking of names, I have to say a word about Kumal, one of the cashiers at the Shell station/convenience store in Winsted, Connecticut, where we stop much later in our Thursday run.
Hailing from Hyderabad in northwestern India, Kumal is a hulking and intimidating man the size of an NFL offensive lineman. I remember the first time I met him. I was counting newspaper returns and he calls to me from across the store in heavily accented English: “Business is good!?”
I didn’t know what he meant, as we’d only sold a few papers that week and he must have known that — but I dared not challenge him. As I walked to the counter to submit my invoice, he repeated himself, “Business is good!?” I smiled and shrugged my shoulders and gave him the invoice to sign and pay. Now that I know him a little better, I know that this is just one of his stock, tongue-in-cheek questions, designed to keep me on my toes and get a reaction.
Because we travel across such a broad expanse of rural geography, past farmland and woodland, there can be a long drive between stops.
On Wednesday the average distance between stops is 2.5 miles; on Thursday it is 6 miles. The three of us as drivers — Adam Williams, Brian and I — have become quite adept at filling in the time during those intervals, Usually with a podcast or a playlist and sometimes with a bite to eat. All of us try to bring if not a packed lunch then snacks that we can nibble on throughout the day.
In the two years that I’ve been driving there have been no major mishaps.
No accidents, no flat tires, no getting locked out of the van with the engine running, but there have been a few close calls. The greatest danger seems to be vehicles that pull out in front of you at the last moment, often without looking. This seems to happen with increasing frequency.
You’d think that spending 6 to 8 hours in a small van with a fellow driver week after week would be a challenging experience. And I’d be lying to say that we haven’t had our moments. But all in all, despite differences in age, background and personality, we enjoy each other’s company and end each workday tired but in good humor. What matters most, I think, is that we appreciate our job, relish the opportunity to drive across such lovely countryside, and look for ways to keep it interesting. And it doesn’t hurt that we are open, flexible and easy going. Or that each of us likes to share stories, learn about new things and try to solve the problems of the world.
On Thursday, the day ends — as does the week — with a stop at Farmer’s Wife, a cozy country restaurant and specialty deli with only a few tables, in Ancramdale. It’s always tricky getting there before the restaurant’s 3 p.m. closing. But even when we’re a little late, Lisa and her team are often still there, cleaning up or preparing food for a catered event. Lisa has a buoyant personality and, no matter how hard her day, always remains upbeat. I can expect a warm greeting from her when I arrive. I can also expect a little ribbing: “I hope you have change today!” she’ll joke, as she reaches into her cash register drawer to pay me, knowing that I hardly ever carry change. Truth is, apart from an instance or two, I never need it.
So, as you can see, the life of a driver, lived every Wednesday and Thursday, is richer than you probably imagined. Yes, our primary function, our reason for being, is to deliver each week’s newspapers to post offices and retail account locations quickly and efficiently. And yes, much of what we do is load and unload, stop and go, say hello and say goodbye. But would you have guessed how much fun we had in the process? How many interesting places and beautiful faces we came across? How we were able to make a potentially mindless job into an intellectually stimulating and socially rewarding one?
It’s another Wednesday morning. The truck from the printer pulls into the driveway at The Lakeville Journal and Millerton News offices in Falls Village, with Lenny at the wheel, and I rush to open the storage garage door for him.
When he’s backed up to within feet of it he stops and emerges from the cab. No matter what the temperature, hot or cold, Lenny is always dressed in shorts, sneakers and sunglasses, and today is no exception.
Lenny lowers the truck’s lift gate and unfolds its platform extension so that it almost touches the edge of the garage floor. “You sure that’s going to do it?” I ask, just to get a rise out of him. Lenny then presses a button that drops the platform flush to the floor, chuckling as he does. As I maneuver a skid jack into place to receive the first newspapers, I think to myself, I’ll miss that big hair and full-faced beard big time when he transfers to the night shift.
Turning Back the Pages
Apr 03, 2024
100 years ago — April 1924
Miss Helen Harding has gone to New York where she has a position in a library for three months.
SALISBURY – W.W. Hortie of Winsted spent Sunday with his daughters.
TACONIC – Samuel Collins has resigned his position at J.F. Fishers and will soon move to a farm near Hudson.
Myron Holley has sold the block for many years occupied by the M.E. Miller estate to R.W. Dufour, and Mr. Dufour has sold his building at present occupied by A.E. Bauman to Harry T. Miller. The parties concerned in these deals have not yet announced their future plans.
