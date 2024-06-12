Mary Alice Tyler

Latest News
Betty B. Bernoi
CANAAN — Betty B. Bernoi, 88, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2024, at Berkshire Medical Center. Betty was born on Dec. 17, 1935, in Cornwall. Betty moved to Canaan as a young girl, where she would become a cherished member of the community and a longtime parishioner of The Canaan United Methodist Church.
Betty dedicated her professional life to Bicron Electronics where she worked as a bookkeeper and eventually retired. She also worked in the family business for over 30 years, doing the books for Leno’s Lawn Service.
Beyond her work, she found joy in baking, crafting, sewing, painting, gardening & family. She created many cherished memories with her family during vacations to Lake George, summers in Cooperstown and her weekly Sunday night family dinners.
Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband, Leno Bernoi, with whom she shared 49 wonderful years of marriage. Her life was filled with love, laughter and a deep commitment to her family and faith.
She is survived by her daughter, Melody Dean and her husband Steve, her son Greg Bernoi and wife Laura; her grandsons, Tyler Dean and wife Candace and Justin Dean and wife Sierra; her granddaughter, Pyper Bernoi; her brother, Fred Baldwin and partner Barbara and many nieces & nephews.
Betty’s warmth, kindness and devotion to her family and community will be remembered and cherished by all who knew her. She leaves behind a legacy of love and faith, touching the hearts of many throughout her 88 years.
A service will be held June 14, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Canaan United Methodist Church in Canaan, CT with burial to follow at Hillside Cemetery in East Canaan. Donations may be sent to Canaan United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the care of the Newkirk Palmer Funeral Home, 118 Main Street, Canaan, CT.
NORTH CANAAN — American Rescue Plan money is due to sunset July 1. With $21,000 remaining in the fund, North Canaan’s selectmen assigned uses for the money at a regular meeting June 3.
The list includes: $4,000 for repair of front steps at Town Hall, $3,500 for new LED local road signs in select locations, $2,500 to Fishes and Loaves food pantry, $2,500 for town laptops and printers, $2,500 for new flooring in Town Hall, $1,500 for repairs and renovations in town buildings, $1,500 for consultant Janell Mullen to update the Planning and Zoning regulations, $1,000 to enclose the data station at Town Hall, $1,000 to purchase tools for the Town Garage, and $1,000 for town issues cell phones.
The allocations were unanimously approved by the board.
Union Station Fund
First Selectman Brian Ohler noted the debt on the Union Station Fund is due to be paid in full this July.
The loan, taken out during the Humes administration to pay contractors, has a remaining balance of $208,000. The money was borrowed by the town with the expectation of state funding to pay it off in the future.
The state money has come through to the tune of $205,000. North Canaan will hold a town meeting on June 20 in Town Hall at 7 p.m. to seek approval for the remaining $3,000 to pay off the loan.
Summer party at Kent’s fire station
The Kent Volunteer Fire Department held the annual Fireman’s Ball on Saturday, June 8, at the firehouse, where attendees danced the night away to music from the live band, had the rare photo opportunity to take pictures with Kent’s fire trucks, and helped support KVFD at its major summer fundraising event by bidding on gifted items from local businesses and residents at the silent auction.
Alexander Wilburn
SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on the application from the Salisbury Housing Trust (SHT) on Monday, June 3. The hearing was continued to Monday, June 17.
SHT’s plans propose building two affordable housing single family 3-bedroom homes at 26 and 28 Undermountain Road.
P&Z chair Michael Klemens began by saying that the commission had discussed concepts with the housing trust, but that concepts are not the same as plans in an application for a special permit.
He said that when the P&Z did an “8-24 review” to determine if the SHT’s concept was consistent with the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development, the commission found that building two homes at the site was consistent. Preserving the existing park is also consistent with the POCD, Klemens added.
Jennifer Kronholm Clark gave the presentation for the SHT.
She said consultant Pat Hackett had prepared two options. Option one keeps the informal parking lot in the front of the property, adds two houses, and has a small open space in the rear.
Option two removes the parking area off Undermountain Road and puts the first house there, with the second house and a larger open space in the rear.
She said the housing trust prefers the second option.
Public comment was mixed. Robin Roraback, who lives near the site, said the parking lot is used regularly by White Hart employees and during events such as the recent Salisbury Handmade artisans sale.
She said the housing would make the neighborhood more crowded and noisy. She also mentioned a pair of 300-year-old oak trees on the property.
Other neighbors were okay with the housing but concerned about the oak trees.
Another neighbor, Holly Leibrock, preferred “Option three: Neither.”
She said the parking is also used by the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service and the existing park should be expanded, not reduced.
Other residents expressed their belief that affordable housing is important to the town and favored the idea.
Klemens sent a memo to the housing trust with a list of additional information for the next session of the hearing. The list includes: an arborists assessment of the health of the two old oak trees, confirmation that the two lots that make up the site have been legally merged and that there are no deed restrictions, an A2 survey, complete engineering details, 14 aspects of the site plan that need to be completed, a clarification on the special permit application, and a request to address the question of whether the existing parking area is impervious by compaction.
All of these materials are on the town’s website under Planning and Zoning Meeting Documents.