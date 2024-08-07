Letters to the Editor - 8-8-24

‘Let’s Dance for Housing’ fundraiser a smashing success at White Hart

More than 150 neighbors and friends danced the night away at the Salisbury Housing Trust’s first-ever Let’s Dance for Housing on Thursday, Aug. 1. It was so much fun that many guests left asking when we would do it again. Stay tuned!

We would like to offer a special thanks to the White Hart Inn for their hospitality in hosting the event, especially for their grace in handling a larger-than-expected crowd.

Another special thanks to DJ Dave Leonard for playing everyone’s favorite tunes and keeping the crowd on the dance floor.

We would also like to thank all the local businesses and artists who provided items for the night’s silent auction. Not only did everyone have fun bidding, but we raised more than $5,000!

Last but certainly not least, we’d like to thank our sponsors: John B. Hull, Inc.; William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty; Associated Lightning Rod Company, Inc.; Beet TV; Carlson Propane; Herrington’s; Kindred Landscape Group; Lindell Fuels; National Iron Bank; NBT Bank; Richard E. McCue, Inc.; Whitetail Landscaping and Excavation; EJ Home; Elyse Harney Real Estate; Harney & Sons Fine Teas; and William Perotti & Sons Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning.

We look forward to seeing you at our next event!

Judy Gafney

Fundraising Chair

Salisbury Housing Trust

Salisbury





Treasure Hunter’s Sale thanks

The Womens Club of Immaculate Conception Church, Norfolk, wish to thank the volunteer workers, those who donated items, and the patrons who attended our first Treasure Hunters’ Sale on Aug. 3 and 4 and made it such a success.

Erzsebet Black

Norfolk





For voter information

In respect for your affiliation, and in understanding your desire to do your own research in choosing a candidate for our 5th Congressional District, I urge you to compare issues and achievements at the websites of our current 3rd term Congresswoman, Democrat Jahana Hayes and her opponent Republican “Young Gun” George Logan, so named by the NRCC (National Republican Congressional Committee). Website for Hayes: jahanahayes.com. Website for George Logan: georgeloganforcongress.com.

Joanne Hayhurst

Lakeville





Hayes fights for healthy school meals

Every day, public schools serve breakfast and lunch to almost 30 million children nationwide. Jahana Hayes, our Congresswoman, is Chair of the Nutrition Oversight Committee and an active member of the Department of Agriculture, where she is addressing dangerous childhood diseases such as diabetes and obesity. The new rules would reduce sugar and salt in school meals.

Jahana has worked hard to bring healthy food to our children in school, she pushed for more fruits and vegetables to be included in school meals. Schools are encouraged to buy locally raised food to support local farmers and not imported foods. Federally subsidized meals pay $4.30 per student. In the northwest corner, over half the students in many towns are getting subsidized meals. Cafeterias will now need to cut sodium levels 15% by 2027-28 school year and limit added sugars in cereals and yogurts by 2025-26.] Nutritionists back the new federal rules. The Center for Science in the Public Interest applauded the move to decrease the amount of sugar and salt in school meals, to improve the health of our nation’s children. Reducing obesity and diabetes could mean a lifetime of good health for so many children.

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes’ bill, Keep Kids Fed Act, provides federal aid for schools to provide meals for students over the summer. Jahana Hayes works hard for us, many of her ideas have become law, and she will continue to fight for healthy school meals for our children.

Lizbeth Piel

Sharon





Hotchkiss Library book signing success

Friday: 4:00 PM: Book Signing setup under the tent is completed. Stacks of books by the 26 authors are placed at their tables. Bars are provisioned. Check in/check out computers are poised. 4:30 PM: Guests start to arrive, but lightning threatens, so books, bars and computers are hastily moved indoors where the event proceeds. 5:25 PM: All clear, so books, bars, computers and computers and the growing number of guests go back out under the tent.

The back and forth was a bit of a hiccup, but thanks to the help of volunteers, staff and no small number of guests, moving the whole operation into and then out of the Library was done smoothly. The event itself was a tremendous success, for which we have so many people to thank: the participating authors, the author dinner hosts, the volunteers (a record number of them), Board members and staff who pitched in, the Center School eighth graders who passed hor d’oeuvres, underwriters and all the guests who came and supported this important fundraiser. We’re grateful to all of you.

For the past two Book Signings, while the construction project was underway, we availed ourselves of the hospitality of the Sharon Historical Society. With that project completed we were able this year to hold the event at the Library and it was great to be back.

While I have you, if anyone reading this hasn’t yet been in our gloriously restored and expanded building, do yourself a favor. Come visit. You, I’m sure, will be more than pleased with what you find.

Tom Trowbridge

Board President

The Hotchkiss Library

of Sharon





Kudos for ‘What to Do’

I am a supporter of your wonderful newspaper. I want you to know how fantastic the emails are from Natalia Zuckerman. Concise and informative they are the perfect guide to what is happening in our area. She is a gem and a welcome and needed fixture to the Lakeville Journal!

Joan Osofsky

Lakeville