Letters to the Editor - October 1, 2026

Kindness of our community is overwhelming

When our dog, Wally, ran away recently, we were overwhelmed by the kindness of this community.

Falls Village Animal Control put us in touch with the volunteers at CT Dog Gone Recovery who put us in touch with a local man who volunteered hours over several days to search for our dog with a thermal drone. Various neighbors called to check in or report hearing barking in the woods behind their homes. Several generously allowed us to search their properties. A local school bus driver called in a sighting. When, after six days, Wally emerged from the woods, smelly and hungry, other neighbors recognized him, called his name, and kept him safe in their kitchen until we could arrive.

We were deeply touched by everyone’s care and generosity. Thank you.

Peter and Alice Alderman

Falls Village





Thanks for supporting Summer Mountaineers

On behalf of the Summer Mountaineer Experience staff, our campers, and their families, we would like to publicly express our sincere gratitude to the organizations whose generous support helped make this summer’s program possible: Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, 21st Century Fund, Region 1 Athletic Fund, Sharon Community Foundation, and the Canaan Foundation.

This summer, 77 students from across Region 1 participated in the Summer Mountaineer Experience. Thanks to the support of these organizations, students were able to participate in meaningful experiences, such as rock climbing, canoeing, stream walking and making bagels, at no cost to their families.

One of the most rewarding parts of the Summer Mountaineer Experience is watching students encourage one another, try something new, discover something they enjoy, and form friendships with students they may not otherwise have had the opportunity to meet.

Programs like this are possible because of organizations and community partners that believe in investing in our young people. We are incredibly grateful to Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, 21st Century Fund, Region 1 Athletic Fund, Sharon Community Foundation, and the Canaan Foundation for recognizing the value of giving our students the opportunity to build connection, confidence, curiosity, and self-awareness.

Thank you for your generosity, your commitment to our Region 1 students, and for helping make the Summer Mountaineer Experience another memorable summer for our Region One students.

Barbara Hockstader

Anne MacNeil

Jill Pace

Program Coordinators





Cardona neglected public school alternatives

Last Friday the Salisbury Forum sponsored a program given by the controversial former U.S. Education Secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona. Yes, the same Secretary who championed the Biden administration’s gender ideology in classrooms and sports, as well as the unconstitutional forgiving of student loan debt. No mention of these banished concepts was mentioned.

Controversy still seems to cling to Dr. Cardona. Governor Lamont had made his company’s selection to head up an advisory panel for education planning. No competitive bids. No public comment. What an irony to choose someone this way. Especially someone chosen who is one of the biggest supporters of teacher’s unions.

The speaker’s perspective was strictly partisan. Whenever schools were said it was always with the qualifier “public school.” Neglected was no mention of other schools or home schools that parents may choose for their children.

If there was any sense of bipartisanship to this talk Dr. Cardona would have mentioned present U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon’s efforts. Her mission is to provide a choice for parent’s for their children’s education. Legislation passed in 2026- the Big Beautiful Bill- will allow taxpayers a credit of up to $1700 by contributing to state registered nonprofits that will award scholarships. The Education Freedom tax credit will be launched in January 2027.

It will allow donors to contribute to organizations that will fund scholarships for students. These scholarships can be used for private school tuition, tutoring, or home school costs. The scholarships would be given out by local nonprofits given the name, scholarship granting organizations or SGO’s in partnership with school districts. Connecticut is presently a non-school choice state however the administration has allowed the governors of each state to opt-in for this program.

The U.S. Treasury has said more information is to be released by the end of September. The scholarships can also aid public school districts via arts and music and after school programs. The argument that the Education Freedom tax credit would take away from public schools is misleading. This administration has it’s focus on a state level rather than the top heavy federal bureaucracy.

Joe Agli

Kent





A vote for Matt Corey for Lieutenant Governor

Matt Corey’s name probably sounds familiar when you think about Connecticut’s recent political landscape.He ran in the general election against Democratic representative, Chris Murphy, in 2018 and again in 2024. Still energetic and passionate about representing the citizen of our state, Matt has thrown his hat into the ring again.This time, as the Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor alongside Ryan Fazio for Governor.

As a Navy veteran, small business owner, and longtime Connecticut resident, Matt brings a perspective that I respect. His campaign has focused on addressing several of these issues:

• Lowering business taxes and reducing red tape for small businesses, expanding manufacturing, and encouraging skilled trades and apprenticeships.

• Reducing electricity rates, taxes, and regulatory costs. Matt believes Connecticut’s high price tag for power hurts both families and businesses in our state.

• Moving Connecticut in the direction of a smaller, more efficient government that in turn will make our state a more desirable place for businesses to operate.

Connecticut needs leaders who are willing to listen to residents, stand up for common sense, and work to make our state a better place to live, work, and raise a family. Matt Cory brings that commitment, along with the energy, integrity, and determination needed to serve effectively.

As a member of my town’s Republican Town Committee, I am proud to support Matt Corey on Election Day – November 3, 2026.

Harriet Weiss

Salisbury





We need Harding for 30th

I am writing this letter to give my strong support to Stephen Harding as he runs for reelection to his position as State Senator of Connecticut in the 30th district.

Senator Harding is widely respected on both sides of the isle, because of his efforts to get the serious financial problems with the State budget under control and eventually eliminated. He has also been outspoken about protecting local government’s role in determining planning and zoning policies for their towns and municipalities. Both of these are issues that currently threaten the future of small towns in Connecticut. It is shocking to find out how serious these problems are. We must have Stephen Harding continue his leadership. A vote for him is a statement of how much you value life in the northwest corner of Connecticut.

Don Mayland

Lakeville