Nearly a foot of snow arriving on April 1st proved an April fool joke to those looking for spring. Some of the farmers brought their milk to town on runners. The snow fell very rapidly, but Dan Lorigan and his men operated the state snow plow during the night and as a result the state roads were cleared and ready for use early Wednesday morning, a fact that was much appreciated by auto drivers.
TACONIC – Arthur Tomlinson has completed his new house to the second story.
Last Thursday afternoon the brakes on the Conn. Power Co. truck which was parked in front of their office loosened up and the truck backed down the hill coming to a stop after smashing in the side of a Cadillac car belonging to Leslie Dufour.
The Senior Class of the Canaan High School arrived home from Washington on Thursday. Miss Margaret Jones of this place who is attending high school in Canaan made the trip with the rest of the class, and besides enjoying the other pleasures of the trip she shook hands with President Coolidge.
On Wednesday radio fans were glad to hear that coal had dropped $1.00 per ton in price.
50 years ago — April 1974
On a dirt road between the Kent School and the Schaghticoke Indian reservation a small stone building lies in ruins. Now a pile of crumbling masonry and rotted beams on a weed-choked lot, the structure is said to have housed a mission school for local Indians. According to Schaghticoke Chief Ernie Harris of Litchfield, the Moravian missionaries who brought Christianity to the Schaghticokes used the building as a school until its abandonment in the mid-nineteenth century. Chief Harris visited the site last week with a group interested in restoring the building as a monument.
Salisbury has been experiencing difficulty obtaining the proper materials from the state for completion of the bridge reconstruction on the Salisbury- Lime Rock Road, Salisbury First Selectman Charlotte Reid said Tuesday night. A report from Town Engineer Henry Rossire detailed the problems which arose when the state official in charge of materials was ill and the town crew was given 30 special sized nuts instead of the 113 requested, 9 post bolts instead of 28, and 4 end posts instead of 9. Mr. Rossire is trying to track the matter down, but Selectman George Kiefer said the problem had required “a phenomenal amount of correspondence.”
A contract has been let to build and install replicas of the decaying railings which were removed from the tower of the Sharon Congregational Church last summer. Replacement is to be completed for the 150th anniversary of the historic brick church in May. In addition, 62 shutters are being repainted by church members to complete the new look.
Over 100 boys registered for this year’s Little League program in Canaan, according to League president Doug Humes. There will be six teams and a farm team playing in the league this summer.
The soft glow of kerosene lamps has a special intrigue for Dr. Vincent Peppe of West Main Street. Dr. Peppe started collecting the lamps this winter in an effort to conserve energy and now declares that he likes them better than candlelight for soft lighting. Dr. Peppe has a number of interesting lamps in his collection and is seeking more information on how they were used most effectively in by-gone days. He talked briefly to the Exchange Club about his lamps Tuesday evening.
The Department of Environmental Protection has finally scheduled a public hearing April 26 in Hartford on Falls Village’s bid to open the new town landfill on Route 63. The town acquired the land for $125,000 last summer, but still hasn’t been able to put it in service. Delay of formal DEP approval has been the last big stumbling block.
25 years ago — April 1999
In a unique collaboration, local artists, entertainers, illustrators, sculptors, photographers, actors and others, along with skilled craftsmen, have combined their talents to create one-of-a-kind artwork to be sold for the benefit of the Northwest Connecticut and Litchfield Hills chapters of Habitat for Humanity. The artwork will be offered for sale at a festive party and silent auction April 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. (last bid at 6:30 p.m.) at the Paris- New York- Kent Gallery at Station Square. Everyone is welcome.
For her 23 years of service to the Kent Volunteer Ambulance, Leslie Connery was recently given the Distinguished Achievement Award. Mrs. Connery, 70, was given the award at the annual awards banquet of Connecticut’s Emergency Medical Services March 20 in Cromwell.
CANAAN – Theresa Freund recalls the time she mistakenly plowed the cornfield her husband had just planted. Matthew Freund was understandably upset. But that was nearly two decades ago and they are still happily married and she has learned a lot since then. Last month, the couple traveled to Mobile, Ala., where Mrs. Freund received a national “Outstanding Young Farmer” award. She was one of 39 farmers in the country and the only one in New England to receive the award, which was sponsored on the state level by the Hartford Jaycees and the Connecticut Agricultural Information Council.
Noted Norfolk journalist Seth Moseley celebrated his 90th birthday last week with a party given by many of his friends.
These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.
Reassessing howwe punish domestic violence
Michelle Horton told the story of her sister’s experience surviving domestic violence and subsequent incarceration during a book talk at Scoville Memorial Library on March 27.
