Letters to the Editor - 8-1-24

Appreciating ‘Turning Back the Pages’

“Turning Back the Pages” is a favorite regular column. I love the tidbits that conjure up life as it has evolved over the life of The Lakeville Journal. As this paper has celebrated its 125th birthday, I wonder if there’s enough room to continue to reach back into the first 25 years of its publication. I really miss the notes about life just before and around the advent of the automobile—straying cattle, barn building, travel by horse cart or carriage. Can the Journal make room to showcase the full scope of its history in the area?

I do hope so!

Sincerely,

Estie Dallett

Thanking community for its support of NECC

On behalf of the whole North East Community Center, its staff, volunteers, and board of directors, I would like to personally thank our local community for the incredible support we have received over this past weekend. Our 2024 Chef and Farmer Brunch at Mountain View in Pine Plains was a huge success thanks to those who gathered to celebrate our work and the vital programming we provide.

NECC would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to those who attended this year’s event as well as those who chose to support us in other ways. We are humbled by our community’s generosity and by the difference this community’s sustaining support makes in the lives of our friends and neighbors. Though donations are still being counted, we are beyond gratified to report that thus far, our community has helped us raise over $500,000 for our essential programs and services! These contributions are a testament to the area’s resolve for community betterment and the trust our supporters have in NECC’s work.

We would especially like to thank the volunteers and local businesses who participated in this critical fundraiser. Without the support of individuals, vendors, sponsors, chefs, farmers, and artisans we would not have been able to celebrate in such style! We encourage our neighbors to remember the businesses that reinvest in their community whenever shopping locally. Visit our website to see a list of sponsors and photos of this incredible event: neccmillerton.org/chef-farmer-brunch.

Thank you all for helping us celebrate the work of our vital programs! As always, we are moved by your generosity and dedication to making our community a better place for all to live.

Christine Sergent,

Executive Director of North East Community Center

Jane Lloyd Fund benefit success

'A sunny, high-spirited day was had by all at the 17th annual Jane Lloyd Fund Clambake sponsored by NBT Bank.

We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who gathered at last weekend’s 17th annual clambake benefiting the Jane Lloyd Fund! The day was sunny and the hearts and stomachs were full!! It was a wonderful day of good comradery, friendship, family and caring for the Jane Lloyd Fund mission!

The hundreds of people who gathered for this event come together knowing that their time, energy, spirit, and donations are united in the mission of the Jane Lloyd Fund: to ease the financial burden cancer can cause. We are especially grateful for the generosity of the local businesses and their sponsorship, which allows us to give 100% of the clambake proceeds to our community in need. (Please see the ad and patronize these businesses.)

For 17 years, SWSA has graciously turned their winter wonderland of ski jumping into a summer community gathering place to benefit others. We are grateful for all their hard work and many years of dedication to help the Jane Lloyd Fund.

We are also indebted to our many volunteers who, each and every year, bring their energy, passion, and commitment to making this clambake such a success! Their dedication and support is unwavering. We all work hard, we all laugh hard, for one common cause: to help those in need!

And to the hundreds of people who attended this event, we are grateful to you for helping bring hope, help, and comfort to those needing financial assistance. The Jane Lloyd Fund was founded on compassion and caring, and all this support continues the “circle of generosity and goodwill,” which helps the Jane Lloyd Fund’s mission of “helping cancer patients day-to-day.”

Once again, thank you to all the clambake volunteers, donors, sponsors, and guests for bringing hope and help to those in our community!

With Gratitude,

Tanya Tedder, Donna Lloyd Stoetzner and Scott Davis

The Jane Lloyd Fund

Inflation hits seniors; Democrats to blame

Inflation is hitting seniors incredibly hard. As if struggling through Covid was not enough. Now we have to struggle more than other generations with regards to inflation.

Inflation is squeezing seniors and we have no one to blame other than Democrats whose policies helped create and exacerbate the mess in the wake of Covid.

I will never forgive Demorcrats like Jahana Hayes for voting to expand government spending under the guise of “inflation reduction,” which led to the increased cost of goods and living that I am experiencing first-hand right now.

I cannot afford basic necessities without feeling the pain. Our last Social Security increase of 3.2% doesn’t begin to keep up with inflation. I feel blessed to be born in the Unites States, however right now I feel like the unluckiest generation.

We can’t catch a break anywhere and it’s really hurting seniors’ everyday way of life.

Janet Lynn

