Little Rascals summer program seeks new activity director

Latest News
SHARON — Envisioning future improvement of the former Community Center building to serve as affordable housing, the Board of Selectmen discussed three options at their regular meeting on Tuesday, March 26.
Members of the Sharon Housing Trust were present to discuss the draft of a 75-year lease agreement between their organization and the town, although discussion widened to include options whereby the town might sell the building to the Housing Trust, or simply make it a gift.
The town presently owns the three rental apartment buildings adjacent to the Community Center building that stands at 99 North Main Street, west of Sharon Center School. The three adjacent town-owned apartment buildings are at 91, 93 and 95 North Main. Under the plans, the four rental housing apartment buildings would stand on one footprint of land.
The Housing Trust has proposed through public meetings that the former Community Center be converted into four affordable apartments, offering several advantages, including proximity to shopping and to the school for young families.
To make progress with design phases and funding applications, the Housing Trust must demonstrate, however, that their organization has control of the building at 99 North Main.
“We are interested in converting the building, but we need site control,” said Larry Moskowitz, representing the Housing Trust.
To pursue funding applications through the state Department of Housing (DOH) or to apply for a state Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), town administrative involvement is necessary, although there is no financial obligation for the town. The DOH requires that the Housing Trust have site control; the CDBG program does not.
“There is no obligation on the part of the town. A town official just needs to participate in the project,” said Bob Whelan, Housing Trust member.
First Selectman Casey Flanagan, exploring alternatives to the lease arrangement, asked what incentive the town has to hold on to the building and what liability might the town face by holding on for the long life of the lease.
“In recent years the town did not want to give up the building adjacent to the school,” former selectman Dale Jones recalled, “but there were not a lot of options for its future use. Now the times have changed.”
Continuing discussion, Flanagan asked the selectmen whether they want to pursue the lease or do they want to counter with another idea.
Selectwoman Lynn Kearcher leaned toward favoring a lease feeling that the project represented a point of town pride. Selectman John Brett inclined toward selling the building to the Housing Trust. A third option to donate the building to the Housing Trust was briefly considered.
Flanagan indicated that he would confer with Town Attorney Randall DiBella about the lease agreement and other options that might be possible.
Committees formed
“As the town has gotten bigger, the town garage has gotten smaller,” Flanagan said, joining with the selectmen in unanimously voting to form a six-member building committee to study the construction of a new town garage.
The vote was also unanimous to form a 17-member Long Range Planning Committee, an advisory group that will evaluate and prioritize immediate and long-range issues facing the town.
Teachers take the stage
FALLS VILLAGE — Students and members of the community had a chance to see teachers and staffers in a new light during the Housatonic Faculty Theater Society’s staged reading of “12 Angry Jurors” at Housatonic Valley Regional High School Thursday, March 28.
The play, originally called “12 Angry Men,” was written by Reginald Rose and first performed in 1954. It follows jury deliberations in a homicide trial, and addresses topics such as race, prejudice, capital punishment and the burden of proof.
John Christinat (Technology Education) played Juror No. 8, the only juror to vote against conviction at the start of the play.
The primary antagonists are Juror No. 3, played by English teacher Damon Osora, and Juror No. 10, handled by Social Studies teacher Deron Bayer.
The reading took place in Room 133, which is a small amphitheater-style room, or a “thrust stage” in theater terms, with a minimal set. The performers and audience were thus very close.
The show was a fundraiser for the Class of 2027. Bayer is the faculty adviser for the class.
In a phone interview Sunday, March 31, Bayer said as class advisor he is always brainstorming with the students on how to raise funds for senior year activities.
He had also been thinking about establishing a faculty and staff theater group.
This year the stars aligned.
“It was a good excuse” to get the ball rolling on the theater group. Thinking about material, he realized he had the components of the cast of “12 Angry Jurors” at hand.
Bayer shrugged off the title of “director,” preferring “facilitator.”
He said the cast rehearsed a couple days a week for a total of six or seven rehearsals.
The advantage of a staged reading as opposed to memorizing the script is that the show can be ready to go much faster. Plus, the actors all have busy lives.
Bayer said that teachers with little or no formal dramatic experience are more ready to make the leap than they might think.
“Teachers are on stage all the time.”
FALLS VILLAGE — A brisk and chilly wind made no difference to the 25 or so children gathered at the Town Farm property, primed for Easter egg hunting, Saturday morning, March 30.
Emily Peterson and Dan Carr separated the children into two groups: under the age of six, and everybody else.
Showing considerable discipline, the older children waited patiently as Peterson allowed the smaller contingent to go first.
After a few minutes, Carr gave the go-ahead, and there was a surge of youngsters into the playground and adjacent fields.
The adults huddled around the pool entrance, trying vainly to avoid the wind, and indulging in coffee and baked goods from the Lee H. Kellogg School eighth graders.
Afterwards, as the children opened the plastic eggs and assessed their hauls, Peterson trooped around with some additional eggs, to make sure everybody got something.
SALISBURY — A group of Salisbury Central School middle school students examining “Turning Points in History” have compiled their work for a display at the Salisbury Association’s Academy Building.
The students participated in a History Day competition at Lewis Mills High School in Burlington on March 16.
One exhibit, by Aria Belter, Rozelynd Lachance, Miguel Santiago and Leah Wilcox, chose the work of fashion designer Coco Chanel because “her way of changing the industry changed the way people dress.”
The group detailed exactly how they proceeded with their research.
Garrett Meindl’s topic was “The First Motor Powered Car,” to wit the Benz Motorwagen, built in 1885 in Germany by Karl Benz.
“It was the first motorcar, and the first one in production too.”
Meindl continued: “In 1888 his wife took it from Mannheim to Pforzheim, which is 56.17196 miles, so it proved it wasn’t weak.”
There are three videos in the exhibit, only one of which was available on Friday, March 29 when the Lakeville Journal visited.
“The Tragedy We Call 9/11,” by Michael Parris and Vincent Valcin, contains interviews with people who lived in New York City and in Salisbury on Sept. 11, 2001.
The video won second place in the regional contest, so the filmmakers were invited to the statewide competition on May 4.
The other two videos are “A Brief History of Written Language” by Theodore Kneeland and “Turning Points in Animation by Niki Clark and Cole Johnson. The latter took third place and will also go to the state competition.
The Salisbury Association covered the entry fees for the regional competition and will do so for the state event as well.