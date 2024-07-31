Making memories at EXTRAS summer camp

Campers kayak in the Twin Lakes.

Provided
SALISBURY — At Salisbury’s Town Grove, backpacks are scattered across the ground as campers from the EXTRAS program arrive eager for their afternoon activities.

EXTRAS, which stands for Extended Time for Recreational Activities in Salisbury, is a state-licensed child care program run out of Salisbury Central School. The non-profit offers full year care, creating programming for students after school and during school breaks.

The program is run by Director Alex Baker and Assistant Director Sheila DePaola. DePaola, originally from Rochester, New York, was working in Amenia through Americorps when she met Baker. The two focused a lot of their efforts at the North East Community Center in Millerton before moving on to AHA camp in Canaan, and now EXTRAS. This is Baker’s third year and DePaola’s second.

The camp, which runs for seven weeks from 8:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., is completely full for the summer. This year, they are hosting campers from three states and close to 10 towns. Campers range in grade from K-6 or 5-12 years old and there are about 45 campers per day.

The mornings are spent at SCS before moving over to the town ballfields and then the Grove. At the ballfields, teen helpers run games for the campers, ranging from soccer and basketball to water balloon fights and chalk drawing competitions.

A group session unites the camp.Provided

In an effort to engage more with the community, EXTRAS has partnered with the Recreational Department. With the help of Lisa McAuliffe and Stacy Dodge, campers receive free swim lessons and access to boating activities, most of which are a new experience to the kids. “It is really special to watch campers try something they’ve never done before,” Baker said.

When asked about the decision for the program to run year round, Baker said “It allows single parents and working families to keep their employment.” DePaola agreed, adding that “it is also one of the most affordable child care options in the area.”

EXTRAS receives funding from various grants and donations, but largely from fundraising. Most recently they sold hotdogs at the Town Grove Fourth of July event. In late August they will be partnering with the Great Falls Brewerey for trivia night. A portion of the money that is raised will go directly toward the program.

Though in its 36th year of operation, “it doesn’t feel like it’s changed a lot,” Baker said. “But I think that’s a nice thing”. He was an intern for the program in 1997 and prides himself on directing a program that is so community oriented.

“This is about the community,” Baker remarked, “we are all helping to raise these kids together.”

