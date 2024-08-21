Letters to the Editor - 8-22-24

Thankful for care at Noble

My heartfelt thanks to all of the wonderful people at Noble Horizons who took such good care of Olivier Benjamin throughout his illness. To Julie, Serena, Korrine, Jamie, Ruthie, Carrie, Turquoise, Shelley, Jeanette and to all the team on the second floor in Wagner Terrace, your kindness, compassion and professionalism was shown each and every day. Thank you to Front Desk Reception Kelly and Marge and to the Rehabilitation Therapy, Social Services, Dietary, and Housekeeping Departments for helping Olivier and I guide through his transition from home, to hospital to nursing care.

Many thanks to Marsha, Joyce and Lisa of the Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Litchfield County and to the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Association. We are so fortunate to live in a community that provides all of these invaluable services.

I would also like to extend a huge thank you to Dr. David Kurish for always being there for Olivier, no matter the day or time.

Patricia Walsh

Lakeville


Justin Potter has earned our support for office

Along with our unmatched physical environment, it is nonprofits that make the Northwest Corner the special place it is. In my town, the library, the land trust and affordable housing shine because of the engaged, smart volunteers who donate hundreds of hours to their respective boards.

Justin Potter has been leading the nonprofit Kent Affordable Housing and is now running to become our State Senator. I have been a witness to his productivity and energy — earning him our support for office.

Justin is engaged for the long haul because adding affordable housing is a multi-year event. Bipartisan and forging consensus, Justin gained a town vote of approval for the transfer of town land that will accommodate 10-12 new rental units. He understands the role of private developers as well as nonprofits to meet our need for housing. He proposes that the state offer grants to homeowners who choose to convert extra space into an apartment to rent.

Justin serves on environmental nonprofit boards and passes his love of nature to his children while having grown up as a responsible gun owner. A big picture and no nonsense guy, he will be an informed and vocal Senator on behalf of the people of our region.

Bill Bachrach

Kent

Stephen C. Rogers

CORNWALL­ — Stephen C. Rogers (Steve), of Cornwall, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, after a prolonged illness.

Steve was born on Oct. 10, 1946, to Thomas and Matilda (Kocsis) Rogers. He grew up in Litchfield, and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1964. He attended the University of Connecticut but gave up his education to marry his beloved wife, Janet Gardner, and raise his family. Steve and Janet settled in Washington, Connecticut and Steve began his career with Prudential, where he would work until retirement.

Children gather to learn about wildlife

Colleen Harrak from the White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield introduced a group of youngsters to Opal, a hognose snake, at the Scoville Memorial Library Saturday, Aug. 17.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — Collen Harrak of the White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield introduced a group of young readers to Tippy the Toad to start a program about wildlife in Northwest Connecticut Saturday afternoon, Aug. 17 at the Scoville Memorial Library.

“Tippy does have warts,” Harrak said. “But she can’t give them to you.”

Norris Harkness Haupt, Jr.

SALISBURY — Norris Harkness “Mike” Haupt Jr., of Nokomis, Florida, died peacefully on Aug. 7, 2024, at his favorite place on Twin Lakes in Salisbury at the age of 91 years. Mike was the son of Norris Harkness Haupt and Elizabeth “Sis” Haupt and older brother of Richard G. Haupt (wife Beatrice Haupt).

Mike was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, on Dec. 18, 1932. Mike completed high school at Summit High in Summit, New Jersey, and later had an honorable discharge (3 years of service) from the Army at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, in 1951.

Kent cornhole tourney
Lans Christensen

A cornhole tournament was added to Friday’s popular Kent Farmers Market on Aug. 16. Everyone was welcome, and singles, doubles, and three age groups were all playing for prizes.


