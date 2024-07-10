Letters to the Editor - 7-11-24

The Democrats’ richly deserved dilemma

The Democrats have quite a dilemma. If Biden stays in the race, they lose. If Harris takes over, they still lose. They really need a whole new ticket, but time is running out.

On top of that, the Biden administration’s partisan allies, including the mainstream press, are now deserting Joe like rats jumping ship. It couldn’t happen to a more deserving bunch of fanatics.

For years, Democrats and liberal media lied to the American people to cover up Biden’s physical and mental decline. Just weeks ago, they were still blaming it on “right-wing disinformation” and “cheap-fake videos.”

But now with the first presidential debate exposing just how frail and befuddled Biden really is, suddenly those same Dems and liberal journalists say they’ve known about Joe’s deterioration all along.

Talk about threats to democracy — the left tried to keep Joe’s condition under wraps because they didn’t want to hurt their hold on power. That’s quite a gamble to take with America’s security. The left was even trying to push that gamble for another four years until the debate exposed their con.

Biden’s turncoat allies really don’t care about protecting Joe or about lying to the American people. They don’t even care about supposedly “saving democracy from Trump” because that too is a lie: Trump couldn’t destroy democracy if he wanted to, and he doesn’t want to.

The Dems care only about holding onto power and advancing their extreme agenda.

And you know their agenda: pushing widespread gender transitions, even for children; insisting on biological males in women’s sports; demanding virtual loyalty oaths to their DEI strictures; open borders; claiming that the country is permeated with systemic racism and white supremacy which only they can fix. Yeah, right.

The real threats to democracy come not from Trump but from leftists who would keep Trump off state ballots without due process; from everyone who cheers trumped-up prosecutions of their political rival; from a mainstream press openly rooting for Trump convictions before Election Day; from 51 intel officials who lied about Hunter Biden’s laptop to sway the 2020 election; from Hillary Clinton’s Russia collusion scam to sway the 2016 election.

Trump is not the threat to democracy — he’s the victim.

Another leftist lie is that Trump is going to be “a dictator on day one.” He isn’t. He’s just going to sign a few executive orders on the first day of his new term — just like Biden did.

The only thing Trump threatens is the left’s socialist utopia dreams. So they brand him as another of their endless “existential threats.”

Will the panicking Democrats now implode into cannibalism and circular firing squads? Their August convention in Chicago could make their riotous 1968 convention there look like a girl scout jamboree. Get your popcorn ready.

To be sure, the GOP still has time to implode as well, but right now it looks like Trump could have a successful second term and save democracy from the Democrats.

Someone has to do it.

Mark Godburn

Norfolk





Grateful for July 4th success at the Grove

Thanks to everyone who attended the July 4th celebration at the Grove, sponsored by the Salisbury Association. The huge crowd enjoyed Heman Allen (a.k.a Lou Bucceri in costume) reading the Declaration of Independence, followed by the Salisbury Band’s delightful concert of patriotic and popular tunes. Lines formed at the EXTRAS tent to purchase hot dogs and refreshments. The Salisbury Association handed out bookmarks, brochures about Lakeville’s history, and maps of its local hiking trails. Historic photos and flags decorated the area.

Thanks to everyone who helped make the celebration so festive and memorable—the Salisbury Band, EXTRAS, Staff at Town Grove, and the Salisbury Association Community Events Committee. We are fortunate to be a part of this wonderful and supportive community.

Jeanette Weber

President, Salisbury Association





Praise for coverage of affordable housing

The Lakeville Journal’s lead story this week, its long length, and your editorial mark a real high point for reporting on affordable housing efforts in our region.

This June 27 issue is a keeper for me and provides a much needed base of understanding what our area towns are doing to meet this long-term need. Those volunteers working to expand affordable housing opportunities contributing their three and five and nine year efforts to go from dream to occupancy benefit from your coverage.

Thank you also to intern Sadie Leite and surely to Jocelyn Ayer for her knowledge and leadership in our area.

Bill Bachrach

Kent