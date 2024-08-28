Letters to the Editor - 8-29-24

Honoring our son and thanking our community for support in our loss

As most of you know, our son Owen passed away late in the night on June 17th. While it seemed as though time would stand still from that very moment, it didn’t, and our new reality would be completely unbearable.

June the 18th began with a blue sky and birds singing. To us it proved to be our darkest day, as we began our first day without Owen in our life. What we would soon learn is that we were not alone in this journey. Within hours of daybreak countless people from our community came to our home. Bringing food, drinks, paper goods, utensils, tissues, flowers, hugs, shared tears and words of love, sympathy and support. This immediate and genuine support was shown in messages both on our cell phones and social media, along with countless cards the arrived in the mail in the weeks that followed that fateful night. We quickly learned that the entire community, even people we do not know all that well, were here for us, making this journey and reality a little more bearable to handle.

People often say that small towns can be tricky. Well, we say with certainty, that our small-town community is what is helping us get through this most difficult time. The love and support that has been shown by everyone has not just felt by Mike, Levi and I, but by our entire family. There are simply not enough words to say how thankful we truly are. While we have countless individuals that we still need to thank, we wanted to be sure to thank our community as a whole. We would not be doing as well as we are without all of you.

This heartfelt ‘Thank You’ comes from all of us with genuine sincerity,

From Mike, Kristine, Levi, Jeannette, Phil, Craig, Alicia, Eric, Kathy, Tucker & Ryan

On a side note, I would like to remind everyone that kindness is everything. We don’t all have to see eye to eye, or agree on everything, but the way we treat each other should never be anything shy of kind and respectful. We as adults all need to set a better example for our children. My son Owen was the kindest of kind and this was a saying of his, “A little spark of kindness can make a sun shine in someone’s heart.”

Lets all remember this in honor of Owen’s bright, beautiful and full-of-life personality.

Thank you.

Kristine Simmons

North Canaan





Thank you Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance

On July 28, I was having a wonderful day on the Twin Lakes with friends. After dinner I felt some discomfort and told my wife and guests that I think I am having a heart attack. They were surprised but called 911 anyway. Fortunately that phone call saved my life and possibly gave me a new one. My wife and I were taken by ambulance to Sharon Hospital and on the way there I died, and was revived by the incredible SVA staff. I was subsequently stabilized and transferred to Vassar Hospital where I had a 10 hour operation and am now on the mend, and will be celebrating my 83rd birthday on August 28. Thank you SVA.

Steve Klein

Taconic





Justin Potter for senate

Anytime I’m traveling, I try to get the local publications in my hands as soon as possible. I recently visited Litchfield County for the first time and picked up The Lakeville Journal. I was struck by Bill Bachrach’s letter supporting Justin Potter for the state senate and was especially encouraged to hear about Mr. Potter‘s work in supporting and building affordable housing.

As a leader of Brooklyn Community Board 6, we’ve supported the City of Yes, the Gowanus Rezoning and other rezonings to build and increase the supply of both market and affordable housing. I mention this because I know it’s not easy (to say the least) to get local support for affordable housing and because it’s incredibly encouraging to see support for housing expanding from Kent to President Obama.

I’ve not met Justin Potter but I hope he’s victorious in his election. Litchfield County is clearly a great place and more people should be able to call it home.

Michael Racioppo,

District Manager, Brooklyn Community Board 6

Brooklyn, N.Y.





Support Barbara Breor for 64th District

Hello neighbors. For the past couple of years, I have been listening to, reading information about, and corresponding with our current Connecticut Congresswoman to the 64th District. Now I want to introduce you to a better choice, Barbara Breor who is running to represent you for the 64th District. For 28 years, she has served as the Goshen Town Clerk. In this capacity, she has been introduced to not only local town issues, but her district issues as well as Hartford politics and their impact on our communities.

Hartford advocates for electric vehicle mandates when our electric grid does not support everyday usage right now. She is for freedom of choice to buy gas, electric or hybrid. Hartford advocates for a statewide property tax which means all cities/towns would have the same mill rate. Barbara opposes this as it would result in a substantial property tax increase for those of us in the 64th District.

Hartford is working hard to mandate school regulations as well as zoning regulations across the state. Barbara is for local control. Further, she supports the protection of our lakes, rivers and open spaces. People have moved into the 64th District for its low mill rates, expanse of natural accessible areas of recreation, a local governing board that governs and not Hartford governing us as to what we drive, how far we can drive, what we tax, how much we tax and what we should and where we should build affordable housing. The latter is a local issue which Connecticut towns are fervently addressing.

Her career in community service ranges from service on Goshen Land Trust, Goshen Fire and EMT, Goshen Agricultural Society, Goshen Historical Society, Litchfield County Fair Assoc., to the CT Assoc. of Agricultural Fairs.

Barbara Breor sees the major issues we face are control of electric rates; having our law enforcement respected; the time and money spent on early voting be revisited by legislatures as to number of early voting days as well as fiscal responsibility that supports small businesses. This November vote Barbara Breor to represent you for the 64th District Congresswoman in Hartford.

Marie Barnum

Salisbury





Potter: Keep families in the 30th District

I met a tall, young man with glasses at the craft fair on the Sharon Green. He turned out to be Justin Potter, the idealistic and enthusiastic candidate who is running for the State Senate in the 30th District. He is keen to make our district more friendly to young families so they would choose to live here and start small businesses, as he has done. Justin realizes that more affordable housing is the key to attracting and keeping younger families. If the state would lower utility rates and reduce the tax on gasoline, that also would be a strong incentive for young people to stay and work in Connecticut.

The legislature in Hartford passed a Childcare Trust Fund, but Justin, who has two young children, feels it needs to be fully funded to help young working families. Even with both parents working, childcare for young children is prohibitively expensive.

Justin attended Washington Primary, and his son is a student at public school in Kent. Justin feels the teachers at Kent Center School gave his son the special attention he needed to succeed. Justin would support giving more state money to education to attract young families and give equal opportunity for all of our public-school students.

Fourteen states offer free Community College, and Justin feels if we had it in Connecticut, that would join with the wonderful vocational schools we have, to prepare students for a strong start in their careers.

Justin feels if more young families want to stay and work here, their innovation and energy creating new businesses, would stimulate the state economy and offer an exciting future for the 30th District and our state.

Lizbeth Piel

Sharon