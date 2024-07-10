Martin F. Palmer Jr.

Martin F. Palmer Jr.

NORTH CANAAN — Martin F. Palmer Jr. was born April 17, 1942, and died July 7, 2024.

Martin, otherwise known as Marty or Butch, was preceded in death by his mother Blanche, father Martin Sr., son Jimmy, and daughter Laura. He is survived by his partner of 35 years Susan, his children: Russell, Ginger, Douglas, his stepchildren; Vicki, Jason, and Jesse. As well as many family and friends.

Marty lost his battle with cancer after being diagnosed this February. He left this world surrounded by his family and classic country music being played in the background.

In life Marty was a hard worker, working for years in Hartford in appliances. He worked for 16 years at Hamilton Booksellers until he retired.Even after retiring Marty could not stay still and worked part-time delivering pizzas at Pizza Hut. Marty was also a caring father, grandfather, and friend. He would always have a pot of coffee and an entertaining story for guests. You may have already heard the story before but he would tell them with such enthusiasm you would gladly listen again.

On a perfect afternoon Marty and Sue would take a long drive through the countryside enjoying nature and pointing out birds and animals with a cup of coffee. His favorite pastime was fishing. Every year he would work on his boat getting it ready to launch on the water. Nothing made him happier than to spend the day on his boat with a thermos of coffee and a fishing pole in his hand.

Marty will be dearly missed by his family and friends. His kindness and humor will stay with us for the rest of our lives. We can’t accept that he is really gone, so we will just say he’s gone fishin’.

Per Marty’s wishes a private burial will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Fishes & Loaves Food Pantry PO Box 306, Canaan CT 06018.

