Mary Alice Tyler

NORTH CANAAN­ — Mary passed away peacefully at home on May 21, at the age of 93. She was born at her parents’ home in Sheffield, on Feb. 19, 1931, to Alice Delmolino and Dazzi Colli. One of five daughters, the family moved to Canaan, where Mary became a lifelong resident. She attended local schools and went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Douglas William Tyler Jr., on Feb. 22, 1952.

Together they raised four boys, Anthony, Larry, Michael, and Stephen during which time they established a business, Tyler Carpet, which flourished and became the “go to” destination for everything flooring related to the surrounding communities and beyond.

Mary always wanted to stay busy and once her boys became older, she took a part time cashier position at the local grocery store where she worked for over 35 years, Finest, then Edwards, and now Stop & Shop.

Her greatest joy besides spending countless hours making her lawn and gardens immaculate, was babysitting her grandchildren. Pulling them around in her lawn tractor wagon, taking them to movies, McDonalds, shoe shopping and baking them endless cookies. She made overnights magical for them always making sure they had the newest released Disney movies and their favorite sugary cereal for breakfast.

As the grandchildren grew older and didn’t need quite so much babysitting Mary immersed herself in caring for others by volunteering at Geer Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan, along with doing private home health care. She also volunteered in various events and activities at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Canaan where she was a lifelong communicant.

Mary was predeceased by her husband Douglas Tyler, her sister, Anna Smith (Norman), her son Anthony Tyler, son Larry Tyler (Tiela), grandson Brian Tyler, and former daughter-in-law Lauren Tyler. Mary is survived by her sisters; Elizabeth Zucco (Walter), Elsie Zucco, and Stephanie Togninalli (Lou); her sons Michael Tyler (Ellen) and Stephen Tyler; grandchildren Tanya Golden (Eric) Whiney Tyler (Ryan), Keith Tyler (Ashley), Joshua Tyler (Amanda), and Justin Tyler; great-grandchildren Amelia Rose Tyler, Avery Hutton, Mehali Kasimas, and Chase Ackerman. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank and make special mention of Mary’s caregivers; Marcela, Michele, Crystal, Jane, Beverly, and Anne, most of whom have been with her over the last four years. This incredible group of women went above and beyond, adapting to Mary’s ever-changing dementia to provide Mary with 24-hour care, allowing her to spend the final chapter of her life in the comfort of her own home with her beloved cat, Bella. They all shared a deep love for Mary and she for them. Together they shared countless laughs, stories, memories, good home cooked meals, especially spaghetti, Mary’s favorite, and watching all the various wildlife visiting the patio almost daily! In Mary’s eyes and heart they were her daughters and will be never forgotten.

Per Mary’s wishes there will be a private graveside service for the family and caregivers in the near future. Any contributions in Mary’s honor may be made to St. Martin of Tours Church of St. Joseph PO Box 897 Canaan, CT 06018.