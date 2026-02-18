Letters to the Editor - February 19, 2026

East Mountain House appreciation

Many people may not yet know of a wonderful resource in Lakeville that made my husband’s recent death so much easier to bear, both for him and our family.East Mountain House on Bostwick Street is dedicated to caring for people in the end stage of life who can not be kept comfortable at home.

Their mission statement mirrors our experience:

“East Mountain House is an End-of-Life Care Home guided by intrinsic goodness. We are an inclusive, community-centered haven where guests and their loved ones find compassionate, personalized, end-of-life care and support.We restore dignity to the dying process, ensuring that every person is surrounded by kindness and respect, regardless of financial means.”

The house is home-like and cheerful, with sun streaming in and none of the cold clinical aspect of a hospital. The two bedrooms for ‘guests” are cozy and comfortable with ample chairs and sofas for family and friends to visit…even dog visits are allowed!Family can spend the night in this room, or in one of the rooms set aside for them upstairs.

The most important thing, however, is the hands-on care provided by the caregivers who are there day and night: warm, skilled, reassuring, deeply comforting.They made all the difference to my husband and my family.

We are so grateful to Keavy Bedell and Craig Davis for founding and continuing to care for this wonderful resource, to Cristin Rich, the Executive Director and to every member of the care-giving team.

Page Dickey

Falls Village


Postal workers thankful for clean pathways

The Postal Service would like to thank customers who cleared pathways to their mailboxes following the recent snowstorm that brought bitter cold temperatures and snow to Norfolk and surrounding areas.

I am incredibly proud of our hard-working employees who are dedicated to keeping the mail moving in inclement weather and are extremely grateful to our customers who put on some warm clothes, grabbed a shovel and a bag of salt to keep our carriers safe while delivering mail.

Our team is proud to serve Norfolk. With your continued shared effort during winter weather, we can keep service moving while looking out for one another.

I would like to personally thank our customers for their patience during the recent repairs to Norfolk Post Office. Your support meant the world to us.

Lastly, we would like to publicly thank Antonio Alcalá, art director for the USPS, and everyone who visited the Norfolk Library on Feb. 7 and 8 to hear about history of stamp making and to all the kids who participated in making their own stamps.

Community involvement is what makes this job so special.

Michelle Veronesi

Postmaster

Norfolk

The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal

Latest News

Kathleen Rosier

CANAAN — Kathleen Rosier, 92, of Ashley Falls Massachusetts, passed away peacefully with her children at her bedside on Feb. 5, at Fairview Commons Nursing Home in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Kathleen was born on Oct. 31,1933, in East Canaan to Carlton and Carrie Nott.

Carolyn G. McCarthy

LAKEVILLE — Carolyn G. McCarthy, 88, a long time resident of Indian Mountain Road, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 7, 2026.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1937, in Hollis, New York. She was the youngest daughter of the late William James and Ruth Anderson Gedge of Indian Mountain Road.

Ronald Ray Dirck

SHARON — Ronald Ray Dirck, affectionately known as Ron, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Jan. 17, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 85. Born on Jan. 31, 1940, in Sedalia, Missouri, Ron lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep devotion to his family.

Ron shared an extraordinary 62-year marriage with his high school sweetheart and beloved wife, Jackie. Their enduring partnership was a shining example of living life to the fullest.

Linda Lyles Goodyear

CANAAN — Linda Lyles Goodyear was born in Bronxville, New York, on June 17, 1936, to Molly Gayer Lyles and James Adam Lyles. She died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 4, 2026, of complications from dementia. As a child she spent her summers with her parents and sister, Sally, in Canaan at the family’s home along the Blackberry River that was built in 1751 by her relative, Isaac Lawrence. Linda met the love of her life, Charles (Charlie) W. Goodyear, during her Bennett College years, and after graduating they married on Aug. 4, 1956.

The two lived a busy life, raising three children and moving to 10 different states over the course of Charlie’s 43 year career with Exxon Mobil. Every two years Linda was setting up a new home, navigating new school systems with her kids and getting involved in volunteer activities.

‘A beautiful soul’: Kent mourns Robbie Kennedy

KENT — A sense of sadness pervaded the town this week as news of the death of Robert (Robbie) Kennedy spread. Kennedy died Monday, Feb. 9, at the age of 71.

Kennedy was a beacon of light, known by legions of citizens, if not personally, but as the guy who could be seen riding his bicycle in all kinds of weather, determined to get to his destination; yet always taking the time for a wave. Kennedy faced challenges, but there were no barriers when it came to making an impact on all who knew him.

Roberta Katherine Stevens

CANAAN — Roberta Katherine (Briggs) Stevens, 86, of 99 South Canaan Rd. died Feb. 11, 2026, at Sharon Hospital. Roberta was born on March 7, 1939, in Sharon, daughter of the late Frederick and Catherine (Penny) Briggs.

Roberta has been a life-long area resident. She studied pediatric nursing at St. Margaret’s in Albany, New York and worked as a pediatric nurse. After leaving nursing Roberta was a cook at the Maplebrook School in Amenia. Her love for children extended to Roberta establishing a daycare out of her own home for many years. She loved collecting and displaying her dolls for the community. She would take her dog on walks to listen to the church bell ringing. Roberta’s greatest joy came as she helped take care of her grandchildren. That opportunity provided Roberta with some of her fondest and most precious memories. Roberta is remembered as a person who always had a story to tell...and a helping hand to lend. Always one to stay active, Roberta became the President of the Resident’s Council of The Geer Health and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan.