SALISBURY — “Nikki’s lifelong belief that she had to hide is rooted in a cultural truth that, in fact, your truth is not always safe, and you’re not always going to be believed,” said author Michelle Horton of her sister, Nikki Addimando, a survivor of years of domestic violence who was ultimately incarcerated for killing her abuser.
Horton was presenting her new book, “Dear Sister: A Memoir of Secrets, Survival, and Unbreakable Bonds,” at an event at The Scoville Library on Wednesday, March 27.
It was put on in conjunction with Project SAGE, a community-focused organization dedicated to supporting and advocating for victims of relationship violence, and the Nicole Addimando Community Defense Committee, a collective of Addimando’s friends and advocates who built a national grassroots movement to repeal, repair and end the harms of criminalizing domestic abuse survivors.
Nicole Addimando is the central figure of Horton’s book, a breathtaking account of the high-profile case in which Addimando was sentenced to life for the killing of her long-time abuser.
Overnight, Horton became the caregiver for Addimando’s two small children, Ben and Faye, while also raising her own son, Noah, as she embarked on the battle of a lifetime against the criminal justice system.
In September 2017, Addimando shot and killed her domestic partner, Christopher Grover, in an act of self-defense. In April 2019, Addimando was convicted of second-degree murder and gun possession.
Despite an abundance of evidence to corroborate the years of abuse Addimando endured, the prosecution instead relied on harmful fallacies, domestic violence myths, character assassination, victim blaming and unsubstantiated claims to make their case.
But perhaps most disturbingly, prior to Addimando’s sentencing, New York passed the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act, which specifically authorized reductions in sentences for domestic-violence survivors when the abuse they suffered “was a significant contributing factor to the defendant’s criminal behavior.”
Judge Edward McLoughlin, an elected judge still serving on Dutchess County’s Supreme and County Courts, presided in Addimando’s case, and ruled instead that the case did not meet the requirements of a reduced sentence because she “could have left her abuser.”
On February 11, 2020, Judge McLoughlin sentenced Addimando to 19-years-to-life, plus 15 years, plus 5 years post supervision.
After a year of advocacy, in June 2021, an appeals court struck down the ruling, and Addimando’s sentence was reduced to 7.5 years. She was released from prison in January 2024 and is currently on parole and living with her sister in Poughkeepsie.
In the U.S., three women die every day at the hands of a current or former intimate partner, and the myth of “just leaving” is not possible. A commonly referenced statistic among domestic violence advocates is that victims make an average of seven attempts to leave an abusive relationship.
Leaving isn’t a single event. Rather, it’s a complex process that necessitates meticulous preparation and groundwork.
Decades of research, including a groundbreaking femicide study from 2003, by Jacquelyn Campbell, and a three-country study from 1993, by Margo Wilson and Martin Daly, show that the most dangerous time for a victim is when she is leaving the relationship.
After Horton’s reading of a moving passage from the book that underscored the trauma experienced by Addimando and her family, an audience member expressed shock that Addimando was “hiding in plain sight to most of her family and friends.”
The audience member then went on to ask what could be done to “encourage people to be more courageous in seeing and helping victims and what can be done to encourage victims to reach out to broader support?”
Virginia Gold, director of client services at Project Sage responded by noting that the current social environment emphasizes enabling the victim to make different choices.
She explained that this was a way of blaming or putting the onus on the victim of domestic violence, which “creates a context in which someone hears the unspoken messages that they are the one who has to fix this thing happening to them, as opposed to the idea that we are responsible for shifting our assumptions about how relationships should work.”
She said, “one of the reasons that we talk about social change [is that this] erases the responsibility that we need to hold for perpetrators and the conversation that we need to have that identifies the kinds of behaviors that are condoned, ignored, rationalized, or allowed to continue.”
The next question from the audience was an impassioned plea that received rousing applause: “How do we go about getting this judge off the bench?” referring to Judge McLoughlin.
Horton responded, “We need voters in Dutchess County to spread the word because he will be up for reelection in 2025.
“It’s an elected position so we can vote him out of power. It is possible.”
Judge McLoughlin is also a professor of criminal law at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, where some students are petitioning to terminate his role due to his handling of Addimando’s case.
Among the list of grievances against the judge is perpetuation of harmful myths about domestic violence. The petition asks: “How can the college claim to ‘foster a safe living and learning environment for all’ when someone with such a fundamental, well-documented lack of understanding about domestic violence is allowed to shape the minds of young people?” There are currently 812 signatures on the petition. Marist declined to comment.
A staff member of Judge McLoughlin’s chambers said that because the case is still considered pending, McLoughlin is not able to comment.