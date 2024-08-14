Letters to the Editor - 8-15-24

Taking heed of two examples of self sacrifice

On July 13, bullets flew at former President Trump, now a candidate to be our next president. One bullet grazed his ear — drawing blood. It was just one of a number of bullets that flew at the political rally. Some of the bullets hit others in the crowd. One man was hit — and was killed. Two more people were hit — and were critically wounded.

To date, from the evidence available to the public, it seems clear that former president Trump was the intended target of the assassin. The more specific motives remain unclear. With the attempted assassination of former president Trump and the resulting terrible violence inflicted on innocent bystanders, we have collectively experienced a sharp jagged tear in the socio-political fabric of trust we rely on to help guide our lives.

In those moments when this single person caused such horror for those attendees that were directly injured or killed, as well as their loved ones and friends (also causing shock, anger, sadness and bewilderment for the rest of the country) — did anyone, in those moments, care whether any of the the people victimized were white or of color, straight or LGBTQ, pro-life or pro-choice, religiously affiliated or not - and the list goes on? I think not. We are an immensely diverse people with widely diverse political opinions. Yet, in times of need — we care for each other.

The secret service heroically made themselves into a pile of bodies around the ex-president — to protect his life. The man who was murdered by the shooter was heroically trying to use his body as a pile - to protect his family. The intent behind both actions — succeeded. Neither the ex-president or the murdered man’s family were physically badly hurt.

We now have, before our eyes, two vastly different yet equal examples of total self-sacrifice. One came from a small number of people showing profound commitments to their professional duty to their country. The other came from one person showing profound love of his family. These superlatively selfless human actions live on in our individual and collective memories and imaginations. They can, if embraced and cherished as actions that solemnly speak of the best of human nature, be profoundly uplifting counters to the piles of poisonous hatred continuing to grow, fester and blight the politics in our vast diverse landscape. One can hope that all responsible politicians and voters take heed. For those that sacrificed themselves were the best of us. Two little piles of hope.

Michael Moschen

Cornwall Bridge





Corner Food Pantry’s heartfelt thank you

The Corner Food Pantry wishes to give a heartfelt thank you to the Salisbury Association for honoring the work that we do in the Northwest Corner. Not only has the Salisbury Association sponsored an exceptional exhibit at the Academy Building focused on the work of the food pantry, but they presented us with the prestigious 1741 Award. Special thanks to Jeannette Weber and Mary Taylor for their guidance and to James Clark for his expert graphic design skills. And finally, thank you to our loyal friends and neighbors in the NW corner who, without their support over the past 30 years, we would not be able to provide our services. We are indeed fortunate.

Amanda Halle and Holly Kempner

Co-Presidents,

The Corner Food Pantry Board





Food pantry thankful

Our heartfelt thanks to all the people who supported The Food of Life/Comida de Vida Food Pantry through their bake sale purchases at the Aug. 3 Sharon on the Green Crafts Fair! With your help, we earned more than double last year’s totals — and those dollars are hugely welcome this year when higher food prices are challenging both the pantry and the people who continue to need help.

The sale was organized and run by both St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Amenia Union, where the pantry is located, and by Congregation Beth David of Amenia.

It has been a busy year at the pantry, which provides nine meals’ worth of groceries every Friday afternoon to anyone who comes to its doors. In the first half of the year, that totaled 90,549 meals, including 1,200 pounds of produce from the on-site garden. Such results are possible only with the help and collaboration of many individuals, churches, foundations and local organizations. We thank all who help us in such a variety of ways – and look forward to seeing those with a sweet tooth at the bake sale next year!

Anne M-S Vance

Bake Sale Coordinator

Sharon