NORTH CANAAN — Margaret LeMere Kessler, 77, died peacefully at Geer Nursing & Rehabilitation on Thursday, June 20, 2024, following at long illness.

Margaret was born on July 29, 1946, in New Marlborough, Massachusetts. She was the daughter of the late Jules and Anna Bellar LeMere. Margaret worked for many years at Geer. She is survived by her children, Tammy Cooper and her husband Rob of Millerton, Brian Barney of Torrington, David Barney also of Torrington, Carrie Olsen and her husband Chad of Falls Village, and Joseph Barney and his wife Mary of Morris.

She was predeceased by a son, Michael Barney.

Margaret is also survived by two brothers, Lee White and his wife Mary of Arcadia, Florida, and Robert LeMere and his wife Christine of Fort Myers, Florida. She was predeceased by her brothers, Earl, Pat, Pete, Joe, John, Otis, Phil and Gene as well as her sisters, Anne, Berniece and Shirley.

Margaret is also survived by nineteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will take place on Friday, June 28, 2024 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546.

A private burial will take place at Irondale Cemetery in Millerton on Saturday. Pastor William Mayhew will officiate. To send an online condolence to the family, flowers to the service or to plant a tree in Margaret’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com

