Letters to the Editor - 4-4-24



A total eclipse in Montana in 1979.Joe Rao

Tuning into the solar eclipse

By now everyone is tuning to the “Solar Eclipse Totality Pathway” places to be and view with special lenses where the moon blocks the view of the sun.

That is possible because the sun at 93 million miles away is 400 times farther away from the Earth than the moon is which is 238,900 miles away. The moon looks bigger because it is closer and can block the sun (partially or totally.)

Many people are tuning into the ‘energy and messages’ about what this means from a variety of sources. We could each dream up our own version or journal what feelings and healing we could be experience or hope to with online or other resources. Say to one another and oneself “all of you is welcome here (not to condone harm but to land the feelings and move toward peace.) Let’s live with hope and help for healing!

The thoughts, stories and actions of the past can inform everyone about choices for each moment and inner focus for healing, forgiveness of self and others and guidance to safety and respect.

The offerings such as BatteredMothersCustodyConference.org advocate for safety for victims (of any gender but generally Moms are More at Risk) and DomesticShelters.org has education for everyone to chart a course toward planning for safety over the lifespan.

Let’s look up and network in new ways, protecting rights and ways to plan for shared success. EdAdvance.org adult ed programs can be a helpful way to do that with Social Networking zoom and in person sessions for the MA/NY CT area and much more!

Catherine Palmer Paton

Falls Village


Appreciating ‘non-adopter’ viewpoint

As a check writer, land-line phone user, reader of a daily and weekly newspapers, I appreciated M.A Duca’s article “Confessions of a Non-Adopter” speaking for all my “faults.” Oh yes, eyebrows constantly being raised by my children and grandchildren, but c’est la vie, life is good.

Peter Smith

Taconic

Latest News

Reassessing howwe punish domestic violence

Michelle Horton told the story of her sister’s experience surviving domestic violence and subsequent incarceration during a book talk at Scoville Memorial Library on March 27.

Natalia Zukerman

SALISBURY — “Nikki’s lifelong belief that she had to hide is rooted in a cultural truth that, in fact, your truth is not always safe, and you’re not always going to be believed,” said author Michelle Horton of her sister, Nikki Addimando, a survivor of years of domestic violence who was ultimately incarcerated for killing her abuser.

Horton was presenting her new book, “Dear Sister: A Memoir of Secrets, Survival, and Unbreakable Bonds,” at an event at The Scoville Library on Wednesday, March 27.

guest commentary

Day two in the lifeof a newspaper truck driver

Editor’s Note: Last week we chronicled a day in the life of a newspaper truck driver delivering The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News, focused on Wednesdays. In this installment, we learn about the Thursday deliveries.

On Thursday morning, with much less preparatory work, Brian Murphy and I are quick out of the blocks. By 10 a.m. we are usually at the West Cornwall Post Office exchanging a few minutes of banter with Mariah and her colleague, nicknamed “the Swede” because of his Scandinavian roots. Mariah is the jokester, the Swede her foil. She’s always saying goofy things, making funny faces and tittering “tee hee hee”; he’s more restrained.

tales from the road

Shut up!

Turning Back the Pages

Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago — April 1924

Miss Helen Harding has gone to New York where she has a position in a library for three months.

